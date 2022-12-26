ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslsports.com

Utah Football ‘Excited To Be Here Again’

ANAHEIM, CA- Utah is making the rounds of their second straight Rose Bowl starting with the Disneyland Welcome Event on December 28. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, and players Cam Rising, Devaughn Vele, RJ Hubert, and Devin Kaufusi were on hand for the cavalcade and brief interview afterward. It was clear Utah football is excited to be back at the “Grandaddy of them All” but is also on a mission.
kslsports.com

BYU Women’s Basketball Lands Oregon Transfer Jennah Isai

PROVO, Utah – Heralded Oregon women’s basketball guard Jennah Isai is transferring to BYU. BYU announced Isai has been admitted and will be enroll in classes in January. She will be eligible to play in BYU’s first year of the Big 12 Conference in 2023-24. Isai is...
kslsports.com

Morgan Scalley Reflects On Growth Of Utah Football

LOS ANGELES- Morgan Scalley, much like head coach Kyle Whittingham, found a landing spot at Utah and pretty much never left. He started his journey with the Utes as a top-tier safety from 2001-2004. Scalley moved on for a year in 2005 but came back in 2006 as an administrative assistant while he wrapped up a master’s degree in business and the rest as they say, is history. Utah’s defensive coordinator has been a part of every major modern moment for the Utes and can’t help but reflect on the monumental growth of Utah football.
kslsports.com

Utah Legend, Arnie Ferrin Passes Away At 97 Years Old

SALT LAKE CITY- Some sad news from “up on the hill” this morning as word trickled out Utah legend, Arnie Ferrin passed away at the age of 97. Ferrin had a major impact on sports in the Beehive State as a basketball player for the Utes and later as their Athletic Director.
KSLTV

Utah basketball legend Arnie Ferrin dies

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah sports legend Arnie Ferrin has died. He was 97. His family confirmed his death early Tuesday morning according to University of Utah Athletics. Ferrin was a Utah native who was a four-time All-American — the only player to hold that distinction in the history of University of Utah basketball. He also helped the team to national championships in 1944 and 1947.
247Sports

Utah's '23 OL class was among the best in the country

With another Pac-12 title housed in the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center, this season has been a remarkable one for Kyle Whittingham's Utah program. Key to the success on the offensive side of the ball have been the big men up front, who played at a high level throughout the season. Largely a product of coach Jim Harding's efforts recruiting and developing that unit over the years, both of which took a big step forward this season.
kslsports.com

How To Watch BYU Basketball Against Pacific

PROVO, Utah – Here are all the details on how to watch and listen to BYU/Pacific from the Spanos Center on December 29, 2022. Tonight’s game is the 2022-23 WCC opener for both teams. It’s the 24th meeting all-time between the two West Coast Conference programs. BYU leads...
kslsports.com

Here Is Everything Happening For Utah At The Rose Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY- It’s finally here. Rose Bowl week is upon Utah football and their fans once more. Part of what makes the “Grandaddy of them All” so special is the pomp and ceremony surrounding the entire week leading up to the big game. In order to help you plan your tip, or simply to know when to look for specific information, we’ve done the best we can to compile a list of Rose Bowl events taking place throughout the week.
kslsports.com

Rose Bowl Travel Weather Tracker With Kevin Eubank

PASADENA, CA- Utah is heading to its second-straight Rose Bowl game against Penn State on January 2, 2023. We want to help you be as prepared as possible, whether you are traveling by road or air, we will have you covered with weather updates all week along with game day forecasts leading up to the Rose Bowl with the help of KSL TV Meteorologist Kevin Eubank.
ksl.com

It's prime powder season at these under-the-radar Utah resorts

This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism. Thanks to an abundance of recent snow storms, Utah is having one of its best starts to the ski season in decades. Ski Utah reports that all 15 of the state's ski resorts are charting big snow stats, which means the canyons are sure to be packed with visitors from near and far.
kslsports.com

BYU’s Spencer Johnson Nearing Return From Injury

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball has been without their top player the past month. But, with West Coast Conference play about to start, BYU hopes that is changing this week. Starting guard Spencer Johnson was a full participant in practice on Tuesday. He was wearing a sizeable DonJoy knee brace on the left knee he injured during the Thanksgiving Day loss to Butler at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
