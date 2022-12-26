Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Victim of Christmas Eve homicide on W. Pembroke Ave. identified: Hampton Police
Suffolk police respond to two shootings less than 30 minutes apart
Police: Hampton homicide victim's husband now listed as suspect
Man sent to hospital following Wednesday morning shooting in Hampton
A man was injured following a shooting in Hampton early Wednesday morning.
Man found fatally shot on Watts Ave in Portsmouth
20-year-old man dies after Portsmouth shooting
2 detained after shooting on First Colonial Road in VB
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two people were detained after a shooting Tuesday night on First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach. One victim was found with a non life-threatening wound. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 500 block of First Colonial, police say. That’s in the area of Walmart and Target, just north of I-264.
Missing teen believed to be endangered, Suffolk police say
Jaquan Wiggins, 14, left his home in the 300 block of Finney Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. He left on foot without his medication, according to SPD.
2 detained after shooting in VB; Police activity at Target parking lot
Police are on scene of a shooting in the 500 block of First Colonial Rd. Officers say they located one victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Troopers to pursue charges against both drivers in deadly I-64 crash: Warrant
New court documents show state troopers in Virginia are pursuing charges against both drivers involved in a party bus crash that killed three people on I-64 in York County earlier this month.
York Co. man pleads guilty shooting that injured 3-year-old
Suffolk police investigate two separate shootings
Police say that it has not been determined if the two incidents were related. The investigation remains ongoing.
Man found dead following overnight shooting on Washington St in Portsmouth
Candlelight vigil honors slain Hampton woman; Husband wanted for murder
Around 6 p.m., family and friends joined together in the neighborhood where she was killed to share kind words about Tivona.
Missing 14-year-old in Suffolk found safe
According to police, 14-year-old Jaquan Wiggins left his residence around 7:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Finney Ave.
Motorcyclist dies, another man injured in Newport News crash
27-year-old dies in deadly Newport News motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dead following multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson Ave in Newport News
Hampton family urges homicide victim's husband to speak to police
Woman charged with murder, man killed in Portsmouth Christmas Day shooting
A woman has turned herself in after police say a man was shot and killed on Christmas in the 100 block of Allard Road.
