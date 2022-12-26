Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Opinion: People experiencing homelessness smoke germ-infested snipes despite riskDavid Heitz
Opinion: My adorable Denver neighbor howls at sirensDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Uber, Lyft, Door Dash drivers among Denver's homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora mayor visits holiday dinner for homeless peopleDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Patriots legends rip Mac Jones for not controlling emotions: 'I'm tired of seeing it'
After Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots legends have come out swinging against New England quarterback Mac Jones.
Deion Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur, announces transfer to Colorado
Deion Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, has announced his transfer to the University of Colorado, joining his father after playing at Jackson State.
Golf Digest
Broncos players are reportedly furious that Russell Wilson has his own office and private parking spaces
Russell Wilson’s first season as a Denver Bronco couldn’t have gone any worse. It began with a loss to his former team—and replacement Geno Smith—in primetime and has only spiraled down from there. On Monday, Broncos' first-year head coach Nathaniel Hacket took the fall, but much of the blame belongs to Wilson, who is 29th out 33 qualified players in total QBR while playing out the first year of a five-year, $243-million-dollar mega deal.
thecomeback.com
Condoleezza Rice makes major move in Broncos coaching search
The Denver Broncos will have a famous face to aid their search to replace fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush and part of the Broncos’ ownership group, will join the search committee for the franchise’s next coach.
Indiana man allegedly kills, dismembers father after believing him to be robot: 'Had to shoot at it'
A man from Lawrence County, Indiana, has been charged with 10 crimes after he allegedly shot, killed and dismembered his father, believing him to be a robot, police say.
Georgia would-be robber slips on ice while pulling gun, hits head, police say: 'Like a scene from Home Alone'
Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, was arrested on multiple charges after slipping and hitting his head while allegedly attempting to rob a business on Christmas Day.
Woman arrested in South Carolina airport after attacking husband over 'indecent' photos on his phone: police
A 55-year-old woman was arrested in South Carolina after police say she physically attacked her husband when she found indecent photos on his phone during vacation.
Jackson State tight end deals with 'racist attacks,' other vitriol after dropping TD pass: reports
Jackson State tight end Hayden Hagler, who is White, was reportedly the subject of "racist attacks" and other vitriol after dropping a touchdown pass on Saturday.
Missouri teammates fight each other on field after Tigers player tries to help up opposing QB
Two Missouri Tigers threw jabs at each other after one of them tried to help Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman up after a roughing the passer penalty.
Michigan's Juwan Howard lashes out at players after being pulled off referee
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard yelled at his players after they pulled him away from berating a referee on Wednesday night against North Carolina.
Steelers legend Franco Harris did radio interview just hours before death
The Steelers and the NFL continue to mourn the loss of Hall of Famer Franco Harris, who did a radio interview with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo just hours before his death.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Pam Grier has a warning for cheating partners: 'Don't worry about my guns. Worry about my chainsaw'
Pam Grier talked about her present day dating life, as well as being self-sufficient. The "Foxy Brown" actress talked about how she has no tolerance for cheaters and knows how to handle them.
What I saw in an Afghanistan abandoned pool changed my life
The following is taken from Saving Aziz: How the Mission to Help One Became a Calling to Rescue Thousands from the Taliban by Chad Robichaux.
Steve Young left speechless on live radio after finding out Carlos Correa's deal with Giants fell through
Steve Young found out during a live radio appearance that Carlos Correa's deal with the Giants fell through and agreed to a deal with the Mets.
Elderly Florida woman neighbors describe as 'hoarder' found dead after Christmas fire
A Christmas night fire resulted in the death of a Florida woman in her 80s who neighbors say was known to be a hoarder and had been asking around for an extension cord.
Texas man dressed as woman arrested for allegedly photographing women in bathroom, brandishing pepper ball gun
Texas police officers arrested a man on Christmas Eve after he allegedly took photos of women under a stall in a mall bathroom while dressed as a woman.
Mac Jones' 'dirty play' on Bengals defensive back may result in discipline: report
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones could reportedly face a suspension, though unlikely, for blocking Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple low.
Nevada woman shot and killed suspected carjacker with his own gun
A Nevada woman shot and killed a man with his own gun in an act of self-defense, police said, after he set the gun on his lap during a carjacking attempt.
