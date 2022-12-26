Read full article on original website
Related
brady-today.com
Elaine Kamradt, 74,
Judy Elaine Kamradt, age 74, of Brady, Texas and formerly of Llano, Texas passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 in Brady, Texas. Elaine was born July 24, 1948 in Pine Tree, Texas to Jack and Hazel Elkins. She grew up in Pine Tree and graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1965. She married Al Kamradt on December 15, 1972 in Longview, Texas. She was the manager of Highland Lakes Title Company for over 35 years, retiring in 2015.
brady-today.com
Sherrie Hodges, 75
Sherrie Euvenia Norton Hodges passed away at the age of 75 on Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 1PM after a lengthy illness. Sherrie was a lifelong resident of McCulloch County. She was born on March 6,1947,in Brady, Texas to W.W. "Pete" and Euvenia Norton. She married the love of...
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood Native Spence Named 2022 Austinite of the Year
Brownwood native Roy Spence, Jr. has been named the 2022 “Austinite of the Year” by the Austin Chamber of Commerce. The annual award recognizes a leader in business and civic affairs in the Austin area. Spence grew up in Brownwood, and after graduating from Brownwood High School in...
koxe.com
Steve Galvan, 64, of Brownwood
Steve Galvan, 64 years old, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Brownwood. Visitation will be between 1 pm-4 pm on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral with Aparicio...
koxe.com
Gael Gamez, 13, of Brownwood
Gael Gamez, age 13, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. A memorial service for Gael will be held at 10AM on Saturday, December 31 at Heartland Funeral Home. Gael is survived by his mother, brother and sisters, other relatives and friends.
brady-today.com
Overnight Blaze Destroys Home on Brady's Far Northside
At around 11PM on Monday night, a fire broke out at a mobile home located on Bellview St on the far northside of Brady just outside the city limits. Those inside the home were able to safely escape. Fire crews from Brady VFD, Placid VFD, Rochelle VFD, Voca VFD and...
colemantoday.com
Demolition Begins of Old Hospital Buildings at Coleman County Medical Center
Demolition work was underway Tuesday, December 27, 2022 of the 1923 and 1937 buildings at Coleman County Medical Center. The hospital has entered Phase 2 of the project which should last until approximately the end of February. Demo should last about two to three weeks. A connecting corridor will be completed in Phase 3. The new Coleman County Medical Center was constructed to the west of the buildings being taken down. (more below)
KWTX
Woman ejected, killed in single vehicle crash
LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding people to buckle up after a Lometa woman, Eula Whitner Carr, 52, crashed her car, was ejected and ultimately died of her injuries. The crash happened on FM 580 near County Rd 1268 in Lampasas County just before 1...
Comments / 0