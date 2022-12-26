ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Where to snowshoe in the Adirondacks this winter

Although temperatures in the Capital Region are warming up again, winter is just getting started - especially further into the Adirondacks, where colder temperatures mean more snow on the ground. Ski and snowmobile action abound. If you want to enjoy the winter on foot, you've got plenty of options, too.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Pennsylvania equipment, personnel heading to Buffalo to help with snow

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM/AP) — On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania is sending snow removal equipment and personnel to Buffalo, New York, to support snow-clearing efforts there. More than three dozen deaths have been reported in western New York from the blizzard that raged across much of the country, with Buffalo in its crosshairs on Friday and Saturday. The storm dumped more than 4 feet of snow in the region, Wolf’s office said.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains

If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
CORTLAND, NY
webcenterfairbanks.com

‘It’s been tough’: Family of woman who died in N.Y. blizzard speaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - As the state of New York continues to deal with the historic blizzard, a Charlotte family knows firsthand the pain this storm has caused. “It’s been tough. I have more hard mornings than any other time,” said Tomeshia Brown. “When I wake up in the morning, that’s the first thing on my mind. It’s been hard to leave the house for me.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
94.3 Lite FM

Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention

A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Southwest cancels thousands more flights, including to and from Albany

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Travel disruptions are continuing for many, as Southwest Airlines canceled over 2,500 flights again on Wednesday. Those cancellations include several coming into and out of Albany International Airport. Long lines that were seen inside the main terminal building on Tuesday were replaced with a handful of passengers checking into the outbound […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Tuesday, December 27

To help with the historic storm out west, 23 Albany County Department of Public Works members are being sent to Erie County. And in Colonie, three people were hospitalized after an ambulance crash on Monday. The details, and more, make up today's five things to know.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

911 Call from Kid Leads to Moms Arrest in Saratoga Springs

Police in Saratoga County arrested a mother of three young kids just two days before Christmas after she allegedly left them home alone for hours - and one of them called 911. "The investigation discovered three children under the age of 12 had been knowingly left alone by Sheehy at the home for hours. Sheehy returned to the home a short time later. Once on scene, Troopers arrested Sheehy for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. - NYSP Troop G.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ice skating returns to town of Colonie

Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey has announced that the West Albany Pocket Park will be hosting an ice skating rink, for the first time in nearly 20 years. Skating at the park will be daily until dusk, weather permitting.
COLONIE, NY

