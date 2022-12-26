Marshalls is still coming soon to northwest Emporia, but that “soon” is now taking place at some point next year. Marshalls is among the second wave of new retail at the Emporia Pavilions development, but its opening has lagged those of Ross Dress for Less and Shoe Dept Encore — both of which opened before the traditional holiday shopping period. Developer Spencer Thomson says the Marshalls opening has been beset by supply chain issues, including certain kinds of doors, so an official opening date is still pending.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO