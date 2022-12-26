RI native saves little boy in NY bike incident

Note: 12 News Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo went to high school with Mark Doherty and spoke with him about the ordeal while he was home for the holidays.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Is there room for another superhero in Gotham City?

For one day, a Rhode Island native was a hero to a little boy.

While riding a bike in the Chelsea section of Manhattan, Mark Doherty’s quick actions took a little boy out of harm’s way.

“I could have died in that moment,” Doherty said.

Doherty is a 1990 graduate of East Providence High School and is an actor and nanny in New York City.

He was riding his bike with the boy he watches. The boy sits in an enclosed compartment in the front of the bike.

“A parked car came out of nowhere and swerved left,” he recalled. “I slammed on the brakes and swerved left, as well, so the child would avoid being hit by the car. In that moment, the bike locked up and capsized. It catapulted me in the air about six feet.”

“One second I’m on the bike, one second I’m in the air,” Doherty continued excitedly.

Known as “Coach Mark,” he described the moment as surreal, adding that it felt like it was happening in slow motion.

“I bounced off the ground,” he said. “I had some choice words for the driver who then sped off, and then I tried to go over and assist my little man.”

Doherty ended up with numerous bruises and a broken collar bone.

“I sacrificed my body in that moment for that little boy,” Doherty said, who was still in a sling when 12 News spoke with him.

“The little boy, thank God, is markless … not a scratch on him,” Doherty added.

Doherty played on the East Providence High School football team and ran track for the Townies. In his acting career, he’s appeared in the CBS television shows “FBI” and “Blue Bloods” among others.

He has even worked with Jennifer Lopez.

On the big screen, he’s appeared in “The Amazing Spiderman 2” and “Smurfs.”

“I get type-cast a lot as police [officers] or firemen,” Doherty said with a chuckle.

That day in Manhattan, the boy, who was wearing a helmet, actually ended up upside down in the bike compartment.

“He was crying,” Doherty said.

Doherty was on the ground, struggling to get up to get to the boy.

Good Samaritans helped flip the bike back over.

Once the bike was upright, Doherty said the young boy told him, “alright Coach Mark, let’s go”.

“My awareness for the boy and my concern for the boy superseded the pain,” Doherty said.

Doherty then brought the boy back home and did eventually go see a doctor.

While acting, he performs many of his own stunts while on television or movie sets.

“If it’s really well-written work, I want to do it,” Doherty said. “So, if that means I have to play Bruce Wayne in Batman, I’ll do it,” he said laughingly.

Doherty said he was just thankful to be home to see his family during the holidays.

“I’m a spiritual guy and I say that God was looking out for me that day,” he said. “God is good and he really looked out for me and the boy that day.”

When it comes to what’s next in his acting career, Doherty said, “there’s something in the works that I think the state of Rhode Island is going to be very interested in.”

The parents of the young boy wished to remain anonymous.

