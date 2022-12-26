Read full article on original website
NHPD: Man Arrested for Starting 2 New Hartford Fires
New Hartford Police have made an arrest in connection with a pair of intentional fires set this month along Seneca Turnpike. Police have charged Mark Palmano of New Hartford with two counts of third degree arson - both are class C level felonies. The first fire occurred on December 10,...
Utica Man Charged in Christmas Eve Burglary
A Utica man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing a commercial building on the morning of Christmas Eve. Utica Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Bleecker Street at around 1:45 a.m. on the morning of Christmas Eve. After reviewing security camera footage, officers relayed a suspect description to other officers, who stopped and detained a man matching that description.
Man With Machete Prompts Utica Alert: ‘Stay Inside’
-------- Utica residents received an alert from authorities just after 12-noon on Tuesday telling them to 'Stay Inside...'. WIBX 950 has learned the incident involves a man who is armed with a machete. Video posted on social media from someone in the area of Hobart Street showed a man walking on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a large knife in his hand.
How Ironic! Herkimer Village Board Goes Against Public Vote on Parking Meters
What's the point in having members of the community vote in something if the plan is to go against the vote anyway? That's exactly what happened in Herkimer, New York recently at a Town Board meeting when the conversation of parking meters in Herkimer was brought up. A "lengthy study"...
Ames Department Store IS Allegedly Coming Back to NY! Here’s What We Know
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome, New York, or other Central New York locations in the 90s, you'll allegedly be able to shop there in 2023!. Earlier in December, we weren't sure if the claims being made that the department store making a return were true as very little information was available. However, now, new information reveals that it is in fact true.
Gas Gauge: Utica-Rome Prices Down 30 Cents in 30 Days
With a significant drop since Thanksgiving, gas prices continue to fall as we approach the New Year. However, while the prices are down, the trend in Central New York isn't keeping up with state or national averages, according to the latest numbers from AAA. In the Utica-Rome market, the average...
He’s a Mean One! Rome Police Share Hilarious Christmas Video with the Grinch
No better way to get into the holiday spirit than a laugh from your local law enforcement. The City of Rome Police Department is back again with their annual Christmas video. For the past two years, they have put something fun together to help Central New Yorkers get into the holiday spirit.
Jump For Joy: New Trampoline Park Opening in New Hartford
Over the summer, residents of Central New York received the news that Rockin' Jump abruptly closed in New Hartford. They made the announcement on their Facebook page, alluding that the closing is most likely temporary decision. Good news! It will be reopening with a new name, new owners, and an...
Can You Name the Christmas Song From Waterville Photographer’s Adorable Acorn Photos
Want to play a game? Name the Christmas song in a series of acorn photos. Every day Jody Hildreth posts a new Acorn Whimsy photo on social media depicting a Christmas Song. Some are simple while others are a little challenging. Can you name them all?. Hildreth is an elementary...
