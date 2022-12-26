Read full article on original website
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Car Rental Companies Cashing in on Southwest Flight CancellationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Southwest Flight Cancellations Leave Travelers Stranded at Love Field
Southwest Airlines was forced to cancel dozens of flights over the holiday as the country was severely impacted by a winter storm.Photo byBriana Tozour/UnsplashonUnsplash. Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport were again the home of countless frustrated travelers. Many have been trying to get home after the holidays and have been struggling to get flights back home after severe weather caused many canceled flights. One passenger, Sarah Bryant, told Fox 4: "When everything is out of control it is hectic and crazy and everyone is frustrated and angry at each other."
KTEN.com
What's behind the Southwest Airlines meltdown?
(KTEN) — Holiday season air travel is still a very real nightmare for thousands of travelers. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines had the most cancellations with almost 2,700 on Tuesday and another 2,500 on Wednesday. According to FlightAware, Southwest's home base at Dallas Love Field tallied 102 of those cancellations on...
Airlines Are Charging More Than $4K For A One-Way Flight & Southwest Travelers Want Answers
Several days of flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines have left thousands of travelers stranded at airports around the United States. Passengers are looking for options at alternative airlines, but some one-way domestic ticket prices have skyrocketed. On December 27, a stuck traveler, Veronica Ruckh (@VeronicaRuckh), tweeted a screenshot of her...
'It’s a nightmare': The president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association blames company leadership for the airline's woes
DALLAS — After the roped off area in front of the Love Field Airport baggage claim office filled up, bags began to just pile up along a back wall, then in between carousels and eventually resting on them. As some people picked through the hundreds of bags scattered around,...
'Southwest is imploding': Why is the Dallas-based airline more impacted by travel issues than other carriers
DALLAS — For travelers, Southwest Airlines put the grinch in one of the busiest travel days of the year, leaving thousands of travelers stranded in airports across the nation. “Southwest Airlines is basically imploding,” said Lyn Montgomery, president of TWU Local 556, the union that represents Southwest Airlines flight...
Amid SWA cancellations, one family makes the journey to visit family on Christmas
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Megan and Greg Wilkerson, who live in the San Francisco Bay area, were determined to spend Christmas with their family in Frisco."It has been quite the journey," Megan said. "It's been a tough year, so it's really important for us to be here."On Friday, their first Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland to San Diego was delayed. But they never took that flight after finding out their second flight from San Diego to Dallas was cancelled because of dense fog.So, Southwest rebooked them on a nonstop flight from Oakland to Dallas Saturday afternoon...But that also was cancelled."So...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Friends Hit The Road to Bypass Cancellation Chaos
A 12-hour drive from Mansfield to Denver was not in the plans for Heather Huante, her two roommates and her boyfriend. Plan A was a 90-minute flight on Southwest Airlines. "Rather than risking the flights getting canceled, we decided for the sake of needing to get back to work, we would jump in the car instead," Huante said.
How much did Southwest's meltdown cost one Wylie family? Here's the math.
WYLIE, Texas — Southwest Airlines' major meltdown has cost thousands of customers across the country a ton of money. Three days' worth of food, hotels and transportation cost the Kerrigan family of Wylie more than $2,000 out of pocket just to get back to Texas safely. Here's the math...
Barbeque Restaurant Evacuates Customers After Cold Weather Pipe Burst
Burst pipes caused by the weekend’s cold weather lead one North Texas barbecue spot to evacuate diners, while a second narrowly avoided disaster. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reports that customers were evacuated from Hurtado’s Barbecue in Little Elm on Friday during lunch after water rushed out into the dining room. A burst pipe caused a ceiling collapse in the restaurant’s prep room.
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
cheddar.com
Energy Emergency: U.S. Grid Rattled by Winter Weather
The Dallas skyline is visible from Sylvan Avenue in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, December 22, 2022. (Emil T. Lippe for The Washington Post via Getty Images) Those wishing for a White Christmas this year might have gotten more than they bargained for with the arrival of a brutal winter storm just in time for the holidays, and power grid operators from New York to Texas are struggling to bounce back.
North Texas city among the least lonely cities in the US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — The holidays are always filled with joy, especially when you’re spending it with those you love, and one North Texas city more than likely had a great holiday weekend as it has been ranked among the least lonely cities in America. A report from the...
fox4news.com
Plumbers dealing with burst pipes across North Texas following winter freeze
FORT WORTH, Texas - Following the arctic blast that dropped temperatures below freezing for days last week many North Texans are dealing with burst pipes and keeping plumbers across the area busy. "We are booked for the next five days, and we just got everybody in line," said Chris Fontenot...
papercitymag.com
5 Unexpectedly Cool Things to Do in Grapevine, Texas
When I told my Dallas friends that I had just come back from a five-day trip to Grapevine, Texas, I was met with several incredulous variations of “What things are there to even do in Grapevine?” I understood what they meant because I would have answered the same way until very recently.
WOWK
Scary Dental Trends to Stay Away From
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The internet is full of beauty “hacks” and “tips” claiming to achieve certain results that you can do at home. But experts worry these hacks could cause harm. We spoke with Dr. Sonya Reddy, a dentistry practitioner in Dallas, TX, who explains some of the scary trends she’s seeing and why it’s so important to stick to the pros. For more on Dr. Reddy, click HERE.
'Galleria Dallas is not closing' says mall General Manager
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the premiere malls in North Texas has a new owner. According to Dallas County property records, UBS Realty Investors, the previous owners of the Galleria Dallas mall reached an agreement to transfer ownership to Metropolitan Life Insurance in December. The news of the transfer spurred rumors online that the popular shopping spot would close.Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed issued a statement on the mall's official Facebook page stating that the mall would stay open. "Galleria Dallas is not closing. While the addition of multi-residential development to Galleria Dallas has been considered as one component of a potential long-term redevelopment project, the mall, along with its retail, dining, and experiential entertainment features, is and will be the core of this Dallas destination."MetLife will also take control of the nearby Westin Galleria Dallas hotel.The Galleria Dallas was originally built in 1982 and continues to attract thousands of shoppers every year and boasts having the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree since 1984.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth?. In all Texan cities, we are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Fort Worth.
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
fox4news.com
Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border
DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning. More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.
fox4news.com
Hundreds in Denton County left without water during holiday weekend
DENTON COUNTY, Texas - A Denton County community says their holiday weekend was ruined by a problem that's become all too common for them: low water pressure or no water at all. "You text your neighbors and you go, anybody else have low water? No water? Yeah, we're all having...
