WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County residents asked to conserve water as utilities work to restore levels, pressure
The recent cold weather has caused major problems for thousands of people in the Muscle Shoals area. The West Lauderdale Water Authority is now asking its customers to conserve water, as the county has reported dangerously low water levels remaining. "We only have one (tank) that is over 50%," said...
WHNT-TV
Chisholm Heights to cut off its water supply in an effort to rebuild pressure
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Chisholm Heights Water Authority will be cutting its water supply off early Wednesday morning in an effort to rebuild pressure in its tanks. Officials say the low pressure was caused by the cold weather. The water will be off to everything but the main...
WAAY-TV
Water outage to impact West Lauderdale customers
West Lauderdale Water Authority customers may experience a water outage Thursday and Friday.
Shoals Salvation Army dormitories flooded after water pipe bursts
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Salvation Army of the Shoals relocated over 30 temporary residents after their dormitories were flooded with water. Corp Officer of the Salvation Army of the Shoals Captain Richard Watts told News 19 that a water pipe bust on Saturday, December 24. The pipe was connected to the building’s fire suppression […]
WAAY-TV
WAAY-TV
Florence families frustrated as hours turn into days without water
Some Florence families are still waiting for working water at their homes. The record-breaking extreme cold temperatures over this past weekend caused many pipes to burst, which then drained the available water supply for Chisholm Heights Water Authority. Wade Dunn and his family have been waiting for nearly three days...
WHNT-TV
WAAY-TV
Decatur Utilities respond to water main break
Several crews with Decatur Utilities and Wastewater Management are responding to a water main break.
WAFF
WAFF
WAFF
