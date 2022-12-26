ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilman, WI

95.5 FM WIFC

Police Diffuse Situation At Weston Convenience Store

WESTON, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –A situation overnight drew a large police prescence to the Kwik Trip Store in Weston. It happened around 1am. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, the active police scene at the Kwik Trip was in response to a stolen vehicle. The woman inside...
WESTON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged with burglarizing Eau Claire day care

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is in custody and is accused of burglarizing an Eau Claire day care twice this week. 23-year-old Michael Phillippi was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the Eau Claire Police Department. Police said Eau Claire Kindercare, which is located on the 2000 block...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Clark County Man Found Safe After he Went Missing in Town of Butler

TOWN OF BUTLER, WI (WSAU) — A 67-year-old Thorp man was found safe after his family reported him missing overnight. Friends and family say Duane Smith was returning to his home when his vehicle got stuck near S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler Wednesday evening.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Name of Tomahawk fatal crash victim released

Police have identified the woman who, along with her dog, died Monday in a town of Hull Crash as 52-year-old Renee Jane Kapellusch. Kapellusch, from the Tomahawk area, died at the scene of the crash, reported at about 7:50 a.m. Monday on County U at County Road A. Police say...
TOMAHAWK, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

No Injuries In Weston Structure Fire

WESTON, WI (WSAU)– A Tuesday night fire damaged a structure on Schofield Ave. in Weston. The fire was called in around 10 PM for a building at 6406 Schofield Ave next to the former Dinomotive Services and Sales building. No injuries or causes of the fire were reported. Crews...
WESTON, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Water Main Break Backs up Traffic on Rib Mountain Drive

RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) — Drivers in the Wausau area are being asked to avoid an area near Kwik Trip on Rib Mountain Drive. Crews are working to patch up a water main break in the area which has disrupted the water supply for several businesses including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Batteries Plus. One restaurant in the area, Red Robin, is also closed because of the incident.
WAUSAU, WI
QSR Web

A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint

A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
ALTOONA, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

WESTSIDE MARKET in Merrill is your New Years party headquarters!!

Westside Market has EVERYTHING you need to celebrate the New Year!. They have thee BEST selection of bourbons & everything else in between! Their liquor department is massively loaded with options!!. One of my FAVORITE bottles of the year, was one of my most sought after!. Old Forester Birthday Bourbon!
MERRILL, WI
sneakernews.com

Eastbay Closing For Good At End Of 2022

Eastbay, an institution in the sneaker retail business, is closing for good at the end of 2022. Founded in Wausau, WI in 1980 by Art Juedes and Rick Gering, Eastbay began as a mobile “shoe clinic” around central Wisconsin, with a brick and mortar store. It later grew its business as a mail-order retailer, and was later acquired by Foot Locker, Inc. in 1997.
WAUSAU, WI

