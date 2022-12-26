Read full article on original website
Police Diffuse Situation At Weston Convenience Store
WESTON, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –A situation overnight drew a large police prescence to the Kwik Trip Store in Weston. It happened around 1am. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, the active police scene at the Kwik Trip was in response to a stolen vehicle. The woman inside...
Authorities investigate report of stolen vehicle at Weston Kwik Trip, suspect evaluated at health care center
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Heavy police presence was reported early Thursday morning at a Kwik Trip in Weston. Police were called at around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle at the Kwik Trip at 5603 Business Highway 51. According to Marathon County Dispatch, people were asked to...
Man charged with burglarizing Eau Claire day care
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is in custody and is accused of burglarizing an Eau Claire day care twice this week. 23-year-old Michael Phillippi was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the Eau Claire Police Department. Police said Eau Claire Kindercare, which is located on the 2000 block...
Clark County Man Found Safe After he Went Missing in Town of Butler
TOWN OF BUTLER, WI (WSAU) — A 67-year-old Thorp man was found safe after his family reported him missing overnight. Friends and family say Duane Smith was returning to his home when his vehicle got stuck near S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler Wednesday evening.
JUST IN: ‘Active situation’ reported on Bus. 51 in Weston
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
POLICE: Former Wausau teen’s death likely due to hypothermia
Investigators in Portage County now say the death of a 19-year-old man is not suspicious and is likely due to hypothermia. Daterrius Coleman, formerly Wausau, was found dead the morning of Dec. 26 in the Portage County town of Hull. He listed a Stevens Point address before his death. Coleman’s...
Name of Tomahawk fatal crash victim released
Police have identified the woman who, along with her dog, died Monday in a town of Hull Crash as 52-year-old Renee Jane Kapellusch. Kapellusch, from the Tomahawk area, died at the scene of the crash, reported at about 7:50 a.m. Monday on County U at County Road A. Police say...
No Injuries In Weston Structure Fire
WESTON, WI (WSAU)– A Tuesday night fire damaged a structure on Schofield Ave. in Weston. The fire was called in around 10 PM for a building at 6406 Schofield Ave next to the former Dinomotive Services and Sales building. No injuries or causes of the fire were reported. Crews...
Water Main Break Backs up Traffic on Rib Mountain Drive
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) — Drivers in the Wausau area are being asked to avoid an area near Kwik Trip on Rib Mountain Drive. Crews are working to patch up a water main break in the area which has disrupted the water supply for several businesses including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Batteries Plus. One restaurant in the area, Red Robin, is also closed because of the incident.
Supervisors approve resolution declaring Lincoln County “Second Amendment sanctuary”
The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors, during its meeting at the Lincoln County Service Center in Merrill on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, approved a resolution declaring Lincoln County a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”. The resolution passed last week was authored by District 13 Supervisor Calvin Callahan and co-sponsored by Board...
A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint
A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
Runner-up to Miss Wisconsin now gains that title, following winner’s status as new Miss America
A new Miss Wisconsin has officially been crowned, by the Miss America program. Because Grace Stanke of Wausau won the Miss America title earlier this month, Kylene Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will complete the rest of Stanke’s term as Miss Wisconsin, until next June. Spanbauer was the first-runnerup...
Eastbay Closing For Good At End Of 2022
Eastbay, an institution in the sneaker retail business, is closing for good at the end of 2022. Founded in Wausau, WI in 1980 by Art Juedes and Rick Gering, Eastbay began as a mobile “shoe clinic” around central Wisconsin, with a brick and mortar store. It later grew its business as a mail-order retailer, and was later acquired by Foot Locker, Inc. in 1997.
