ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Big Frog 104

Utica Man Charged in Christmas Eve Burglary

A Utica man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing a commercial building on the morning of Christmas Eve. Utica Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Bleecker Street at around 1:45 a.m. on the morning of Christmas Eve. After reviewing security camera footage, officers relayed a suspect description to other officers, who stopped and detained a man matching that description.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Man With Machete Prompts Utica Alert: ‘Stay Inside’

-------- Utica residents received an alert from authorities just after 12-noon on Tuesday telling them to 'Stay Inside...'. WIBX 950 has learned the incident involves a man who is armed with a machete. Video posted on social media from someone in the area of Hobart Street showed a man walking on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a large knife in his hand.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Ames Department Store IS Allegedly Coming Back to NY! Here’s What We Know

If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome, New York, or other Central New York locations in the 90s, you'll allegedly be able to shop there in 2023!. Earlier in December, we weren't sure if the claims being made that the department store making a return were true as very little information was available. However, now, new information reveals that it is in fact true.
ROME, NY
Big Frog 104

Gas Gauge: Utica-Rome Prices Down 30 Cents in 30 Days

With a significant drop since Thanksgiving, gas prices continue to fall as we approach the New Year. However, while the prices are down, the trend in Central New York isn't keeping up with state or national averages, according to the latest numbers from AAA. In the Utica-Rome market, the average...
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy