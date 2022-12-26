ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha Everyday: Enviro-Master

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Enviro-Master Owner, Michele Whitaker about what their company is doing to reduce the risk of picking up germs and viruses from surfaces. Find out more, including why the restroom is a hygiene hot spot, in today’s interview!
Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats. “When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”. The first time a car couldn’t...
Northwest Omaha apartments dealing with water outages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents of an Omaha apartment complex have been reporting water outages in recent days. A spokesperson for Metropolitan Utilities District told 6 News the Tudor Heights complex, located off Interstate 680 near Maple Street, has been experiencing internal leaks and frozen pipes, causing some apartments to go without water.
Benson Tower has water fully restored

Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans.
Omaha area Scouts recycling Christmas trees again this year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re looking to recycle your Christmas tree, you’re in luck -- the Boy Scouts are offering to pick up your tree again this year. Omaha-area Boy Scout troops are covering metro addresses west of Highway 75 for curbside pickup. The program is in...
OPPD turbine rolls into Turtle Creek power station

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What weighs more than the Statue of Liberty, is 57 times heavier than an African elephant, is twice the weight of a Titan II rocket, longer than Cinderella’s Castle is tall, and about the length of two blue whales?. And it was seen rolling down...
doniphanherald.com

Pillen names new state fire marshal

Governor-elect Jim Pillen on Tuesday named Shane Hunter as the next Nebraska state fire marshal. Hunter, who is the vice president of safety, security and business continuity for the Metropolitan Utilities District in Omaha, will replace Doug Hohbein, who has been the interim fire marshal since September. Hunter has more...
Omaha church deals with catalytic converter thefts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This month, a church in Omaha was the latest victim of catalytic converter theft. They’ve dealt with it for some time, the church director said. But two in just a month is unusual — and costly. Although they weren’t ready to go on camera,...
Lane closures on 156th and Pacific in Omaha for widening project

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re driving through west Omaha you may notice a minor inconvenience starting Tuesday. It’s a sign of bigger things to come at 156th and Pacific. That intersection will have various lane restrictions for the next two months to protect OPPD utility workers. City...
Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since closure

Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans.
Gas prices in Omaha down more than $2/gallon since June

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices continue to drop significantly in Omaha as 2022 winds to a close. According to AAA, on Wednesday the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Omaha was about $2.78. Compare that to a month ago around Thanksgiving, when the average was $3.30...
Family nervous after house is crashed into twice

A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
Weather Now Extra: Car wash forecast for Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — As the snow melts in the metro, it's leaving behind a mess for drivers. Weather Now meteorologist Anthony Copeland shows what the salt and sand can do to your vehicle — and the best day to head to the car wash.
CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program

The owners of Nettie's Fine Mexican Food are picking up the pieces and looking forward after a devastating Christmas Eve fire.
Lincoln church damaged after frozen sprinkler burst on Christmas Eve

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Cold temperatures caused a sprinkler to burst at Lincon’s New Covenant Community Church on Christmas Eve. “I happen to walk into our auditorium, which is a big open area, and it felt like I just walked into the rain forest at the Henry Doorly Zoo,” Pastor Troy Heller said.
