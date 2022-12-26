VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two people were detained after a shooting Tuesday night on First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach. One victim was found with a non life-threatening wound. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 500 block of First Colonial, police say. That’s in the area of Walmart and Target, just north of I-264.

