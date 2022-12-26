Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
TEAM CANADA FORWARD GETS TOSSED AFTER HUGE HIT IN OPENING MATCH
Team Canada forward Zach Dean was assessed a five-minute major and match penalty for an illegal check to the head of Czechia defenseman Ales Cech. Cech was slow to rise to his skates, but his team did earn a five-minute powerplay. On said powerplay, the Czechs scored twice, extending their...
FOX Sports
Czechs stun defending champion Canada 5-2 at world juniors
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Jaroslav Chmelar and Matous Mensik scored 33 seconds apart during a five-minute power play as the Czech Republic stunned Canada 5-2 in the opener for both countries at the world junior hockey championship on Monday. Stanislav Svozil and David Spacek had a goal and...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is USA vs. Switzerland on today? Start time, live stream for 2023 World Juniors game
Less than 24 hours removed from an upset loss at the hands of Slovakia, the United States shifts its focus to its matchup Thursday vs. Switzerland at the 2023 World Junior Championship. After a subpar performance in an opening win against Latvia, the USA crumbled in the second period against...
The Hockey Writers
Brett Lindros: A Promising Career Cut Short
Everyone has heard of Eric Lindros. He was the first overall pick in 1991 and started his career with a bang, refusing to sign with the Quebec Nordiques, the team that drafted him. That forced them to trade him to the Philadelphia Flyers, where he went on to be one of the biggest stars of the 1990s. Although concussions and other injuries derailed his career, he still earned a place in the Hall of Fame in 2016.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Vegas Golden Knights Jack Eichel’s Girlfriend, Erin Basil
Jack Eichel went from the Buffalo Sabres to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021. And his former team’s fans are still not over it. Apart from losing the center to Vegas, fans also had to say farewell to their favorite franchise WAG, Buffalo local Erin Basil. Her family is well-known in Nickel City, and locals would have run-ins with the NHL pro with Basil or another family member. That alone makes for a story to tell on social media. For her new fans in Vegas, we reveal more about the background of Jack Eichel’s girlfriend, Erin Basil, in this wiki.
FOX Sports
Finland bounces back at world juniors, beats Slovakia 5-2
MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Oliver Kapanen and Joakim Kemell each had a goal and an assist as Finland beat Slovakia 5-2 on Tuesday at the world junior hockey championship. Jani Nyman also scored during Finland’s three-goal second period. Sami Paivarinta and Brad Lambert had the other goals for the Finns.
theScore
Report: Slovakia's Honzek out for rest of world juniors due to injury
Slovakia was dealt a significant blow at the World Junior Championship on Thursday. Projected 2023 first-round pick Samuel Honzek will miss the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a lower-body injury in Wednesday's upset win over the United States, reports NHL.com's Mike Morreale. American forward Charlie Stramel appeared to step...
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship - Day 2
MONTREAL - Preliminary round play continued on day two of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Moncton and Halifax. Four Canadiens prospects were featured in Tuesday's matchups, including Oliver Kapanen, Adam Engstrom, Filip Mesar, and Vinzenz Rohrer. Finland 5 - Slovakia 2. Habs prospect Oliver Kapanen shone in Finland's...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Sharks
Opening a three-game road trip in the Golden State, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-17-7) will play David Quinn's San Jose Sharks (11-19-6) on Thursday night. Game time at the SAP Center is 10:30 p.m. ET. After this game, the Flyers will visit the LA Kings on Saturday and the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Korchinski Leads Blackhawks Prospects in Points
The Canadian defenseman recorded three assists in two games throughout the tournament. In the second and third day of actions, Sweden and Canada both took on Germany and came out victorious fighting for the top spot of the Group A division of the competition. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. In the...
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-14-2) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (10-21-2) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night at UBS Arena, marking the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Islanders lead the season series 2-0.
NHL
Inside The Streaks: What's Made The Canes Successful
RALEIGH, NC. - On American Thanksgiving, the Carolina Hurricanes had won 10 games and lost 10 games. They'd allowed 56 goals and scored 54. The power play ranked 30th in the league at just a 13.5% success rate. Tied with the New York Rangers for third place in the Metropolitan...
NHL
The Two Goals I'll Never Forget - And Wish I Could! | 40 Years with Stan
Two disallowed goals stick firmly in Stan Fischler's memory... though he wishes they wouldn't!. Once upon a time, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow penned a poem, "Rainy Day." One of its classic lines went as follows: "Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall -- But Too Much Is Falling In Mine." Once...
NHL
Ducks host young fan from Make-A-Wish, plan special day
Youth hockey player practices with team, visits Balboa Island with players. The Anaheim Ducks made a young fan's wish come true Tuesday. The Ducks partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to host a youth hockey player, Jackson, for a day full of epic experiences. First, Jackson signed a two-day contract with...
NHL
Video Review: PIT @ DET - 19:28 of the First Period
Explanation: The Situation Room informed the officials that Jason Zucker's shot at 0:33 (19:27 elapsed time) completely crossed the Detroit goal line. Therefore, the clock is reset to show 0:33 (19:27 elapsed time) and good goal Pittsburgh. game recap. Red Wings rally from down 4, defeat Penguins in OT. Walman...
NHL
Preview: December 27 vs. Chicago
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes return to game action following the NHL's holiday break on Tuesday, hosting the Chicago Blackhawks at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 22-6-6 (50 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 6-5 Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday,...
NHL
Bruins, 2023 Winter Classic discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Fenway Park in Boston to host outdoor game against Penguins on Jan. 2. The meaning of Fenway Park to New England sports fans, the impact of the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic that will be played at the old ballpark in Boston, and reasons why the Boston Bruins have been the toast of the NHL this season were just some of the topics discussed and debated on the latest episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.
NHL
CBJ announce roster moves
Club activates C Cole Sillinger off Injured Reserve; Adds RW Emil Bemstrom to roster on emergency recall from AHL's Cleveland Monsters; Assigns D Jake Christiansen to Monsters. The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated center Cole Sillinger off Injured Reserve, added right wing Emil Bemstrom to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate and assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to Cleveland, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.
The Hockey Writers
2023 WJC Day 3 Preview
Day 3 of the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) in Halifax and Moncton will feature the return to action of the tournament’s two presumed powerhouses. But Canada and the United States will be entering with very different mindsets. The U.S. handled business on Day 1 of the tournament, comfortably beating Latvia 5-2. But Team Canada suffered the inverse — falling 5-2 to Czechia — in arguably one of the most shocking WJC upsets of all time. Now, both teams return to play in matches that should be cake walks. But neither team will be looking past their opponents after Monday’s results.
NHL
Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for violating collective bargaining agreement
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it has fined the Toronto Maple Leafs' organization $100,000 for the team's travel to St. Louis on Dec. 26, 2022. This team activity was in violation of Article 16.5(b) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players' Association.
