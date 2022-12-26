Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Enviro-Master
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Enviro-Master Owner, Michele Whitaker about what their company is doing to reduce the risk of picking up germs and viruses from surfaces. Find out more, including why the restroom is a hygiene hot spot, in today’s interview!
WOWT
Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats. “When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”. The first time a car couldn’t...
WOWT
Northwest Omaha apartments dealing with water outages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents of an Omaha apartment complex have been reporting water outages in recent days. A spokesperson for Metropolitan Utilities District told 6 News the Tudor Heights complex, located off Interstate 680 near Maple Street, has been experiencing internal leaks and frozen pipes, causing some apartments to go without water.
WOWT
Benson Tower has water fully restored
Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since...
WOWT
Omaha area Scouts recycling Christmas trees again this year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re looking to recycle your Christmas tree, you’re in luck -- the Boy Scouts are offering to pick up your tree again this year. Omaha-area Boy Scout troops are covering metro addresses west of Highway 75 for curbside pickup. The program is in...
KETV.com
Time expiring for those kicked out of Legacy Crossing to retrieve belongings, find new housing
OMAHA, Neb. — Former Legacy Crossing residents are forced to start fresh ahead of the new year after being forced out of their homes. People are still packing up their remaining belongings from when they were forced out of Legacy Crossing apartments. And with time running out on their...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Biggest ice jam in decades clogging the Missouri River near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol is sharing some very cool video of an ice jam in the Missouri River. The agency captured aerial footage of the jam near Washington and Douglas Counties on Sunday. The National Weather Service said there are no concerns of flooding at...
WOWT
Omaha woman pushing for further investigation into claim involving Club Carwash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During this winter warm-up, thousands of drivers will go through a car wash. Club Carwash, with four locations in the Omaha area, washed more than 322,000 vehicles in the first seven months of this year. Less than a tenth of 1% — 410 customers — filed damage claims.
WOWT
Legacy Commons update: Omaha, Heartland Family Service working to help last few displaced tenants
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The mayor’s office said Thursday that 21 of the households displaced when Legacy Crossing Apartments was shut down earlier this month have found permanent housing. Heartland Family Service reported on Dec. 21 that the first of the displaced tenants had secured new housing. A little...
WOWT
OPPD turbine rolls into Turtle Creek power station
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What weighs more than the Statue of Liberty, is 57 times heavier than an African elephant, is twice the weight of a Titan II rocket, longer than Cinderella’s Castle is tall, and about the length of two blue whales?. And it was seen rolling down...
doniphanherald.com
Pillen names new state fire marshal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen on Tuesday named Shane Hunter as the next Nebraska state fire marshal. Hunter, who is the vice president of safety, security and business continuity for the Metropolitan Utilities District in Omaha, will replace Doug Hohbein, who has been the interim fire marshal since September. Hunter has more...
WOWT
Omaha church deals with catalytic converter thefts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This month, a church in Omaha was the latest victim of catalytic converter theft. They’ve dealt with it for some time, the church director said. But two in just a month is unusual — and costly. Although they weren’t ready to go on camera,...
WOWT
Lane closures on 156th and Pacific in Omaha for widening project
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re driving through west Omaha you may notice a minor inconvenience starting Tuesday. It’s a sign of bigger things to come at 156th and Pacific. That intersection will have various lane restrictions for the next two months to protect OPPD utility workers. City...
WOWT
Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since closure
WOWT
Gas prices in Omaha down more than $2/gallon since June
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices continue to drop significantly in Omaha as 2022 winds to a close. According to AAA, on Wednesday the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Omaha was about $2.78. Compare that to a month ago around Thanksgiving, when the average was $3.30...
WOWT
Family nervous after house is crashed into twice
A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
KETV.com
Weather Now Extra: Car wash forecast for Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — As the snow melts in the metro, it's leaving behind a mess for drivers. Weather Now meteorologist Anthony Copeland shows what the salt and sand can do to your vehicle — and the best day to head to the car wash.
KETV.com
'He has to tube feed': Omaha family with son who has medical needs stuck in Houston
OMAHA, Neb. — As Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights this week, one Omaha family is among the many travelers left scrambling. And for them, being stranded is more than just an inconvenience. Four-year-old Kyrin has frequent seizures and uses a feeding tube. His parents say they packed an...
WOWT
CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program
klkntv.com
Lincoln church damaged after frozen sprinkler burst on Christmas Eve
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Cold temperatures caused a sprinkler to burst at Lincon’s New Covenant Community Church on Christmas Eve. “I happen to walk into our auditorium, which is a big open area, and it felt like I just walked into the rain forest at the Henry Doorly Zoo,” Pastor Troy Heller said.
