In memoriam: Memphians and Mid-Southerners lost in 2022

In 2022, Memphis lost rock ‘n’ roll stars, restaurateurs, coaches and athletes, philanthropists and “the giraffe man.”

Today, we remember them* once again.

*Listed in alphabetical order

John Avis

John Avis and his daughter, Ashli. (Submitted)

John Avis worked for then-Memphis City Schools starting in the mid-1970s until his retirement in 2005. He taught 10 years before becoming an assistant principal and eventually a principal.

He was also an instructional supervisor, program coordinator and associate superintendent of curriculum and instruction at The Collegiate School of Memphis.

Pete Aviotti

Pete Aviotti

Pete Aviotti was known for being both an entrepreneur and the mayor’s “right-hand man.”

Among Aviotti’s most visible contributions are the Church Road interchange at Interstate 55 and the work he did with the City of Memphis as special assistant to Mayor Willie Herenton to help CN Railway complete a $100 million renovation of its Johnson Yard in southwest Memphis.

Gene Barksdale

Gene Barksdale

Gene Barksdale served as Shelby County sheriff from 1976 to 1986, taking over for former Sheriff Roy Nixon, who left the Sheriff’s Office to become Shelby County’s first mayor.

Barksdale began his law enforcement career with the Memphis Police Department, where he rose to the rank of inspector.

Barksdale was sheriff as the new county jail opened in the then-new Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar Ave.

Pastor Willie Boyd Jr.

Pastor Willie Boyd Jr

Willie Boyd Jr. served as pastor of Greenwood Christian Methodist Episcopal Church.

He was also a youth advocate who worked as a homeless and foster care advisor for Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

Andy Branham

Andy Branham

Andy Branham was born in Gallatin, Tennessee, and initially moved to Memphis to attend Rhodes College. He later enrolled in the Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law at the University of Memphis and had a robust legal career, including a long tenure at International Paper.

Notably, Branham also started Mid-South Sober Living. According to the organization’s site, the center provides individuals with the opportunity to live outside of the structure of a rehabilitation program while maintaining an alcohol- and drug-free lifestyle.

John Champion

John Champion was a North Mississippi district attorney who oversaw the 17th Judicial District in DeSoto, Panola, Tallahatchie, Tate and Yalobusha counties.

It was late in his 21-year tenure that Champion led the prosecution of Quinton Tellis, charged with the 2014 burning death of Jessica Chambers in Courtland, a small Panola County community near Batesville.

Devin Chandler

At the time of his death, Devin Chandler was a wide receiver for the University of Virginia’s Cavaliers football team, but before that, he made an impression on residents in the Mid-South.

Devin Chandler (Courtesy University of Virginia athletics)

While attending Arlington High, Chandler was an all-region selection in both his sophomore and junior seasons, scoring 19 touchdowns as a wide receiver. His speed translated equally well to the track, and Chandler finished runner-up in the 110 hurdles in the 2019 state meet.

Chandler played his senior year at William Amos Hough High in the town of Cornelius, North Carolina, where he caught 50 passes and scored 14 touchdowns in the fall of 2019.

He subsequently signed with Wisconsin before transferring to the UVA ahead of the 2022 season.

Richard Clark

Richard Clark’s relatives stand in front of his home in South Memphis where he spent his entire life. Clark was one of the victims in Wednesday’s violent shooting spree across the city. Front row from left: Clark’s nieces Sherelle Lenzy and Sharmeen Miller. Back row fom left: Clark’s sister Sheila Finley, and nephews Stephen Miller and Aubrey Miller. (Ben Wheeler/The Daily Memphian file)

Richard Clark was a native of South Memphis and worked as a security guard.

“He had a very simple life. His fish, computers, movies. If you wanted a movie, he’d have it. It’s how he lived. Didn’t bother nobody,” said Richard’s nephew, Aubrey Miller.

The youngest of seven, Clark was a lifelong bachelor who was killed during a citywide shooting rampage in September. At the time, he had traveled to a corner store in South Memphis to grab drinks before heading back home.

Barbara Cooper

At the time of her death, Barbara Cooper was the oldest lawmaker in Tennessee history and the second oldest serving lawmaker in the country.

Barbara Cooper

Before beginning her political career, she worked for decades as a teacher. Even after joining the Tennessee House of Representatives, she didn’t sponsor much legislation, but she did take great pride in the direct services she provided to her constituents.

State Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis) called her “an icon and history maker” and “a mother figure to all that served with her.”

Even after her death, she still won re-election in November to her House District 86 seat.

Joe Cooper

Joe Cooper

In 1972, Joe Cooper was elected to the Shelby County Quarterly Court, the predecessor of the area’s current Shelby County Commission.

But Cooper was among those caught in a wave of federal corruption cases in the late 1970s that rocked county government just as the then-new office of county mayor was created and the County Commission was coming online.

Cooper resigned and was convicted in 1977 of loan fraud. Though he never held elected office again, he did stay active in politics, and his last bid for public office was a 2015 run for Memphis City Council.

Jimmy Cole

Jimmy Cole was a University of Memphis M-Club and American Football Foundation Hall of Famer.

Jimmy Cole

As a freshman, he helped the Tigers football team to a 9-2 record in 1950 and received Williamson’s All-America honors in 1951.

Cole missed the 1952 season because of the Korean War but returned in 1953 and was named an All-American by the Associated Press. He was added to the Memphis All-time Team in 1958.

He also worked two Sugar Bowls, two Gator Bowls, two Orange Bowls, two Liberty Bowls and a Cotton Bowl during his time as a college official before becoming a field judge in the NFL, working two Pro Bowls, several playoff games and two championship games.

Cristina Condori

Cristina Condori spent the two decades she lived in Memphis organizing and fighting for low-wage workers here and across the region. (Credit: La Prensa Latina Media)

Maria Cristina Condori, an undocumented immigrant from Argentina, spent the two decades she lived in Memphis organizing and fighting for low-wage workers across the Mid-South.

Condori was one of the people who organized the Workers Interfaith Network, a coalition to support people in low-wage jobs with issues tied to governmental regulations.

One of her crowning achievements was the turnout for a 2017 Memphis march to rally against President Donald Trump’s travel bans.

Will Drennan

Will Drennan was a flag football coach and a volunteer at private golf club TPC Southwind for six years.

Will Drennan

In September, during the first practice of the year for his son’s flag football team, Drennan jumped into a culvert under Neshoba Road to save another child who had been swept away during a sudden, heavy rain.

Tommy Parker, the child’s father, said, “He rose up to that moment. He reacted instantly. I never really knew him, but that tells me what kind of character he had. He is absolutely a hero. He gave his life to save my son, and my son is alive.”

Judaea Driscoll

Judaea Driscoll was one of The Daily Memphian’s fall 2022 interns as well as an active member of Memphis’ comedy scene.

Judaea Driscoll

In her time with The Daily Memphian, she wrote about a gnome house that was built in Cooper-Young and the Wattstax anniversary film screening .

Driscoll was a student at Southwest Tennessee Community College and was planning to pursue a bachelor’s degree in communications from a four-year institution.

She had previously worked at FOX13 Memphis and Memphis Area Legal Services.

Rev. Autura Eason-Williams

Rev. Autura Eason-Williams

As senior pastor at Capleville United Methodist Church for a dozen years, Rev. Autura Eason-Williams helped launch US Making it Happen Shalom Zone, a collaboration of churches, neighborhood associations and community organizations. Programs included mentoring, counseling and job training. She was also a district superintendent for the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference of The United Methodist Church.

She was killed during a carjacking in the driveway of her Whitehaven home in July.

Eason-Williams earned a Master of Divinity degree in 2003 from Memphis Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Wesley Theological Seminary in 2020.

She also served as chair of the Memphis Conference Board of Ordained Ministry and a member of the Memphis Conference Black Methodists for Church Renewal.

Dick Fadgen

Dick Fadgen, who trained champion swimmers during his long career at the University of Memphis, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, after a battle with cancer. (Courtesy Memphis Athletics) (Courtesy Memphis Athletics)

Dick Fadgen coached swimmers at both the University of Memphis and for the Memphis Tigers Swim Club, shepherding the careers of everyone from Olympians to kids just looking for a cool spot on a hot day.

In 1955, he finished eighth in the 200 breaststroke at the Pan Am Games in Mexico City, and the next year he was an alternate for the Melbourne Olympic team, missing an official spot by one-tenth of a second.

Fadgen coached at Appalachian State before arriving in Memphis in 1962 to coach at the Memphis Athletic Club (which later became the Racquet Club). He moved to then-Memphis State in 1970 and founded the school’s swimming program, which he coached until it was discontinued two decades later.

Mark Flanagan

Mark Flanagan was known for his involvement in the local Democratic Party as well as his work as an organizer for the Midtown St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl.

Mark Flanagan

He was a key behind-the-scenes figure when a new generation of younger Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, began running for seats in the Tennessee Legislature in the mid-1970s.

Cohen referred to Flanagan as the “mayor of Midtown.” Flanagan owned a paneling company in the 1960s and mixed that direct business ownership with investment and advice to the owners of restaurant ventures that changed Midtown.

In particular, he was an early backer of developing the Cooper-Young area, which he called “Coopertown” in his plans for it.

Eliza Fletcher

In early September, Eliza Fletcher was reported missing while on a morning run near the University of Memphis.

Eliza Fletcher

In the days that followed, the body of the junior kindergarten teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School would be found in South Memphis near Victor Street and East Person Avenue.

Fletcher attended college at Baylor University, earning her bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science. She went on to Belmont University, where she earned a Master of Art in Teaching with an emphasis in Elementary Education.

She was the granddaughter of the late Joe Orgill III, a philanthropist and businessman who ran hardware supply company Orgill Inc. She was married and had two children.

Thomas Garrott

Thomas Garrott was a visionary in the local banking market, so much so that he was known as the “father of supermarket banking.”

Thomas Garrott

From his experience in the food industry with Malone & Hyde, Garrott posed the revolutionary idea of opening bank branches in supermarkets where there was constant foot traffic.

In 1985, NCBC made an agreement with Kroger, and its first supermarket branch was placed in a Germantown Kroger. Soon, grocery stores throughout the surrounding states were on board with the concept, and supermarket banking became widespread.

Ron Huery

Ron Huery earned McDonald’s All-American honors as a senior at Whitehaven High School in 1986. He then signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks at the University of Arkansas.

Huery was a member of the Arkansas basketball team that went to the Final Four in 1990 and advanced to the Elite Eight the following year. Over his college career, Huery appeared in 134 games, averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest. His 1,550 career points rank 13th all-time in Arkansas history.

William “Bill” R. Hughes

Bill Hughes was one of the first Black Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the first Black superintendent of the Shelby County Penal Farm.

William “Bill” Hughes

Hughes remained with SCSO for 21 years, where he would also become the first Black assistant chief in Tennessee law enforcement.

While with the sheriff’s office, he was the second Black person from Tennessee to graduate from the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.

Hughes was also the first Black division director for both the Shelby County Department of Corrections and the Shelby County Fire Department.

Anita Kerr

Anita Kerr

Anita Kerr was a Memphis-born Grammy award-winning singer and composer.

Born Anita Jean Grilli, Kerr worked alongside hit producers Chet Atkins and Owen Bradley to create the popular countrypolitan sound of country music in the ’50s and ’60s that relied on strings and choral singers for an orchestral sound.

Kerr’s vocal quartet, The Anita Kerr Singers, are notable in the intro to Orbison’s pop hit “Only the Lonely,” as well as backing up Bobby Bare on “Detroit City” and on the perennial holiday favorite, “Rockin' Round the Christmas Tree,” sung by Brenda Lee.

John King

John King and John Fry from 1960. They had just built the first Ardent recording studio at John Fry's parents home. (Submitted)

John King was a fixture in Memphis music for more than 60 years.

King co-founded Ardent Records in 1959 alongside legendary music producer John Fry and future FedEx CEO Fred Smith.

Originally located on National Street before relocating to Madison Avenue in 1971, Ardent has welcomed a range of music legends through its doors, including Led Zeppelin, Bob Dylan, Big Star, Three 6 Mafia, The White Stripes and 3 Doors Down.

Marvis LaVerne Kneeland Jones

Marvis LaVerne Kneeland Jones was one of the first eight Black students to attend Memphis State University (now University of Memphis). The group came to be known as the Memphis State Eight.

She received her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education in 1974. While in the undergraduate program, she worked as a secretary for the NAACP.

Jones was active in several charitable and civic organizations, including The Links Inc. and the Friends of Memphis and Shelby County Libraries.

Bob Leopold

Born in the Netherlands, Bob Leopold was a former tennis player at the University of Memphis.

He was one of the first international players at Memphis and a frequent supporter of the Tigers.

Jerry Lee Lewis

Jerry Lee Lewis speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame after it was announced he will be inducted as a member Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Jerry Lee Lewis was the final remaining member of the generation of rock ’n’ roll stars who erupted in the mid ’50s, including Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash.

In 1956, a 21-year-old Lewis followed his music to Memphis to audition for Sun Records.

His flamboyant piano playing and gospel-informed intensity on classics such as “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire” made him an international sensation with the Memphis record label.

Among the fabled “Million Dollar Quartet” that congregated at Sam Phillips’ Union Avenue studio in those early days, Lewis became dubbed “the Killer.” He was the last of the four to die.

Kelly Loving

Kelly Loving, better known as Jenna Sno, was killed in November when a gunman opened fire in a Colorado Springs, Colorado, LGBTQ+ nightclub.

Loving was among five people killed in the attack.

Loving’s close friend Natalee Skye Bingham told The Denver Post that Kelly was like a “trans mother” to her.

“She told me to embrace who I was, not to worry about what other people think or say,” Bingham said of her friend, who had moved from Memphis to Colorado Springs earlier this year. “She said being different is okay.”

Mia Madison

Mia Madison, a Master Gardener and Master Farm Manager through the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture Extension, served as Memphis Tilth’s executive director for four years.

Under her leadership, Memphis Tilth provided fresh produce to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as well as free seeds to members of the community, and offered classes to youth.

Before leading Memphis Tilth, Madison worked as a geographer for the U.S. Census Bureau, director of community information for the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis and was a geospatial planning analyst for the City of Memphis.

Richard Meek

Richard Meek was a longtime zookeeper of giraffes at the Memphis Zoo.

During his 25-year tenure as a zookeeper, Meek would often offer enthusiastic visitors who showed special interest in giraffes an up-close-and-personal interaction with the animals behind the scenes.

He died after succumbing to injuries during an October hit-and-run on Trezevant Street at Faxon Avenue. He had been on his daily morning walk when he was hit, one of more than 75 pedestrians killed during 2022.

Jody Moyt

Jody Moyt

Jody Moyt was a native Memphian and a self-taught chef who worked his way through restaurants such as Yia Yia’s and LuLu Grill before going to Owen Brennan’s, then to Lafayette’s when it opened in 2014.

He was also the culinary director for the kitchens at other local restaurants: Moondance, B.B. King’s and Itta Bena.

Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson was a former journalist and community advocate best known for her work around social and environmental justice in Whitehaven.

Yvonne Nelson (Courtesy Iman Mason)

A graduate of LeMoyne-Owen College, American InterContinental University and Capella University, Nelson worked as editor of the Whitehaven Appeal and was president of the Whitehaven Community Development Corporation.

In recent years, she fought against solid waste and recycling company Waste Connections, which was attempting to expand its facility on Brooks Road, and opposed a proposed two-story manufacturing facility on the property of the former Graves Elementary School in her Whitehaven neighborhood.

Bobby O’Jay

Bobby O’Jay

Bobby O’Jay spent more than four decades in the radio industry, with most of that time going to WDIA 1070 AM Memphis.

A native of Batesville, Mississippi, O’Jay was a graduate of the Institute of Broadcast Arts in Chicago.

In October, O’Jay was one of 10 broadcast legends inducted into the 2022 Radio Hall of Fame class.

Larry Papasan

Larry Papasan was an influential Memphis business leader, community volunteer and philanthropist.

Larry Papasan

He spent 28 years working in gas distribution for Memphis Light, Gas and Water. He worked his way up to lead the utility company as president, a position he held from 1984 to 1991.

After leaving MLGW, Papasan joined Smith & Nephew as president of the company’s Ortho Division. Under Papasan’s leadership, sales grew from $300 million to $650 million while profitability increased more than 15% per year.

Allison Parker

Allison Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice Center in West Memphis. She was killed in Memphis during a citywide shooting rampage in September.

One of Parker’s patients, Patricia Lark, said, “She was just the sweetest person you have ever wanted to meet. When she walked in, she brightened the day. I mean, she really did.”

She was also mother to three children.

Louise Patterson

Louise Patterson

Known as “Sister Lou” to many, Louise Patterson was the wife of G. E. Patterson, once the presiding bishop of the Church of God in Christ, the largest Pentecostal denomination in the world.

When her husband died in 2007, Louise Patterson took over as president/CEO of Bountiful Blessings Ministries, including hosting its weekly radio broadcast on WBBP-1480 AM radio, the station the bishop founded in Memphis.

Dr. Donald Pinkel

Dr. Donald Pinkel was the first employee, first director and the first CEO of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Dr. Donald Pinkel

Pinkel and his colleagues focused their efforts on the most prevalent of children’s cancers: acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

“I was told I was throwing away my career,” Pinkel said in a 2017 interview of his early days at St. Jude. “I said, ‘Well, it’s a good way to throw it away.’”

In 1962, the team developed “Total Therapy,” a treatment program with the goal of permanently curing ALL that is still used at St. Jude today. The therapy achieved an early 50% cure rate in 1967, the first significant cure rate for generalized cancer and for cancer treatment primarily driven by drugs.

David Pleasant

David Pleasant

David Pleasant began his career as a Memphis firefighter on July 9, 1990, with what was then called the Division of Fire Services.

He served with the department for 32 years before succumbing to injuries from a motor vehicle collision. He was the driver of the fire truck; a 39-year-old civilian was recently charged with reckless vehicular homicide in Pleasant’s death.

Ralph Prater

Ralph Prater is one of the Memphis State Eight, the first group of Black students to attend the University of Memphis.

Prater was the sixth member of the group who has died.

“Ralph’s impact on our institution and community is immeasurable, and we will forever celebrate his remarkable courage and legacy,” the University of Memphis said in a statement.

Brent Renaud

FILE - Brent Renaud attends the 74th Annual Peabody Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015, in New York. Renaud, an American journalist, was killed in a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, while gathering material for a report about refugees. Ukrainian authorities said he died when Russian forces shelled the vehicle he was traveling in. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud traveled to some of the darkest and most dangerous corners of the world for his documentaries, including Kyiv, Ukraine.

Renaud won a 2013 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University journalism award for “Arming the Mexican Cartels,” a documentary on how guns trafficked from the United States fueled rampant gang violence in Mexico.

He almost created films for HBO, NBC, Discovery, PBS, the New York Times and VICE News.

He died in March in Ukraine after Russian forces opened fire on the vehicle he was in.

John Ryder

John Ryder held many local, state and national Republican party positions over the years, including Shelby County party chairman.

John Ryder

Nationally, Ryder influenced the way the Republican party picks its presidential nominee; he also had an eye for detail that made him a nationally known expert on the once-a-decade process of redrawing local, state and federal district lines.

Ryder was appointed by former President Donald Trump to the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority; he became chairman of the board in 2020.

Clarene Russell

Collierville historian Clarene Russell cuts a birthday cake during a party celebrating the town’s 150th anniversary on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian file)

For decades, Collierville residents recognized Clarene Russell as the town’s historian.

While she was never an elected official, Russell watched the town grow from a rural community to a residential suburb. She documented Collierville’s changes in her 1994, 500-page book “Collierville, Tennessee: Her People and Neighbors.”

Any revenue generated by the book went to a fund to preserve the town’s history.

Susan H. Sanford

Susan Sanford

Susan H. Sanford was president and CEO of the Mid-South Food Bank from 1991-2010. During her tenure, the food bank doubled its distribution and expanded to serve 31 counties in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Before joining the food bank, Sanford was development director for the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art from 1986-1991. She helped to secure funding for the museum’s $2.5 million expansion and renovation.

Dr. Van Snider

Born in Knoxville, Dr. Van Snider came to Memphis for an internship and residency at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Snider practiced medicine for 54 years, taught Sunday school for 51 and coached youth basketball for 42.

“(Snider) started the first AAU team in Memphis in 1975,” said David Kizer, who played for Snider and later coached alongside him for the Bellevue War Eagles.

Jim Stewart

Jim Stewart publicity photo (Courtesy/Stax Museum of American Soul Music)

Stax Records founder Jim Stewart was both a Memphis banker and hillbilly fiddle player when he first launched the little record label that would come to define an entire musical style.

Stax became synonymous with Southern soul music, creating stars such as Otis Redding and Isaac Hayes and releasing roughly 800 singles and 300 albums in an initial span of fewer than 20 years.

Among these releases were “Soul Man,” “Dock of the Bay,” “Green Onions” and more.

Chuck Stobart

Chuck Stobart coached football for more than 43 years at 11 different major universities, including six years at the University of Memphis from 1989-1994, where he compiled a 29-36-1 record.

During his tenure as the U of M coach, 19 Tigers were selected in the NFL Draft. Pro Football Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce and Danton Barto were two of his former players.

Pete Story

Pete Story was an assistant coach for Briarcrest Christian School’s basketball team.

A native of Ripley, Mississippi, Story graduated from Mississippi State. While he was there, he worked as a student assistant for legendary coach Richard Williams and part of a program that advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in 1995 and the Final Four in 1996.

Prior to Briarcrest, Story spent three years as an assistant coach at Lausanne Collegiate School, where he helped mold the career of Phoenix Suns player Cameron Payne.

Dewayne Tunstall

Marcus Cash shows the tattoo of his friend Dewayne Tunstall. Tunstall was the first victim in a string of shootings on Sept. 7 . (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian file)

Dewayne Tunstall was a father and soon-to-be entrepreneur.

But he was also the first victim in what was to become a citywide shooting rampage in September. He was visiting a friend’s house when he was allegedly shot by Ezekiel Kelly.

Tunstall’s friend, Marcus Cash, said he and Tunstall had plans to start a food truck business.

In January, Tunstall also went viral on local social media when he paid for a stranger’s tank of gas .

David West

David West

A 6-foot-6 left-hander, David West graduated from Craigmont High School in 1983 and was selected by the New York Mets in the fourth round of that year’s amateur draft.

In 1992, he was acquired by the Philadelphia Phillies, where he pitched in 76 games while posting a 2.92 ERA in 1993 as the team reached the World Series.

Stephen White

Stephen White

After graduating from Westwood High School in 1996, Stephen White played football at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

White spent six years in the NFL, playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for five seasons and finishing his career with the New York Jets. He appeared in 94 NFL games with 15 starts tallying 119 tackles and 11.5 sacks.

BarShay Wilson

BarShay Wilson

BarShay Wilson graduated from Whitehaven High School in 2016 and continued his education at the University of Memphis.

A trader and a material handler at FedEx, he was a nursing student just days away from graduation when he was killed.

Wayne Yates

In this 1972 photo, Memphis State basketball coach Gene Bartow, left, sits next to assistant coach Wayne Yates during a college basketball game in Memphis. (The Commercial Appeal/AP file)

After playing basketball for the University of Memphis, Wayne Yates became an assistant coach with the program in 1969. Five years later, he took over as the Tigers’ head coach.

Yates coached the seventh-most wins in school history with an overall record of 93-49. In fact, Memphis won more than twice the games it lost in four of the five seasons that Yates was head coach and advanced to the NCAA Tournament in the 1975-76 season.

Bishop William Young

Pastor Diane Young and husband Bishop Dr. William Young sit in the Healing Center Baptist Church sanctuary. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

In addition to serving as chaplain at the Western Mental Health Institute in Bolivar, Bishop William Young was also the first Black chaplain at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

In partnership with his wife, Rev. Dianne Young, he founded Healing Word Counseling Center at 3915 Tchulahoma Road in 1991.

In 2003, Young and his family organized what became the biennial National Suicide and the Black Church Conference, designed to bring a roster of experts on the subject to Memphis.

Corteria Wright

On a September evening in which the Memphis Police Department was tracking an alleged shooter and carjacker around the city, 17-year-old Corteria Wright was killed in South Memphis.

Wright was shot near West Raines Road; footage from the incident shows an unidentified Black male shoot into the white Chevrolet Malibu that Wright was in.

Wright’s uncle Danny Thomas called Wright “a sweet little girl, from all the way up.”

“She was always interested in fixing up her hair and makeup, just a real girlie girl.”

Harry Zepatos

Harry Zepatos Jr. is the third-generation owner of Arcade Restaurant.

In 1919, Greek immigrant Speros Zepatos opened a small restaurant Downtown in a small wood-framed building and cooked food on a potbelly stove.

In 2002, his grandson, Harry Zepatos Jr. took over the Arcade Restaurant from his father and ran it for the next 17 years.

Ashlee Fiene worked there from 2004 until 2019 and said that she credits Harry Zepatos with imparting in her a work ethic she’ll keep forever.

“He didn’t just teach me how to do the job, but so much more. He taught me to get to work 15 minutes early, how to treat people, how to do whatever you needed to do to get the work done,” she said. “I feel like he molded me.

Harry Zepatos was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2018, and his son and daughter-in-law took over the operation of the Arcade the next year.