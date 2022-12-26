ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

abc27.com

Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide victim identified; person of interest sought

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County officials have identified the body found last week at Harrisburg’s Sunken Garden. According to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright, the woman was identified as 53-year-old Stacey Shannon of the Harrisburg area. Hambright confirmed Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. It’s still...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Woman hit by tractor-trailer, killed in York County: coroner

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the 37-year-old woman was reportedly walking with a friend in the area of Arsenal Road eastbound and the I-83 off-ramp when she […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens

A 53-year-old woman has been identified as the person killed last week in the Harrisburg Sunken Gardens. Stacey Shannon, a Harrisburg-area resident, was found dead around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 22 in the gardens off Front and Verbeke Street, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office. Shannon died of multiple...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Video shows man with a woman before body is found at Sunken Gardens: Harrisburg police

Police are looking for a person of interest in the killing of a woman who was found at the Sunken Gardens park in Harrisburg last week. The woman, who died of traumatic injuries, was found around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 at the park off Front and Verbeke streets, according to police. It is unclear how long she had been dead when her body was discovered near some access doors at the north end of the park.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

One injured after Lancaster stabbing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that took place during the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to police, at 6:08 a.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital..
LANCASTER, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman steals police car, says dog ate sister

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Coal Township woman is facing charges after officials say she stole a police vehicle and made false radio transmissions. According to a release from the Shamokin City Police Department, on Wednesday morning around 2:30 a.m., 31-year-old Stormie Birster entered an unlocked police vehicle at the Shamokin Police Department […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
pahomepage.com

Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility

ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they said he endangered his 15-year-old son when he led police on a chase in Luzerne County and crashed on State Route 309. https://trib.al/2o7UwK9.
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Truck, tools stolen from Lebanon County garage on Christmas Eve

ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they said he endangered his 15-year-old son when he led police on a chase in Luzerne County and crashed on State Route 309. https://trib.al/2o7UwK9.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police identify woman found dead in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The identity of a woman found dead at Harrisburg's Sunken Garden has been released. Officials say 53-year-old Stacey Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities. Shannon's body was found on December 22. On Wednesday, Harrisburg...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Man breaks customer's windshield after fight at Cumberland County Walmart

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police say a man is still free after allegedly bashing in a Walmart customer's windshield after he had gotten into a fight with them. Officials say the man pictured had caused a commotion at a Walmart at around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 22, after getting into an altercation with another Walmart patron.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire. The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery

JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Death of Local bicyclist raises concern for bike rider safety

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to police, a 29-year-old woman on a bicycle died at the hospital after being hit by a tractor trailer at the intersection of Cameron and Paxton Street. This is the fourth time a bicyclist has died in Harrisburg this year. “Honestly, it is...
HARRISBURG, PA
