Glenville’s Waters Edge Lighthouse to close New Year’s Eve
Waters Edge Lighthouse in Glenville is officially set to close after Saturday, December 31. This comes after the announcement that Max410 will be taking over the space.
Where to snowshoe in the Adirondacks this winter
Although temperatures in the Capital Region are warming up again, winter is just getting started - especially further into the Adirondacks, where colder temperatures mean more snow on the ground. Ski and snowmobile action abound. If you want to enjoy the winter on foot, you've got plenty of options, too.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
NEWS10 ABC
Pennsylvania equipment, personnel heading to Buffalo to help with snow
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM/AP) — On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania is sending snow removal equipment and personnel to Buffalo, New York, to support snow-clearing efforts there. More than three dozen deaths have been reported in western New York from the blizzard that raged across much of the country, with Buffalo in its crosshairs on Friday and Saturday. The storm dumped more than 4 feet of snow in the region, Wolf’s office said.
4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains
If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Capital Region
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Albany using data from Zillow.
webcenterfairbanks.com
‘It’s been tough’: Family of woman who died in N.Y. blizzard speaks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - As the state of New York continues to deal with the historic blizzard, a Charlotte family knows firsthand the pain this storm has caused. “It’s been tough. I have more hard mornings than any other time,” said Tomeshia Brown. “When I wake up in the morning, that’s the first thing on my mind. It’s been hard to leave the house for me.”
Albany sending aid to Buffalo after lethal snowstorm
To help out with the historic storm situation in Erie County, Albany County will be sending 21 people and 20 trucks along with small and large plows.
Tree service worker dies on site after fall in Wilton
The Saratoga Sheriff's Office report a man, 57 from the Town of Providence fell out of a tree the morning of December 28. According to Saratoga Sheriff, the man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention
A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
Harlem Valley Rail Trail awarded grant for expansion
The Harlem Valley Rail Trail Association has been awarded a $375,000 state grant to design a new segment of the trail that will link the village of Philmont with the village of Chatham.
The 11 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State
While I love living in New York, there are some dangerous and violent areas across the state. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent and property crimes. New York State and the FBI use seven...
Mexican restaurant chain opening first Capital Region location
Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a Mexican-fusion restaurant chain, is set to open it's first location in the Capital Region. The restaurant is set to open at 26 North Greenbush Road in Troy on Monday, January 2.
Southwest cancels thousands more flights, including to and from Albany
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Travel disruptions are continuing for many, as Southwest Airlines canceled over 2,500 flights again on Wednesday. Those cancellations include several coming into and out of Albany International Airport. Long lines that were seen inside the main terminal building on Tuesday were replaced with a handful of passengers checking into the outbound […]
5 things to know this Tuesday, December 27
To help with the historic storm out west, 23 Albany County Department of Public Works members are being sent to Erie County. And in Colonie, three people were hospitalized after an ambulance crash on Monday. The details, and more, make up today's five things to know.
Winning Lotto Tickets Sold In New York, HV Before Christmas
Check those tickets. At least four lottery tickets sold in New York State just before Christmas are bigger winners. Two tickets sold for the Dec. 21 Take 5 evening drawing are winners. One was sold on Long Island, the other in the Hudson Valley, according to the New York State Lottery.
City of Pittsfield Christmas tree pickup schedule
The City of Pittsfield has released its Christmas tree pickup schedule. The Pittsfield Department of Public Services also wants to make people aware that Christmas tree pickup will accompany the regular trash pickup schedule in January.
Hoosick Falls CC still hosting NYE party after fire
The Hoosick Falls Country Club will be hosting its New Year's Eve celebration and dinner at the Hoosac School Main Dining Hall after a fire tore through the club late Friday night.
911 Call from Kid Leads to Moms Arrest in Saratoga Springs
Police in Saratoga County arrested a mother of three young kids just two days before Christmas after she allegedly left them home alone for hours - and one of them called 911. "The investigation discovered three children under the age of 12 had been knowingly left alone by Sheehy at the home for hours. Sheehy returned to the home a short time later. Once on scene, Troopers arrested Sheehy for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. - NYSP Troop G.
Ice skating returns to town of Colonie
Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey has announced that the West Albany Pocket Park will be hosting an ice skating rink, for the first time in nearly 20 years. Skating at the park will be daily until dusk, weather permitting.
