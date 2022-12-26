Liverpool ‘in advanced talks with PSV over Cody Gakpo transfer as they launch shock bid to hijack Man Utd’s move’

LIVERPOOL are closing in on the signing of PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo, according to reports.

Gakpo has been heavily linked with a Premier League move since the summer.

Liverpool are close to completing a deal for Cody Gakpo Credit: Getty

And he bolstered his reputation with three goals for the Netherlands at the World Cup, sparking an approach from Liverpool.

The Reds have now reached an advanced stage in negotiations with PSV, report The Times.

Gakpo will reportedly cost an initial £37million and the forward could complete a medical in the next 48 hours.

Jurgen Klopp hinted at January business when recalling the impact Luis Diaz made after signing in the last winter window.

He said: “We have two long-term injuries up front.

“Last January, Luis Díaz came in which was very helpful for that part of the season. Doing something similar this time? If it was a positive move, why not?”

It now appears Liverpool have won the race for Gakpo, who had offers from Leeds and Southampton in the previous transfer window.

Chelsea and Arsenal were also believed to be considering a move for the Dutch hitman.

But Manchester United were favourites for his signature after taking an interest in Gakpo following Erik ten Hag's arrival.

The Red Devils were believed to be preparing a January swoop for the 23-year-old after opening talks with his representatives last month.

Gakpo was also said to be keen on joining United and expressed disappointment at the collapse of his proposed summer transfer to Old Trafford.

He said: “That was a tough period.

“I learned from that. I’m going to do it differently. What comes, that comes.

“I thought about Manchester United, but when that didn’t happen, I couldn’t remember. And I started to doubt. Leeds United did come. Should I go there?

“Now I wait for everything. I haven’t heard from Manchester United yet. When they come, I’ll think about it. I also seek the help of God in these decisions.”