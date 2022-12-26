ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Police: Hampton homicide victim's husband now listed as suspect

Police: Hampton homicide victim's husband now listed as suspect
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

2 detained after shooting on First Colonial Road in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two people were detained after a shooting Tuesday night on First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach. One victim was found with a non life-threatening wound. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 500 block of First Colonial, police say. That’s in the area of Walmart and Target, just north of I-264.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

York Co. man pleads guilty shooting that injured 3-year-old

York Co. man pleads guilty shooting that injured 3-year-old
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton family urges homicide victim's husband to speak to police

Hampton family urges homicide victim's husband to speak to police
HAMPTON, VA

