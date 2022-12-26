Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler asks Kotek, state legislature to help address city's homelessness crisisEmily ScarviePortland, OR
73-year-old man who pays $370 monthly to live in a plane he bought for $100,000 says he doesn't regret itMaya DeviHillsboro, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Thousands still without power across the state after damaging windsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Passengers stranded at PDX as Southwest Airlines cancellations continue
Hundreds of passengers are stuck in limbo at Portland International Airport as cancellations continued at an atypical pace Wednesday. At least 40 flights were canceled as of mid-day, according to the Port of Portland’s website, while 47 flights were canceled Tuesday. Roughly three-fourths of the nixed trips were operated by Southwest Airlines, according to the tracking firm FlightAware.
Southwest Airlines cancelations cause big problems for Portland travelers
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The issues with Southwest Airlines are also making a major impact in Portland. Like around much of the country, travelers are stuck at PDX with some not able to get to where they’re going until the new year. Nearly all flights on southwest were canceled...
Salem woman, father with dementia among stranded Southwest Airlines passengers
A Salem woman and her father, who has dementia, are among the thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers stranded across the country -- without their luggage or medication.
Burst pipe floods Beaverton DMV; office closed
The Beaverton DMV at 10280 Park Way is closed indefinitely after freezing weather caused the building’s fire sprinkler system to burst on Christmas Eve, flooding the office and causing extensive damage to the property.
Readers respond: No enforcement encourages no compliance
I just received a vehicle registration renewal notice from the Oregon Department of Transportation, and for the first time in my life, I’m questioning this civic responsibility. Exactly why should I comply by having my car inspected and by paying the fee? The answer surely isn’t “because it’s the law”, which only has meaning if there’s enforcement. As reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive in June 2021, the Portland Police Bureau has declared it won’t enforce low-level vehicle infractions, including expired tags, (“Portland Police will no longer pursue minor traffic infractions and will limit car searches.”) Proof positive: Stroll any Portland neighborhood and you’ll find so many cars parked on the street with expired tags. Some expired more than 10 years ago. Why hasn’t Portland implemented equitable parking enforcement? Working models do exist. The answer for tag renewal also can’t be “for the environment,” because if the environmental impact of untested motor vehicles were so important, Portland would already be leveraging it to enforce the existing law.
What’s open, what’s closed, service adjustments in Portland: New Year’s Day observed
New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday in 2023, so many government agencies, transportation services and other businesses will close Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the holiday. Here are some closures and service adjustments for Monday. Public transportation:. TriMet – Buses, MAX and Portland Streetcar are on Sunday...
‘I’m hurt’: Kelso woman misses mother’s funeral after canceled Southwest flight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been days since an ice storm hit the Pacific Northwest, yet travelers are still dealing with headaches and heartbreak. More than 2,300 Southwest flights across the country are canceled for Thursday alone - and over a dozen Southwest flights out of PDX were canceled Wednesday.
'It's craziness' | Holiday travelers stuck in Portland due to flight cancelations, delays at PDX
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE. As of 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, an Alaska Airlines representative have confirmed to KGW that they have resumed operations in Portland. With some expected cancellations due to displaced aircraft and crews as a result of Friday’s winter storm. They did not release information regarding the number of rebooked guests.
Amtrak Cascades Fares Reduced
Starting Jan. 4, riders can travel from Portland to Eugene for as low as $17 on Amtrak Cascades. In an effort to offer travelers more affordable options, the other Oregon stops have reduced fares as well – Oregon City, Salem and Albany – some by as much as 30%. Book now for travel after Jan. 4 at these reduced rates.
Amtrak reducing fares for Oregon routes
SALEM, Ore. -- Amtrak Cascades riders will soon be able to take advantage of lower fares for travel to several stops in the Willamette Valley, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. According to ODOT, starting on January 4 riders can travel to Portland from Eugene for as low as...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs
Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Alaska Airlines Revises Portland OR – Vancouver Service in NS23
Alaska Airlines earlier this month continues to revise planned service resumption on Portland OR – Vancouver route. Latest service resumption is now scheduled on 15JUN23 at earliest, while overall service will be reduced from 7 to 4 weekly until 05SEP23. This route is operated by Skywest Airlines Embraer E175...
Man Marvels at "Spiritual Energy" of Gorgeous Oregon Cliff Formation
How did that get there?
Portland tow trucks, auto shops slammed after ice storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some in the metro area have been busy around the clock the last several days helping drivers who got stuck or damaged their cars because of the ice. Fox 12 met Nathan Anaya from Anaya Towing before the worst of the storm this past Thursday. On Monday, Anaya shared some video to show just how bad last week’s ice storm was for drivers in the metro area. Anaya and his colleagues us say the work was constant from Friday through Saturday.
Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street
On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
5 Highly Rated & Most Popular Brunch Spots in Portland, OR
There's nothing like ringing in the new year with a delicious spread of breakfast and lunch items, brunch to be specific and Oregon is full of fantastic places to enjoy. Find five of the most popular and highly rated spots to feast on the last day of 2022 the first day of 2023 or something to add to your traveling bucket list.
Heavy rainfall causes street flooding in Portland metro
LINNTON, Ore. (KPTV) – Monday was a rainy day around the Portland metro area, and some of that moisture caused a real problem for commuters in Linnton, who were abruptly met with knee-deep still water near Mile Post 9 of Highway 30. “This is some pretty dangerous stuff,” Braden...
First Alert: Massive waves to slam the Oregon coast Tuesday
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service office in Portland had a warning for beachgoers: Extremely large and dangerous waves are forecasted to slam the coast on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The NWS said waves would likely reach a towering 35-feet. They also warned that “rogue waves” could potentially be...
Good Morning, News: Oregon's Unshelted Homeless Population on the Rise, Gov. Abbott Risks Migrants Lives to Make Political Statement (Again), and Winter Storm Sends Chill Across US
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! We have officially...
