Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Storm timeline: Here's when it will rain in SoCal

LOS ANGELES - Southern California enjoyed a sunny and warm Christmas weekend, but that quickly changed as rain and cooler temps hit the area Tuesday. An incoming storm system is expected to bring several days of rain to the region as 2022 comes to an end. Rain began falling in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Rain in the forecast for Southern California

Southern California’s run of spectacular winter weather is about to take a turn for the wet. Starting Tuesday, there is a good chance for rain to drench Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties almost every day for the next two weeks as storm system moves in from the Pacific Northwest.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Water and Power: Regional Drought Emergency Declared for All SoCal

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Preparing for a fourth consecutive dry year, Metropolitan Water District’s (MWD) board of directors declared a regional drought emergency for all of Southern California and called upon water agencies to immediately reduce their use of imported supplies. By News Desk. MWD imports water from the...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

West Hills medical facility evacuated after mercury spill

Los Angeles fire crews are responding to a mercury spill at a medical facility in West Hills Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of North Woodlake Avenue. A small amount of mercury had spilled on the floor and the wall in a room inside the facility, according to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Southwest Airlines cancels many departing Southern California flights

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article indicated Southwest had canceled all departing flights from Los Angeles area airports until Dec. 31. While many flights are canceled or delayed, the airline says only booking is largely “unavailable” until Dec. 31. What began as a crisis for Southwest Airlines amid a crippling winter storm turned […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

South Coast Plaza | Shopping mall in Costa Mesa, California

Very close to Disneyland is one of the largest malls in the United States. South Coast Plaza is also the largest mall in California. It is located in Costa Mesa, just 20 minutes from Anaheim and has the best brands in the world of fashion. Whether you're looking for luxury brands like Hermès, Chanel or Louis Vuitton, sportswear stores like Nike or Lululemon or brands like Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren or Coach, this mall has something for everyone. Your options for eating out are not far behind as there are more than 30 restaurants with different types of cuisine such as Morton's Steakhouse, Maggiano's Italian restaurant and Din Tai Fung Chinese.
COSTA MESA, CA
KTLA

Body of missing woman, 94, found in San Juan Capistrano

A body found in San Juan Capistrano Monday is believed to be Shirley “Jean” Airth, a 94-year-old woman who went missing earlier this month, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. “At this time, we do not believe there is anything suspicious about her death,” officials posted on Twitter. “On behalf of the OC Sheriff’s Department, […]
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

