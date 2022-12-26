Read full article on original website
KSNT
Topeka woman comes out of retirement to make sure 2022 Winter Wonderland happens
TOPEKA (KSNT)– Winter Wonderland is a holiday staple in Topeka. The holiday light display has been going on for 25 years. For 15 of those years, there’s been one woman and her team behind it making sure the show goes on, no matter what. You may have seen...
10 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Topeka for kids and adults
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With New Year’s Eve nearly here, Topekans are looking for places to celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. 27 News gathered a list of ten spots where you can go in the capital city to celebrate with friends and family as the year comes to an end. For […]
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: A man making a change, one meal at a time
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Holton Witman has been working at the Topeka Rescue Mission for over a year. “I’ve always had a sensitive heart for those we are experiencing homelessness. I was in L.A. for school, and I would spent a lot of time doing outreach there. I never thought I would get into it as a career, I was content just handing out pizza,” said Witman.
KVOE
Supply chain issues still delaying Marshalls open
Marshalls is still coming soon to northwest Emporia, but that “soon” is now taking place at some point next year. Marshalls is among the second wave of new retail at the Emporia Pavilions development, but its opening has lagged those of Ross Dress for Less and Shoe Dept Encore — both of which opened before the traditional holiday shopping period. Developer Spencer Thomson says the Marshalls opening has been beset by supply chain issues, including certain kinds of doors, so an official opening date is still pending.
KSNT
Southwest meltdown: How your bags can fly, but you can’t
AUSTIN (KXAN) – It’s not just people that are stranded by Southwest’s flight cancellations — their luggage is too. It’s a situation many have found themselves in: How can my bag reach my destination when I couldn’t get on a flight?. Carson Pearce, an...
WIBW
Harveyville community supports family that lost everything in fire
Harveyville, Kan. (WIBW) - A family loses everything just two days before Christmas in a house fire in Harveyville, just southeast of Topeka. On December 23, around 4 a.m., Tracey Jones, a nurse, was working the late night shift when she received a call no mother wants to ever answer. Her house was burning in flames with her two kids sleeping inside. Jones said she dropped everything and left work.
‘I call her baby’: How a Kansas mechanic brought a 1969 Camaro back to life
Car enthusiasts will have the opportunity to check out a rare piece of muscle car history at a Manhattan museum.
WIBW
Herman’s serves up meats and more
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Herman family has long served up tasty meats and barbecue to take home. A few years back, they expanded to a new location to bring a restaurant into the business. 13 NEWS photojournalist Rick Felsburg visited Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse for this week’s Fork in...
WIBW
New Discovery Center exhibit uses fun to educate kids’ about saving
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new exhibit is open at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center to educate kids about finances. KCDC opened a new exhibit called “Learn to Earn,” an interactive children’s exhibit with an ATM, a bank drive-through window, and more to make learning about finances fun, and state treasurer Lynn Rogers was there to check it out and celebrate the opening.
KVOE
Post-holiday trash pickup underway in Emporia
Emporia’s Solid Waste Department is in the midst of its busiest time of the year collecting post-holiday waste. For those who typically have their trash picked up Mondays, crews will collect their trash Wednesday. Solid Waste Supervisor Keith Senn asks that residents place all garbage in a trash can or poly cart before placing it on the curb.
WIBW
Many fans getting ready for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people in Manhattan are gearing up for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. With it being on New Year’s Eve a lot of people are getting excited to celebrate before the New Year comes. Jared Becker, catering manager for Powercat Sports Grill, said everyone is getting ready for the big-time showdown.
Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ restaurant in Kansas? This KCK barbecue spot
Guy Fieri is no stranger to the best eats in the country, and a new report has named one of them right here in the Kansas City area.
Topeka garage fire causes $22,500 in damage
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Wednesday that caused more than $22,000 in estimated damages. The TFD reports they were called to a garage fire just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 28 at a home in the 4200 block of Southwest Moundview Dr. Firefighters arrived to find smoke […]
WIBW
As end of 2022 nears, homicide total up slightly over 2021 in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the end of 2022 approaches this coming weekend, the city of Topeka has recorded 17 homicides and three officer-involved shooting deaths as of Thursday morning, according to WIBW records. Three of the city’s 17 homicides so far this year occurred in a period of about...
KC-area family out thousands after canceled Southwest flight ruins Christmas trip
One Overland Park family planned their vacation almost a year ago, only for it to be ruined on Christmas Day with a canceled Southwest flight.
WIBW
Good Kids - Topeka West Senior Amiya Thurman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West Senior Amiya Thurman is described as a ‘natural mentor for others’. And a ‘voice for her peers’. Thurman is Student Council President, President of the Spanish Club and a member of the National Honor Society. She plays golf and softball, and she’s among the top 5% of students academically at Topeka West.
WIBW
Man suspected in theft of $4,500 worth of men’s cologne from Manhattan business
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the theft of 45 bottles of men’s fragrance from a Manhattan business. The theft was reported around 10;15 a.m. Saturday at the Ulta Beauty store in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center. According to Riley County police, an unknown...
WIBW
Topeka fire crews extinguish garage fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka fire crews were called to a home Wednesday afternoon on reports of a fire. The Topeka Fire Department was called out to 4201 SW Moundview before 2 p.m. When fire officials arrived, smoke appeared to be coming from the garage. Fire crews were able to...
WIBW
TPD searching for aggravated burglary person of interest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for an individual in relation to a recent robbery. The Topeka Police Dept. released the photo above Tuesday. They are trying to identify the person pictured in connection to an ongoing aggravated battery and burglary that happened November 27 in the area of 1000 SW Kansas Ave.
WIBW
City of Topeka has seen two pedestrian fatalities so far in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two traffic-related fatalities have been reported in 2022 in Topeka and three in Shawnee County as of Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Both of the fatality victims in the city were pedestrians who suffered fatal injuries after being hit by a vehicle. • The first such incident...
