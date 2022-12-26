Read full article on original website
NEXT Weather: Quiet Monday before a big storm Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will be quiet, but Tuesday and Wednesday will be a different story. Both are flagged as NEXT Weather Alert days, and bring the potential for snow, rain, and ice.Monday will be mild. Expect highs in the mid to low 30s with clouds prevailing throughout the day.The big storm will begin to roll over the Twin Cities Tuesday morning, bringing a mix of rain and snow.Throughout the day on Tuesday, northern parts of the state can expect to see predominantly snow, while southern parts of Minnesota can expect mostly rain.Colder air will mix with the storm, so expect snow Thursday as well.The weekend ahead looks to be a dry one, though it will be colder, with highs in the 20s and teens.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Wednesday storms
The CBS2 First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.The main threat will be gusty winds that could down some tree limbs or power lines. Rainfall amounts are not huge -- a quarter of an inch to 1 inch, maybe a little more in a thunderstorm. Temps will also swing dramatically from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.TIMING4-8 a.m.: No worries yet. Cloudy, some miler temps creeping in. Perhaps an early sprinkle or ice pellet (Catskills) if the precipitation speeds up.8-11 a.m.: Rain fills in from west to east, and closer to 11...
Winter Storm Elliott: Montana woman’s bed headboard freezes as temperatures plummet
A Montana woman's bed headboard was covered in ice as temperatures in the state plummeted during a "once in a generation" storm.Nearly all of the state is under a wind chill warning from the National Weather Service (NWS) as Lincoln, in west Montana, recorded a staggering temperature of -49F (-45C).Christmas travel is expected to be heavily impacted by Winter Storm Elliott, as the number of people under winter alerts and wind chill alerts reaches more than 100 million people according to the NWS.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Snow Report: 70 Inches of New Snow Pushes NorCal Totals Past 10 Feet for December
The major winter storm that nuked Northern California with a ton of mountain snow lived up to the hype over the weekend. The snow totals catapult the region into what many hope will be a wet winter. When the storm arrived on Friday, many people were skeptical if it could...
Winter storm forecast: Where it's headed and what to expect
A massive winter storm is moving east across the country, with some areas expecting to get up to two feet of snow. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the latest forecast.Dec. 12, 2022.
What should you do if your power goes out in freezing weather?
An arctic cold front will arrive in Colorado on Wednesday and bring extremely cold temperatures to the state.
How to Heat Your Home in a Blackout, Power Outage
More than 1 million people are without power in the U.S. as a severe winter storm crosses the nation.
Next winter storm brings threat of tornadoes, blizzard conditions and flooding early next week
Back-to-back-to-back systems will make their way across the United States over the next few days, with the last -- and largest -- storm bringing heavy rain, blizzard conditions and the potential for tornadoes.
US winter weather predictions revealed – how much snow will hit your state and the lowest the temperature will drop
THIS year’s winter weather forecast has been revealed, with officials sharing their predictions on what to expect across the different parts of the country. NOAA reports that this year marks the return of the phenomenon of La Niña, which makes its return for the third consecutive year. La...
Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain
A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
Winter storm to pack another punch Thursday with peak blizzard conditions on Friday
Minnesota’s latest winter storm isn’t over quite yet after 7.4 inches of snow fell at MSP, setting a new record for December 21 on Wednesday. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Thursday and last well into Friday with subzero temperatures.
Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid addressing the […]
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
'Leave now': Biden issues dire warning on monster winter storm sweeping US
President Biden warned travelers to "leave now" or face canceled plans amid a massive winter storm sweeping the U
A rare tropical December storm may be forming in Atlantic for first time in almost a decade
One week after hurricane season came to its official close, a weather system has been detected in the Atlantic Ocean that may develop into a rare December tropical storm. If formed, it would be the first December storm in that region since 2013. According to the latest update from the...
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
New storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the West
A new storm system will bring heavy rain and snow to the West in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
Rancher Hard at Work in Brutal -44 Degree Weather, Heavy Snow Goes Viral: PHOTO
More than 90 million people have been affected by the major winter storm that hit nearly every state on Friday morning, bringing plunging temperatures and snow. Despite the frigid temperature and harsh conditions, some Americans don’t have the option to call into work and stay inside. Case in point: our ranchers. While some have the luxury to skip out on their daily grind if the weather poses a risk, ranchers, unfortunately, don’t have the option. Their livestock must be tended to regardless of the extreme weather conditions.
Breezy winds and falling temperatures expected for your Saturday
TONIGHT: Clouds were the feature piece in the Ohio Valley skies today with comfortable weather conditions as well. Daytime highs were back in the low to mid 50s. Winds were somewhat noticeable at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sky coverage slowly decreased in the afternoon with more widespread cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours ahead of our next weather system. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, then warm towards the mid-50s by the mid-morning hours. Our winds will shift and drop temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Rain showers will start to move in after midnight. This will be a similar setup as to what we experienced on Wednesday. Winds will also start to pickup as we head into Saturday, blowing from the south at 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts of 40+ possible.
