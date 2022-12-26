Read full article on original website
Impact of freeze-thaw on MI roads and what municipalities are doing to prepare
On Southfield Road near Mount Vernon is one of the many surfaces the Oakland County Road Commission says it’s keeping a close eye on as temperatures start to rise.
WLUC
Central Dispatch sees increase in vehicle crashes during winter storm weekend
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Negaunee Regional Communication Center Central Dispatch is sharing the number of vehicle accidents they responded to over the holiday winter storm weekend. White-out conditions, heavy snow and slick roads made for dangerous conditions for drivers. Central Dispatch responded to nearly 130...
WNEM
Thawing continues around Mid-MI with warm temperatures
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow has been melting at a speedy pace in Mid-Michigan which has allowed temperatures to over-perform since Wednesday. As a result, we’re adding some 50s back into the forecast for the end of this week! Even overnight lows stay very warm which will continue to let more ice and snow melt.
What’s up with the I-94 widening project?
Drivers on I-94 and the interchanges at Portage Road and Sprinkle Road have been dealing with construction since late 2020. The project is now about four months behind schedule
MDOT: Crews have made progress, stay off roads
Although the Christmas week blizzard is over, the work for snowplow drivers is far from done.
What’s up with closing I-196 at the Grand River?
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced I-196 eastbound over the Grand River would be closed, scheduled to begin in October 2022, but it has been delayed.
WOOD
As snow melts, take steps to protect your home
West Michigan received 18 to 20 inches of snow in the last storm and this week warm temperatures are expected. Kent County officials have a message for residents concerned about potential flooding. (Dec. 28, 2022) As snow melts, take steps to protect your home. West Michigan received 18 to 20...
WNEM
Mid-MI begins to thaw today, fog potential Thursday morning
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After the winter storm and frigid temperatures from Christmas weekend, it’s hard to believe we’re making a run at the 40s over the next few days! Although the chance of hitting 50 degrees has mostly gone away on Friday, it will still be a warm day well into the 40s. Rain chances also begin to move in as we finish this week. That, along with a melting snowpack, with be contributing a lot of moisture to the atmosphere.
wkar.org
Learning how to recover from a skid on Michigan's icy roads | Messages from the Mitten
Driving during Michigan’s winters is not for the faint of heart. Icy conditions have led many drivers to skid into a frantic situation. Unfortunately, it’s not something we can fully avoid considering winter weather conditions can last months here. As part of our series Messages from the Mitten,...
Natural gas prices rising could hurt your wallet during the winter season
According to Consumers Energy, the price of natural gas has gone up meaning you could be looking at bills even 20% more expensive than usual.
Big thaw begins Wednesday across Michigan
Expect temperatures to warm above freezing even during the nighttime hours into the weekend. This in addition to scattered rain will rapidly melt off the snow pack. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s.
Here's why we need to remove more dams in West Michigan
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
How our Christmas Week Blizzard compared to Blizzard of ‘78
As MLive and other news sites delivered weather forecasts and storm prep details in the days leading up to last week’s blizzard, there was an underlying question reaching back more than 40 years: Would this be as bad as the blizzard of 1978?. So many of us either lived...
Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams
Federal licenses to operate dams owned by Consumers Energy are set to expire in 2034
Looking Back at Northern Michigan’s Top 5 Weather Events of 2022
Weather varies every year, but 2022 seemed to see some exceptionally memorable weather events. From a May tornado to high temperatures, there were even several records set this year. Below we take a look back at five of the most memorable weather events in Northern Michigan in 2022:. 1. The...
Is It Illegal to Drive With a Snow-Covered License Plate in Michigan?
How many times have you gone outside to clean the snow off your windshield, roof, headlights, and windows, but forgot to clear it away from your license plate? For many Michiganders, this is something that happens all the time in the winter. Even though many of us forget to clear...
Lake Michigan lighthouses, beach furniture encased with ice by blizzard
MUSKEGON, MI – The pre-Christmas blizzard that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in the Grand Rapids area also turned some Lake Michigan shoreline structures into figurative ice sculptures. High winds, waves, spray and freezing temps during the blizzard encased shoreline buildings, such as lighthouses, and beach furniture...
Study: Only 2 of 5 Great Lakes have ‘good’ ecosystems
The triennial analysis from the International Joint Commission was included in part of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s annual State of the Great Lakes report.
Stella’s Cafe Is A Hotspot For Snowmobilers
Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?
As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
