ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

RI native saves little boy in NY bike incident

By T.J. Del Santo
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UkMfy_0jv0kkNO00

Note: 12 News Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo went to high school with Mark Doherty and spoke with him about the ordeal while he was home for the holidays.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Is there room for another superhero in Gotham City?

For one day, a Rhode Island native was a hero to a little boy.

While riding a bike in the Chelsea section of Manhattan, Mark Doherty’s quick actions took a little boy out of harm’s way.

“I could have died in that moment,” Doherty said.

Doherty is a 1990 graduate of East Providence High School and is an actor and nanny in New York City.

He was riding his bike with the boy he watches. The boy sits in an enclosed compartment in the front of the bike.

“A parked car came out of nowhere and swerved left,” he recalled. “I slammed on the brakes and swerved left, as well, so the child would avoid being hit by the car. In that moment, the bike locked up and capsized. It catapulted me in the air about six feet.”

“One second I’m on the bike, one second I’m in the air,” Doherty continued excitedly.

Known as “Coach Mark,” he described the moment as surreal, adding that it felt like it was happening in slow motion.

“I bounced off the ground,” he said. “I had some choice words for the driver who then sped off, and then I tried to go over and assist my little man.”

Doherty ended up with numerous bruises and a broken collar bone.

“I sacrificed my body in that moment for that little boy,” Doherty said, who was still in a sling when 12 News spoke with him.

“The little boy, thank God, is markless … not a scratch on him,” Doherty added.

Doherty played on the East Providence High School football team and ran track for the Townies. In his acting career, he’s appeared in the CBS television shows “FBI” and “Blue Bloods” among others.

He has even worked with Jennifer Lopez.

On the big screen, he’s appeared in “The Amazing Spiderman 2” and “Smurfs.”

“I get type-cast a lot as police [officers] or firemen,” Doherty said with a chuckle.

That day in Manhattan, the boy, who was wearing a helmet, actually ended up upside down in the bike compartment.

“He was crying,” Doherty said.

Doherty was on the ground, struggling to get up to get to the boy.

Good Samaritans helped flip the bike back over.

Once the bike was upright, Doherty said the young boy told him, “alright Coach Mark, let’s go”.

“My awareness for the boy and my concern for the boy superseded the pain,” Doherty said.

Doherty then brought the boy back home and did eventually go see a doctor.

While acting, he performs many of his own stunts while on television or movie sets.

“If it’s really well-written work, I want to do it,” Doherty said. “So, if that means I have to play Bruce Wayne in Batman, I’ll do it,” he said laughingly.

Doherty said he was just thankful to be home to see his family during the holidays.

“I’m a spiritual guy and I say that God was looking out for me that day,” he said. “God is good and he really looked out for me and the boy that day.”

When it comes to what’s next in his acting career, Doherty said, “there’s something in the works that I think the state of Rhode Island is going to be very interested in.”

The parents of the young boy wished to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rimonthly.com

Rhode Island Restaurants to Keep You Warm and Full Throughout the Winter

With a crackling fire, string lights and sunset over Newport Harbor, the Lounge and Fire Pit dining area at Newport Harbor Island Resort is the place to spend a relaxing evening. Choose an outdoor igloo or warm up by the outdoor firepits with cozy decor and blankets in a romantic setting. Special menu includes bruschetta grilled cheese, house-made chili and specialty cocktails such as Caribbean hot chocolate. Goat Island, Newport, 401-851-3325, newportharborisland.com.
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday

A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Viral shark image, Hollywood couple got your attention in 2022

A viral shark image, Providence highways underwater, and a Hollywood power couple dining in Rhode Island were among the most-clicked stories on turnto10.com in 2022. Here's a list of 10 of our top stories from the past year:. Site where remains discovered harkens back to 'Sparkle City' days in Central...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Trailer truck fires erupt in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Around 2 p.m. Thursday, fire officials responded to a call of multiple trailer trucks reportedly on fire. The smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 through Providence and Pawtucket. ABC6 was on-scene at Prospect Street and caught first responders battling the blaze. No information regarding...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Looking to ring in the New Year?

2022 is nearing its conclusion and before we know it, 2023 will be here and we’ll be in the thick of it. With the new year, there’s obvious resolutions and goals accented by hopes and aspirations. There’s also the feeling of making the upcoming 12 months better than the previous 12 or wanting to carry on a period of success into the next cycle. Regardless of how you feel, a good way to ring in the new year is by going out and having some fun until the ball drops and perhaps even afterwards. There’s lots of ways to accomplish this around Rhode Island, so here are a few options to consider if you’re looking to party it up on New Year’s Eve.
PROVIDENCE, RI
pix11.com

Multiple people dead in Buffalo storm

Officials said 12 people have died after a massive winter storm battered upstate New York. Officials said 12 people have died after a massive winter storm battered upstate New York. New Family Court law could change custody decisions …. A Long Island mother whose 2-year-old daughter was murdered six years...
BUFFALO, NY
PIX11

Truck, tree coated in ice as Bronx fire hydrant sprays water

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Video from the Bronx shows an ice-coated pickup truck parked on a street as a fire hydrant spewed water out on Christmas Eve. The truck was parked near Ryer Avenue and Field Place, according to the Citizen App post. The video also shows iced-over tree branches and a slick […]
BRONX, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Christmas Alone in New York City

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy