Local fire departments urging caution when heating homes after two major fires

By Kristina D'Amours
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Following two major fires happening this weekend, a reminder from local fire departments to be cautious when heating your home on cold nights.

While the fires in Springfield and Chicopee are still being investigated, more cold nights are ahead, and this is what local fire departments want you to know.

19 people removed from Springfield home after fire on Christmas Eve

When it comes to space heaters:

  • Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from the heater
  • Make sure that the heater has an automatic shut-off
  • Turn the heaters off when going to bed or leaving the room
  • Plug portable heaters into outlets, and never into an extension cord or power strip

Lt. Anthony Spear from the West Springfield Fire Department told 22News, “Using things that aren’t meant or designed to be a heating source, like an oven, or the improper use of a space heater, those are generally going to be looked as causes around this time of year.”

Three pets die in Chicopee fire

When it comes to your fireplace:

  • Keep a glass or metal screen in front of the fireplace to prevent embers from jumping out
  • Do not burn paper
  • Put the fire out before going to bed or leaving home
  • Put ashes in a metal container with a lid, outside, or at least 10 feet away from the house
