Massachusetts State

Massachusetts increasing minimum wage for new year

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The state of Massachusetts announced their minimum wage will increase to $15 an hour. This raise will take effect starting January 1, 2023. The increase is a part of a law passed in June, 2018 which stated the state’s minimum wage would increase each year until 2023.
Mass. minimum wage increase could affect small businesses

Western Mass News checked out the situation at Bradley International Airport to take a look at how cancelations are affecting flights in our region. Springfield Gardens tenants left without heat in sub-freezing temperatures. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST. It is a story we have reported on for...
Boston

The state government is scaling back its office space in downtown Boston

The Baker administration has plans to shed approximately 355,000 square feet of office space by 2024. Add the Massachusetts state government to the list of employers now rethinking and scaling back its office space in downtown Boston. According to The Boston Globe, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has started vacating office...
4 Dinosaurs that Lived in Massachusetts (And Where to See Fossils Today)

4 Dinosaurs that Lived in Massachusetts (And Where to See Fossils Today) Although it may be hard to imagine, Massachusetts was once the home to dinosaurs. This state was not home to as many different species of dinosaurs as Utah, Montana, or other western states. Still, paleontologists have identified enough fossils in this area to name a state dinosaur, something we’ll get to later. For now, we’re going to tell you all about the four confirmed dinosaurs that lived in Massachusetts.
Here's What Happened in the Mass. Cannabis Industry in 2022

In the third full calendar year after the state's first legal cannabis businesses opened, sales continued to grow as lawmakers and advocates sought to change some of the rules governing the industry. Here are three of the biggest cannabis industry news in Massachusetts in 2022. At the very end of...
Boston

4 troubling takeaways from new Mass. climate report

Here are a few of the major impacts the climate crisis could have on the Bay State by 2100. Summers like the South. Premature deaths because of poor air quality. Even more difficult to find affordable housing. Loss of ecosystems. Those are just a few of the impacts climate change...
Mass. Appliance Ban Comes Into Effect Sunday

In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a ban on many popular home and commercial appliances and plumbing fixtures takes effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 thanks to a regulatory bill signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March of 2021. The bill, “An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy,”...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Shell gas station sells 2 $100,000 lottery tickets

There were three $100,000 winning scratch tickets claimed or sold in the state on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Two of those winning tickets were sold from two different Shell gas stations. One of the $100,000 tickets was sold from the Essex Shell in Swampscott for the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket game. It was one of 47 winning “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch tickets worth $600 or more claimed in the state on Wednesday.
