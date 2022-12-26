SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After the winter storm and frigid temperatures from Christmas weekend, it’s hard to believe we’re making a run at the 40s over the next few days! Although the chance of hitting 50 degrees has mostly gone away on Friday, it will still be a warm day well into the 40s. Rain chances also begin to move in as we finish this week. That, along with a melting snowpack, with be contributing a lot of moisture to the atmosphere.

