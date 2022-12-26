ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

Cleanup continues at Williamsport superfund site decades after issues discovered near aviation company

Reprinted from Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Riverkeeper's note: This is the first in a two-part story package on Superfund sites in our watershed. Check out Riverkeeper John Zaktansky's column on important lessons to learn from these sites by clicking here. While searching online for various permits, rules and applications related to her outdoor guide service, Roambler.com, South Williamsport resident Katie Caputo stumbled across a document about pollution related to a local...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Ames Department stores announces its return in 2023

Remember shopping at Ames in South Williamsport years ago? The department store recently announced they are making a comeback in spring 2023, although it's not clear if they will open a northcentral Pennsylvania location. The announcement showed up on the www.amesstores.com website in early December. "Ames Department Stores, Inc. is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!" the announcement reads. ...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Disbanding local police force for regional department

Wyoming Borough Council will hold a special meeting this evening. It will focus on the proposed ordinance to disband the Wyoming Borough Police Department effective just before midnight on December 31. When it happens the new Wyoming Area Regional Police Department will be appointed the new police force in the borough. 5 area police departments- Exeter, Exeter Township, West Pittston, West Wyoming and Wyoming are merging to make up the new department. D.F. Pace, who served 22 years with the Philadelphia Police Department will be the Chief of the Police for the new department. The public is invited to attend tonight's meeting at 6 at the Wyoming Borough Building.
WYOMING, PA
Adam C. Welteroth announces candidacy for Lycoming County Commissioner

Williamsport, Pa. — With a fully formed campaign committee and a vision for Lycoming County, Adam C. Welteroth of Williamsport announced his intentions to run for County Commissioner on Tuesday. Welteroth, a resident of Williamsport, currently serves on the school board for the Williamsport Area School District and works as a bail release officer for Lycoming County. "County government plays an important role for Lycoming County residents with the way...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Tasting room opens in Cumberland County

A Harrisburg-based distiller has expanded with a tasting room in Cumberland County. Midstate Distillery opened the outpost earlier this month at 5234 Simpson Ferry Road at the Windsor Park Shopping Center in Lower Allen Township. Owners Dan Healy and Brian Myers renovated the former 1,400 square-foot Subway restaurant. At the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Man charged for drug trafficking offenses in federal court

Williamsport, Pa. — A Columbia County man was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges. Larry Todd Wilcox, 55, of Berwick, was charged with possession with intent to distribute and deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in Columbia County on July 26, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam. Wilcox is also charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine on Nov. 3 in Luzerne County. The maximum penalty under federal law for the most significant offense is life imprisonment, a period of supervised release, and a fine. Wilcox was previously charged in Columbia County for a theft incident on June 10 at Uni-Mart in Bloomsburg. Related Reading: Man accused of stealing more than $500 that was dropped in parking lot
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
End of Life Doula care comes to Williamsport

End of Life Doula care is now available in the greater Williamsport area. J. Olivia Lechniak, A Certified and Micro-Accredited End of Life Doula, provides support to individuals and families as they think about the journey to death. Based in South Williamsport, Lechniak obtained her certification through the DoulaGivers program and micro-accreditation through National End-of-Life Doula Alliance. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Winning ticket for New Year's Millionaire Raffle sold in Columbia County

Middletown, Pa. — A ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle was sold in Columbia County. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 8, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, 00141038 and 00155356, were randomly drawn from among more than 56,200 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.The tickets were sold at Fresh-N Quik, 233 Montour Boulevard, Bloomsburg, Columbia County and Sheetz, 3695 Paxton St., Harrisburg, Dauphin County.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Amanda Miller Benefit

LUZERNE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The benefit for the passing of Nescopeck mother Amanda Miller who died in a car accident on December 5th was held on Friday. It was held at the Love at First Sight 3D from 8 AM to 8 PM. The community gathered in support...
NESCOPECK, PA
Penn State lands All-ACC cornerback transfer from North Carolina

Penn State is back on the board with its second commitment of the offseason through the NCAA transfer portal. The Lions picked up a pledge from North Carolina cornerback Storm Duck, who announced his commitment on his Twitter page. Duck was a second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick after recording three interceptions, 46 tackles, 12 passes defended and a forced fumble in 12 games.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Flagging set to be in place this week at Southern Section of CSVT

Construction of the Southern Section of Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Snyder County continues. Flagging operations will begin this week on Grangers Road between Route 15 and Route 1017 (Park Road) in Monroe Township, Snyder County as part of the CSVT project. Trumbull Corporation, the prime contractor for the project, will be using flaggers to control traffic at a recently constructed truck crossing beginning Tuesday. Traffic will be stopped on Grangers Road to allow trucks to safely cross the road. This operation will be used during daylight hours and expected to last several weeks. Recent work on the Southern Section includes the clearing of trees in Shamokin Dam in preparation for the construction of the Route 61 connector and construction of a box culvert near Eleventh Avenue. The Northern Section of the CSVT opened in July 2022.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County

Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
