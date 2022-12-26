ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL



WAAY-TV

Water supply dangerously low in part of one Alabama county

The West Lauderdale Water Authority is asking customers to conserve as much water as possible. Lauderdale County residents asked to conserve water as utilities work to restore levels, pressure. The business manager for West Lauderdale Water Authority says only one of their tanks is more than 50% full with water.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Shoals Salvation Army dormitories flooded after water pipe bursts

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Salvation Army of the Shoals relocated over 30 temporary residents after their dormitories were flooded with water. Corp Officer of the Salvation Army of the Shoals Captain Richard Watts told News 19 that a water pipe bust on Saturday, December 24. The pipe was connected to the building’s fire suppression […]
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Florence families frustrated as hours turn into days without water

Some Florence families are still waiting for working water at their homes. The record-breaking extreme cold temperatures over this past weekend caused many pipes to burst, which then drained the available water supply for Chisholm Heights Water Authority. Wade Dunn and his family have been waiting for nearly three days...
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

Winter Weather Leaves Water Issues in Lauderdale County

Water companies across the Tennessee Valley are running dangerously low on water. Winter Weather Leaves Water Issues in Lauderdale …. Water companies across the Tennessee Valley are running dangerously low on water. Family Loses Everything After Fire Destroys Elkmont …. The night before Christmas Eve temperatures outside dropped into the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

Tennessee Valley road conditions | Business closings/delays | Dec. 27, 2022

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Winter weather is causing some businesses to change their schedules and some roads to close. We'll update this list as more information becomes available. The National Weather Service says patchy freezing fog is possible this morning, contributing to the already hazardous, icy road conditions. Avoid driving if possible! Ice is not expected to begin melting until the late morning.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties

As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

North Alabama closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road

Officials say that once the bill got signed, law enforcement started to see a decrease in pistol permit purchases. Symptoms start to appear as the fall and winter seasons begin and start to clear in the spring. Treating season affective disorder. Updated: 8 hours ago. Experts say that staying in...
MOORESVILLE, AL
WAFF

Authorities close multiple roads across North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities throughout North Alabama have released updates about the conditions of roads in many counties. The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway, I-65 and Research Park Boulevard are open. The following road closures remain in effect:. Cecil...
HUNTSVILLE, AL



