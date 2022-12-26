ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Larry Lease

Southwest Flight Cancellations Leave Travelers Stranded at Love Field

Southwest Airlines was forced to cancel dozens of flights over the holiday as the country was severely impacted by a winter storm.Photo byBriana Tozour/UnsplashonUnsplash. Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport were again the home of countless frustrated travelers. Many have been trying to get home after the holidays and have been struggling to get flights back home after severe weather caused many canceled flights. One passenger, Sarah Bryant, told Fox 4: "When everything is out of control it is hectic and crazy and everyone is frustrated and angry at each other."
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

What's behind the Southwest Airlines meltdown?

(KTEN) — Holiday season air travel is still a very real nightmare for thousands of travelers. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines had the most cancellations with almost 2,700 on Tuesday and another 2,500 on Wednesday. According to FlightAware, Southwest's home base at Dallas Love Field tallied 102 of those cancellations on...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Amid SWA cancellations, one family makes the journey to visit family on Christmas

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Megan and Greg Wilkerson, who live in the San Francisco Bay area, were determined to spend Christmas with their family in Frisco."It has been quite the journey," Megan said. "It's been a tough year, so it's really important for us to be here."On Friday, their first Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland to San Diego was delayed. But they never took that flight after finding out their second flight from San Diego to Dallas was cancelled because of dense fog.So, Southwest rebooked them on a nonstop flight from Oakland to Dallas Saturday afternoon...But that also was cancelled."So...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Friends Hit The Road to Bypass Cancellation Chaos

A 12-hour drive from Mansfield to Denver was not in the plans for Heather Huante, her two roommates and her boyfriend. Plan A was a 90-minute flight on Southwest Airlines. "Rather than risking the flights getting canceled, we decided for the sake of needing to get back to work, we would jump in the car instead," Huante said.
MANSFIELD, TX
Local Profile

Barbeque Restaurant Evacuates Customers After Cold Weather Pipe Burst

Burst pipes caused by the weekend’s cold weather lead one North Texas barbecue spot to evacuate diners, while a second narrowly avoided disaster. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reports that customers were evacuated from Hurtado’s Barbecue in Little Elm on Friday during lunch after water rushed out into the dining room. A burst pipe caused a ceiling collapse in the restaurant’s prep room.
DALLAS, TX
cheddar.com

Energy Emergency: U.S. Grid Rattled by Winter Weather

The Dallas skyline is visible from Sylvan Avenue in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, December 22, 2022. (Emil T. Lippe for The Washington Post via Getty Images) Those wishing for a White Christmas this year might have gotten more than they bargained for with the arrival of a brutal winter storm just in time for the holidays, and power grid operators from New York to Texas are struggling to bounce back.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

5 Unexpectedly Cool Things to Do in Grapevine, Texas

When I told my Dallas friends that I had just come back from a five-day trip to Grapevine, Texas, I was met with several incredulous variations of “What things are there to even do in Grapevine?” I understood what they meant because I would have answered the same way until very recently.
GRAPEVINE, TX
WOWK

Scary Dental Trends to Stay Away From

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The internet is full of beauty “hacks” and “tips” claiming to achieve certain results that you can do at home. But experts worry these hacks could cause harm. We spoke with Dr. Sonya Reddy, a dentistry practitioner in Dallas, TX, who explains some of the scary trends she’s seeing and why it’s so important to stick to the pros. For more on Dr. Reddy, click HERE.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

'Galleria Dallas is not closing' says mall General Manager

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the premiere malls in North Texas has a new owner. According to Dallas County property records, UBS Realty Investors, the previous owners of the Galleria Dallas mall reached an agreement to transfer ownership to Metropolitan Life Insurance in December. The news of the transfer spurred rumors online that the popular shopping spot would close.Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed issued a statement on the mall's official Facebook page stating that the mall would stay open. "Galleria Dallas is not closing. While the addition of multi-residential development to Galleria Dallas has been considered as one component of a potential long-term redevelopment project, the mall, along with its retail, dining, and experiential entertainment features, is and will be the core of this Dallas destination."MetLife will also take control of the nearby Westin Galleria Dallas hotel.The Galleria Dallas was originally built in 1982 and continues to attract thousands of shoppers every year and boasts having the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree since 1984. 
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border

DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning. More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.
DALLAS, TX

