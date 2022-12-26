Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Louisville’s water system is back on; boil water notice still in effect
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The water in Louisville is back on. After days with little to no water or water pressure, the city said things are back to normal. About 3,500 customers on the Louisville Water System had been without water. City leaders said freezing temperatures, loss of water,...
wcbi.com
Mayor of Reform announces boil water notice among other water issues
REFORM, Ala. (WCBI) – Some residents in Pickens County have been without water since Friday. For those that do have water, a boil water notice is in effect until further notice. Mayor Melody Davis said residents may be experiencing low or no water pressure right now. That is due...
wcbi.com
Louisville mayor works with utility company to restore water in town
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Louisville is without water for a second day. Residents all across town lost service around 4:30 yesterday afternoon. The Louisville Water System is now working to get over 3,500 customers their water. WCBI talked to the Mayor and the Manager of the...
wcbi.com
Overnight fire at Shuqualak Lumber leaves major damage
SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – An overnight fire caused major damage at a Noxubee County lumber operation. A kiln caught fire around 10:30 Monday night at the Planer Mill Division of Shuqualak Lumber. Two kilns were damaged in the blaze. The kilns are used to dry lumber before it is...
wcbi.com
House in Columbus catches fire; no injuries reported
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A house on the Columbus southside went up in flames this evening. The fire happened at 1314 13th Street South, at about 5 p.m. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said firefighters believed the home was abandoned. Heavy fire and water damage could be seen on the...
Two bodies found inside Mississippi house destroyed by fire
The bodies of two people were found inside a Mississippi house that was destroyed by fire Monday. The two bodies were discovered after fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire on Oswald Road in the Pearl River community in Neshoba County. WLBT reports that information provided by the...
wcbi.com
Illegal to shoot fireworks in town limits of Shuqualak
SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s almost the new year and just about everyone is excited about it, however, the town of Shuqualak wants to remind you that it is illegal to shoot off fireworks within the town limits. The new ordinance, which was approved earlier this year, includes...
WLKY.com
Car crashes into, damages Highlands store, then takes off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A business in the Highlands was damaged when a car crashed into the building. The Nitty Gritty Vintage Clothing and Costume Shop on Barret Avenue had a car plow into its side. The owner said someone messaged the business on Facebook, saying someone broke the front...
hottytoddy.com
Two Mississippi Artists Make Donations for Art Spaces Fund
Two Mississippi artists made an anonymous donation in the hopes of inspiring donations to support places for the Arts in Mississippi. Now, through the end of the year, two Mississippi artists are matching gifts made to the Raise the Roof! Fund, a project of the Mississippi Presenters Network. During the...
wcbi.com
One person shot at downtown Columbus apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An early afternoon shooting in Downtown Columbus has left one person hospitalized and police looking for a shooter. The call came in at 1:41 this afternoon saying that someone had been shot. When police officers and sheriff’s deputies got to the scene on 5th street...
wcbi.com
Non-profits are still receiving donations before the new year
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The end of the year is near and some people are taking care of last-minute business. Many people find this a good time to give back, making donations to non-profit organizations. Whether your new year’s goal was to volunteer or donate, some non-profits said there...
breezynews.com
Updated: Wednesday Afternoon Accident and Disturbance in Kosciusko
On Wednesday, Dec. 28th at 1:54 p.m., there was a report of a two-car accident with no injuries at the intersection of North and Peachtree streets. At 6:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 3122 for a domestic disturbance. At 7:46 p.m., officers were requested to...
kicks96news.com
Tobacco Store Robbed Tuesday Night in Carthage
At approximately 10:30 pm on Tuesday, December 28th Carthage Police responded to a burglar alarm at Smokes Vape & Tobacco Warehouse on Hwy 16 West. When officers arrived, they discovered that a window in the door was broken. The robber(s) most likely used a rock to break the glass and stole merchandise from the store.
meridian.mi.us
Freezing Pipes and Water Meters
Due to the low temperatures from the winter storm, Meridian Township's Department of Public Works crews are finding that some water lines and water meters are freezing due to residents having boxes and other items piled up around their water line and/or their water meter. Piling up items can prevent...
WLBT
7 killed in crashes across Mississippi over Christmas holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven people were killed in crashes during the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, which ran from Friday, December 23, through Monday, December 26. The deadly crashes occurred in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clarke, Marion and Pearl River Counties. The fatal crash in...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police Dept. adds new officers
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department added two more officers to the force in December. Ishay Naylor and Vernice Haddox graduated last week from the University of Southern Mississippi Southern Regional Public Safety Institute, located at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg. The new officers begin patrolling the streets of...
wcbi.com
Columbus leaders have requests to ask at Mississippi Legislative session
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The 2023 session of the Mississippi Legislature starts next week, and Columbus leaders have a few things they would like to get before lawmakers. The mayor and city council, along with representatives from the Link, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Columbus Main Street met with area lawmakers this morning to request action and funding on a number of projects.
wcbi.com
Area lawmakers gathered at Columbus City Hall to discuss plans for 2023
COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) -The Mississippi Legislature will be back in session next week. And today, area lawmakers gathered at Columbus City Hall to discuss plans for 2023. In parts of Mississippi, we are facing crime, dated infrastructure, and access to quality healthcare. One thing these problems seem to have in common is a lack of funding.
wcbi.com
Mild temperatures and rain chances
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are on the increase as well as rain chances, but New Year’s Day is looking clear!. TONIGHT: Clouds increase, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s. THURSDAY: Expect some sunshine with clouds building in through the day. High temperatures peak in the mid...
wcbi.com
Two sets of rain chances bring added rain totals to region
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Two rounds of major rain chances accompanies rising temperatures into the upper 60s and potentially 70s by the weekend. THURSDAY: Afternoon temperatures hit the upper 60s as rain chances return to the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent throughout much of the day. Lows touch the lower 50s overnight.
