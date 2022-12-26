Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Massachusetts increasing minimum wage for new year
BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The state of Massachusetts announced their minimum wage will increase to $15 an hour. This raise will take effect starting January 1, 2023. The increase is a part of a law passed in June, 2018 which stated the state’s minimum wage would increase each year until 2023.
Turnto10.com
Minimum wage goes up in Rhode Island and Massachusetts on January 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The minimum wages in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts will increase at the start of the new year. On Jan. 1, Rhode Island's minimum wage will go up from $12.25 an hour to $13 an hour. The change is the result of legislation passed in...
Plant disease threatening Massachusetts’ huge marijuana growing industry
BOSTON — Growing marijuana in Massachusetts is big business. By one estimate, it’s now the state’s largest agricultural crop surpassing even the iconic cranberry. A plant disease once found primarily out west is now showing up in pot plants here and that’s raising concerns about how that could affect the local harvest.
westernmassnews.com
Mass. minimum wage increase could affect small businesses
Western Mass News checked out the situation at Bradley International Airport to take a look at how cancelations are affecting flights in our region. Springfield Gardens tenants left without heat in sub-freezing temperatures. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST. It is a story we have reported on for...
The state government is scaling back its office space in downtown Boston
The Baker administration has plans to shed approximately 355,000 square feet of office space by 2024. Add the Massachusetts state government to the list of employers now rethinking and scaling back its office space in downtown Boston. According to The Boston Globe, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has started vacating office...
Massachusetts State Rep. announced abortion access is coming to the Cape & Islands
Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes took to his Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that funding from the state will allow it to provide abortion care at its facilities on the Cape & Islands. According to Rep. Fernandes Health Imperatives, a nonprofit organization that works to improve the health and well-being of...
a-z-animals.com
4 Dinosaurs that Lived in Massachusetts (And Where to See Fossils Today)
4 Dinosaurs that Lived in Massachusetts (And Where to See Fossils Today) Although it may be hard to imagine, Massachusetts was once the home to dinosaurs. This state was not home to as many different species of dinosaurs as Utah, Montana, or other western states. Still, paleontologists have identified enough fossils in this area to name a state dinosaur, something we’ll get to later. For now, we’re going to tell you all about the four confirmed dinosaurs that lived in Massachusetts.
WCVB
Bill would create Old Man of the Mountain Day in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A fallen icon of the Granite State could be getting a special honor in the new year. Momentum is building at the State House for a special day of recognition for the Old Man of the Mountain. May 3, 2023, will mark two full decades since...
Theory Wellness offers $250k to cannabis entrepreneur
Theory Wellness has announced its search for the next wave of cannabis entrepreneurs in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels in All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
8 lottery tickets with $100K prizes sold in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — There have been eight lottery tickets with prizes of $100,000 sold at retailers in Massachusetts this week. $15,000,000 Money Maker - $100,000 - Essex Shell in Swampscott. Mass Cash - $100,000 - Shell in North Dartmouth. Millions - $100,000 - Pond Street Variety in Braintree. Millions -...
As Charlie Baker departs, outgoing governor gives nod to Western Mass.
A massive map of Massachusetts, dotted with pins and a color-coded system, used to serve as a powerful visual aid for Gov. Charlie Baker, as he and administration officials tracked the flow of state dollars to all 351 municipalities. The purpose, Baker told MassLive, was to ensure resources were distributed...
nbcboston.com
Here's What Happened in the Mass. Cannabis Industry in 2022
In the third full calendar year after the state's first legal cannabis businesses opened, sales continued to grow as lawmakers and advocates sought to change some of the rules governing the industry. Here are three of the biggest cannabis industry news in Massachusetts in 2022. At the very end of...
4 troubling takeaways from new Mass. climate report
Here are a few of the major impacts the climate crisis could have on the Bay State by 2100. Summers like the South. Premature deaths because of poor air quality. Even more difficult to find affordable housing. Loss of ecosystems. Those are just a few of the impacts climate change...
themainewire.com
Mass. Appliance Ban Comes Into Effect Sunday
In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a ban on many popular home and commercial appliances and plumbing fixtures takes effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 thanks to a regulatory bill signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March of 2021. The bill, “An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy,”...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Shell gas station sells 2 $100,000 lottery tickets
There were three $100,000 winning scratch tickets claimed or sold in the state on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Two of those winning tickets were sold from two different Shell gas stations. One of the $100,000 tickets was sold from the Essex Shell in Swampscott for the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket game. It was one of 47 winning “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch tickets worth $600 or more claimed in the state on Wednesday.
WCVB
Massachusetts' millionaires' tax takes effect with start of new year after voter approval
BOSTON — Massachusetts residents who earn more than $1 million each year will begin paying a new tax starting in 2023, after voters approved a constitutional amendment. The measure passed in November with approval from 52% of voters. Question 1 - sometimes called the Fair Share Amendment or the...
WCVB
Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Baker shares biggest personal struggles from COVID-19 pandemic
BOSTON — He was one of the most visible people in Massachusetts during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as Gov. Charlie Baker prepares to leave office, he's sharing the isolation he felt during those years. Baker, 66, was elected governor in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. Despite often being rated...
$46M to go towards workforce recruitment & retention across Massachusetts
In order to reduce staff burnout and improve client outcomes across the Commonwealth's human service and healthcare services sectors, the Baker-Polito Administration has awarded 85 community organizations over $46 million for workforce recruitment, retention, and training.
whdh.com
Mass. man wins $1M lottery prize while getting gas so his wife wouldn’t have to
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Christian Kalil of North Andover has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Winning 7” instant ticket game. Kalil said he was on his way to his men’s league hockey game when he stopped to get gas so...
