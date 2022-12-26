Charleston Water System ‘only a few steps away from a catastrophe’ as freezing temps causes water crisis

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
live5news.com
Officials: Water main break causes outage for N. Charleston buildings
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Water is flowing again at dozens of North Charleston buildings after a water main break caused neighbors to be without running water for a day. Residents at the Hidden Lakes Apartment Complex off Midland Park Road said they resorted to using bottled water to flush their toilets. They said the water went out at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
counton2.com
Water main break impacting traffic in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding Wednesday to a water main break on the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive. According to CPD, units were on scene shortly after 8:00 p.m. redirecting traffic in the area. Drivers are being redirected between Orleans Road and Jaywood...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Charleston Police respond to water main break in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is responding to a reported water main break in West Ashley Wednesday night. Officers were called to the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive just after 8:30 p.m., according to the police department’s Twitter page. Traffic is being directed between Orleans Road...
FOX 28 Spokane
Deep freeze breaks pipes, creates water crisis across South
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. Dozens of water systems had either boil advisories in place because of low pressure or warned of bigger catastrophes if leaks from broken pipes weren’t found and water shut off. In Jackson, Mississippi, residents were required over Christmas to boil water. Charleston, South Carolina, normally puts out 50 million gallons of water on a winter day, but over the holiday weekend the output was about 100 million gallons as thousands of homes and business had undetected broken pipes.
Bomb cyclone: Deep freeze in south creates water crisis
Dozens of water systems either had boil advisories in place because of low pressure or warned of bigger catastrophes if leaks from broken pipes weren't found and water shut off.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Water System critical water notice due to freezing temperatures
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Water System has issued a critical water notice urging residents to shut off water to decrease any risk of water lines bursting due to the arctic cold front. Leak options:. - Turn off at shutoff. - Turn water off at meter via water key.
counton2.com
Traffic light outage impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant say an issue with traffic lights is impacting traffic on Thursday afternoon. Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Hungry Neck Boulevard and Venning Road. Police say motorists should avoid the area until the lights are fixed.
Charleston City Paper
Our View: County Council needs to give up on I-526
Part of mature and visionary leadership is knowing when to reevaluate, recalculate and reconsider a public policy dream. Such is the case now with extending Interstate 526 from West Ashley across Johns Island to James Island. This nine-mile stretch of limited-access road will cost $2.2 billion. — more than the...
live5news.com
2 adults, 4 children displaced in morning N. Charleston fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire at a North Charleston duplex displaced two adults, four children and pets Thursday morning. North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said crews responded just after 10 a.m. Thursday to the 7700 block of McKnight Drive. Arriving crews reported heavy smoke coming...
live5news.com
All South Carolina DMV branches fully operational after statewide network outages
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle branches are back to being fully operational today after all offices experienced network outages yesterday. Officials said all DMV branches, except for the Allendale and McCormick branches, will open as normal on Thursday, December 28. The DMV offices weren’t...
WATCH: Wildlife Officer Rescues Blue Heron Stuck in Muddy South Carolina Marsh
When locals spotted a blue heron immobile on a patch of mud in South Carolina’s marshlands, they knew to call authorities to help the waterfowl in distress. Soon enough, an animal control officer arrived near the Charleston City Marina to carefully extract the heron stranded in pluff mud. A...
live5news.com
Group holds West Ashley blood drive after Christmas weekend deep freeze
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Blood Connection is hosting a community blood drive Tuesday in the Carolina Bay neighborhood after a weekend of bitterly cold weather. Blood Connection officials say blood is needed year-round but especially during the holiday season and with the recent unexpected weather. Three buses will line...
wtoc.com
How to avoid pipe problems during cold temperatures
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry don’t often see weather like we’ve had over the last few days, and neither do our houses. Last week, WTOC talked to the folks at the Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority to get some tips for you about avoiding any pipe problems the cold temperatures brought over the weekend.
live5news.com
Wednesday is deadline to apply for disaster unemployment assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone in Charleston, Georgetown or Horry Counties who lost their job as a direct result of Hurricane Ian have until the end of the day to apply for disaster unemployment assistance. Ian hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 25 causing widespread damage across...
abcnews4.com
CHS flight tracker still down, IT creates alternative solution to check flights
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston International Airport flight tracker has been down since last week, so IT created a link to flightaware to temporarily mitigate the issue so the public can view arrivals and departures. Select the "click here for full flight data" icon. CHS website provider is...
crbjbizwire.com
AgentOwned Realty’s Isle of Palms Team Grows with Addition of Margaret Burns
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. — Margaret Burns has placed her license with AgentOwned Realty’s Isle of Palms office at 1400-G Palm Boulevard. Burns completed a bachelor of arts at Columbia College and trained at the Buckley School of Public Speaking. After finishing her education in the Midlands of South Carolina, the coastal air and saltwater drew her to the Lowcountry.
abcnews4.com
Reward doubled to $50K for information on massive blaze at Johns Island apartment complex
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The property owner of a Johns Island apartment complex devastated by a fire in late November is increasing the potential payout for anyone who comes forward with information. Stono Oaks Apartments LLC initially offered $25,000 for information that led to the arrest(s) of the...
South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
live5news.com
‘It’s just a part of you’: Community reacts to new Folly Beach Pier on opening day
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of community members visited the new, reconstructed Folly Beach Pier on opening day and say they are excited to enjoy the new pier. Reopening months ahead of schedule, the pier was closed to the public on Oct. 19, 2020 and was expected to take 28 months to complete.
counton2.com
Four people, 14 pets displaced by North Charleston fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) has released additional details about a Monday afternoon fire on Stratton Drive. According to NCFD, units were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. after a smoke alarm was activated in the home. Crews arrived to find “heavy smoke from the front door and eves of the house.”
