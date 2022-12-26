Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide victim identified; person of interest sought
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County officials have identified the body found last week at Harrisburg’s Sunken Garden. According to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright, the woman was identified as 53-year-old Stacey Shannon of the Harrisburg area. Hambright confirmed Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. It’s still...
Woman hit by tractor-trailer, killed in York County: coroner
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the 37-year-old woman was reportedly walking with a friend in the area of Arsenal Road eastbound and the I-83 off-ramp when she […]
Coroner IDs woman killed in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens
A 53-year-old woman has been identified as the person killed last week in the Harrisburg Sunken Gardens. Stacey Shannon, a Harrisburg-area resident, was found dead around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 22 in the gardens off Front and Verbeke Street, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office. Shannon died of multiple...
Cumberland County man charged in Christmas Eve shooting of wife
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is facing criminal homicide charges, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office. On Dec. 24, Hampden Township police officers were sent to 4265 Wild Orchid Lane in Enola for a welfare check. Inside the home, the body of Tamara Colbert...
Video shows man with a woman before body is found at Sunken Gardens: Harrisburg police
Police are looking for a person of interest in the killing of a woman who was found at the Sunken Gardens park in Harrisburg last week. The woman, who died of traumatic injuries, was found around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 at the park off Front and Verbeke streets, according to police. It is unclear how long she had been dead when her body was discovered near some access doors at the north end of the park.
1 woman dead after being struck by tractor-trailer in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 37-year-old woman was killed Wednesday night after she was struck by a tractor-trailer in York County. It happened shortly before 9:15 p.m. in the area of Arsenal Road Eastbound at the Interstate 83 off-ramp in Manchester Township. According to reports, a woman was walking...
abc27.com
One injured after Lancaster stabbing
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that took place during the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to police, at 6:08 a.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital..
WGAL
Police ask for help in death investigation in Ephrata, Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are asking for help as they investigate a man's death. Ephrata police said an officer found 39-year-old Paul Donnelly on the road near the intersection of West Main Street and Martin Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Emergency medical services responded, but Donnelly...
Police: Woman steals police car, says dog ate sister
COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Coal Township woman is facing charges after officials say she stole a police vehicle and made false radio transmissions. According to a release from the Shamokin City Police Department, on Wednesday morning around 2:30 a.m., 31-year-old Stormie Birster entered an unlocked police vehicle at the Shamokin Police Department […]
pahomepage.com
Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility
ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they said he endangered his 15-year-old son when he led police on a chase in Luzerne County and crashed on State Route 309. https://trib.al/2o7UwK9. Celebrating the New Year safely. Washing the salt off in the mild weather. Washing...
pahomepage.com
Truck, tools stolen from Lebanon County garage on Christmas Eve
ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they said he endangered his 15-year-old son when he led police on a chase in Luzerne County and crashed on State Route 309. https://trib.al/2o7UwK9. Celebrating the New Year safely. Washing the salt off in the mild weather. Washing...
local21news.com
Police identify woman found dead in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The identity of a woman found dead at Harrisburg's Sunken Garden has been released. Officials say 53-year-old Stacey Shannon died from multiple traumatic injuries. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities. Shannon's body was found on December 22. On Wednesday, Harrisburg...
Man found dead on central Pa. road may have been hiding on passing tractor-trailer: police
Police say it is unclear how an Ephrata man got the fatal injuries he suffered before being found on a road on Christmas Day. 39-year-old Paul Donnelly was found near West Main Street and Martin Avenue in Ephrata just before 12:30 a.m. Christmas Day, according to Ephrata police. Donnelly was...
Dauphin County man wanted for Swatara Township robbery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police said on Dec. 26 at 5:28 p.m., a man robbed a Metro by T-Mobile (formerly MetroPCS) phone store on Paxton Street in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. Police said that the suspect, who was wearing a puffy black hooded coat, black pants, and...
local21news.com
Man breaks customer's windshield after fight at Cumberland County Walmart
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police say a man is still free after allegedly bashing in a Walmart customer's windshield after he had gotten into a fight with them. Officials say the man pictured had caused a commotion at a Walmart at around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 22, after getting into an altercation with another Walmart patron.
Man says ‘I am not a monster’ in apology for robbing senior citizen
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Franklin County accused by Wilkes-Barre police of mugging a then 78-year-old man in the area of South Main and
Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire. The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.
Road shut down in Lancaster County following 2-vehicle crash
LANCASTER, Pa. — Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township on Dec. 29. According to Lancaster County 911, three people were injured in the crash shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday. The East Lampeter Police Department is investigating the cause of...
State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery
JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
abc27.com
Death of Local bicyclist raises concern for bike rider safety
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to police, a 29-year-old woman on a bicycle died at the hospital after being hit by a tractor trailer at the intersection of Cameron and Paxton Street. This is the fourth time a bicyclist has died in Harrisburg this year. “Honestly, it is...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 1