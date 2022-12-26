ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman killed in Christmas Eve pub shooting

By Aisha Rimi
 3 days ago

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 26-year-old beautician who was shot in as she celebrated Christmas Eve in a pub.

Elle Edwards, 26, was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village and died in hospital.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, Merseyside Police said.

The force added that a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Woman, 26, killed in Christmas Eve pub shooting was out with friends, police reveal

Police have launched an appeal for information after a 26-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at a pub in Wallasey on Christmas Eve.The woman, who has not yet been named, was “enjoying Christmas with her sister and friends” at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village when shots were fired at around 11.50pm last night.She sustained a gunshot injury to her head and was taken to the nearby Arrowe Park Hospital in Birkenhead, but died shortly after.Four other people were also injured in the shooting, including a 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral who is currently in a critical condition.While...
