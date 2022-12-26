House of Bread and Peace seeking donations

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A homeless shelter for women and children in Evansville is asking for donations.

An executive director with House of Bread and Peace says they are in need of fresh or frozen meat, underwear of all sizes, cleaning supplies and trash bags. You can also support the organization by calling 812-646-0858.

