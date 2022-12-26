ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Central Dispatch sees increase in vehicle crashes during winter storm weekend

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Negaunee Regional Communication Center Central Dispatch is sharing the number of vehicle accidents they responded to over the holiday winter storm weekend. White-out conditions, heavy snow and slick roads made for dangerous conditions for drivers. Central Dispatch responded to nearly 130...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Thawing continues around Mid-MI with warm temperatures

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow has been melting at a speedy pace in Mid-Michigan which has allowed temperatures to over-perform since Wednesday. As a result, we’re adding some 50s back into the forecast for the end of this week! Even overnight lows stay very warm which will continue to let more ice and snow melt.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

As snow melts, take steps to protect your home

West Michigan received 18 to 20 inches of snow in the last storm and this week warm temperatures are expected. Kent County officials have a message for residents concerned about potential flooding. (Dec. 28, 2022) As snow melts, take steps to protect your home. West Michigan received 18 to 20...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Mid-MI begins to thaw today, fog potential Thursday morning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After the winter storm and frigid temperatures from Christmas weekend, it’s hard to believe we’re making a run at the 40s over the next few days! Although the chance of hitting 50 degrees has mostly gone away on Friday, it will still be a warm day well into the 40s. Rain chances also begin to move in as we finish this week. That, along with a melting snowpack, with be contributing a lot of moisture to the atmosphere.
FLINT, MI
9&10 News

Stella’s Cafe Is A Hotspot For Snowmobilers

Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?

As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy