CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Quiet Monday before a big storm Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will be quiet, but Tuesday and Wednesday will be a different story. Both are flagged as NEXT Weather Alert days, and bring the potential for snow, rain, and ice.Monday will be mild. Expect highs in the mid to low 30s with clouds prevailing throughout the day.The big storm will begin to roll over the Twin Cities Tuesday morning, bringing a mix of rain and snow.Throughout the day on Tuesday, northern parts of the state can expect to see predominantly snow, while southern parts of Minnesota can expect mostly rain.Colder air will mix with the storm, so expect snow Thursday as well.The weekend ahead looks to be a dry one, though it will be colder, with highs in the 20s and teens.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Wednesday storms

The CBS2 First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.The main threat will be gusty winds that could down some tree limbs or power lines. Rainfall amounts are not huge -- a quarter of an inch to 1 inch, maybe a little more in a thunderstorm. Temps will also swing dramatically from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.TIMING4-8 a.m.: No worries yet. Cloudy, some miler temps creeping in. Perhaps an early sprinkle or ice pellet (Catskills) if the precipitation speeds up.8-11 a.m.: Rain fills in from west to east, and closer to 11...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Winter Storm Elliott: Montana woman’s bed headboard freezes as temperatures plummet

A Montana woman's bed headboard was covered in ice as temperatures in the state plummeted during a "once in a generation" storm.Nearly all of the state is under a wind chill warning from the National Weather Service (NWS) as Lincoln, in west Montana, recorded a staggering temperature of -49F (-45C).Christmas travel is expected to be heavily impacted by Winter Storm Elliott, as the number of people under winter alerts and wind chill alerts reaches more than 100 million people according to the NWS.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid addressing the […]
TEXAS STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Rancher Hard at Work in Brutal -44 Degree Weather, Heavy Snow Goes Viral: PHOTO

More than 90 million people have been affected by the major winter storm that hit nearly every state on Friday morning, bringing plunging temperatures and snow. Despite the frigid temperature and harsh conditions, some Americans don’t have the option to call into work and stay inside. Case in point: our ranchers. While some have the luxury to skip out on their daily grind if the weather poses a risk, ranchers, unfortunately, don’t have the option. Their livestock must be tended to regardless of the extreme weather conditions.
MONTANA STATE
WTRF

Breezy winds and falling temperatures expected for your Saturday

TONIGHT: Clouds were the feature piece in the Ohio Valley skies today with comfortable weather conditions as well. Daytime highs were back in the low to mid 50s. Winds were somewhat noticeable at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sky coverage slowly decreased in the afternoon with more widespread cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours ahead of our next weather system. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, then warm towards the mid-50s by the mid-morning hours. Our winds will shift and drop temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Rain showers will start to move in after midnight. This will be a similar setup as to what we experienced on Wednesday. Winds will also start to pickup as we head into Saturday, blowing from the south at 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts of 40+ possible.

