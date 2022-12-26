ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers experiencing delays and cancellations at Sacramento International Airport

By Claudette Stefanian, Megan Camponovo
FOX40
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Christmas now over, many people are headed to the Sacramento International Airport to travel home, however, many travelers are being met with long lines, delays and cancellations.

According to the flight tracking website, as of 7:45 p.m., FlightAware reported that 84 flights have been delayed at the Sacramento airport while 143 have been canceled.

As of 7:45 p.m., FlightAware also reported that 133 of those cancellations and 32 of those delays were on Southwest Airlines.

Darcy Broadway was hit with a cancellation last week and now is being met with another.

After having her flight canceled again this morning, Broadway was told to drive to San Francisco where she may be able to get on a plane.

“I’m really frustrated because I am already tired as it is and now I already have a two-and-a-half-hour drive ahead of me just to get to an airport just to have that flight canceled,” Broadway said.

While many travelers are experiencing delays and cancelations, others were met with long lines. One passenger was concerned that showing up an hour before the flight was not enough.

“I am about to be here for about an hour waiting and I might miss my flight I don’t know so I say come early,” one traveler, Tony Rocha said.

FOX40

FOX40

