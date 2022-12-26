Read full article on original website
All Los Angeles County beaches under high bacteria, contamination warning
Those heading to the beach this week are advised to stay out of the water as all Los Angeles County beaches are under advisory for excessive bacteria from rainfall. The advisory is in effect starting Tuesday and will remain until Friday, Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m. The public is advised to stay out of the […]
foxla.com
Storm timeline: Here's when it will rain in SoCal
LOS ANGELES - Southern California enjoyed a sunny and warm Christmas weekend, but that quickly changed as rain and cooler temps hit the area Tuesday. An incoming storm system is expected to bring several days of rain to the region as 2022 comes to an end. Rain began falling in...
Cold winter storm to bring rain, snow to Southern California Tuesday and Wednesday
From shorts and T-shirts to jackets and umbrellas. A cold winter storm headed to Southern California is expected to bring periods of heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures Tuesday will have plummeted by around 20 degrees — only reaching into the 60s in downtown Los Angeles — since our warm Christmas Day weather. KTLA […]
KTLA.com
Rain in the forecast for Southern California
Southern California’s run of spectacular winter weather is about to take a turn for the wet. Starting Tuesday, there is a good chance for rain to drench Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties almost every day for the next two weeks as storm system moves in from the Pacific Northwest.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Water and Power: Regional Drought Emergency Declared for All SoCal
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Preparing for a fourth consecutive dry year, Metropolitan Water District’s (MWD) board of directors declared a regional drought emergency for all of Southern California and called upon water agencies to immediately reduce their use of imported supplies. By News Desk. MWD imports water from the...
West Hills medical facility evacuated after mercury spill
Los Angeles fire crews are responding to a mercury spill at a medical facility in West Hills Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of North Woodlake Avenue. A small amount of mercury had spilled on the floor and the wall in a room inside the facility, according to […]
No-burn order extended through Monday in much of SoCal
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Monday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.
Southwest Airlines cancels many departing Southern California flights
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article indicated Southwest had canceled all departing flights from Los Angeles area airports until Dec. 31. While many flights are canceled or delayed, the airline says only booking is largely “unavailable” until Dec. 31. What began as a crisis for Southwest Airlines amid a crippling winter storm turned […]
SoCal family uses 'Find My iPhone' feature to help rescuers find relative who crashed over highway
The victim's family became concerned after not hearing from her after their Christmas event so they used Apple's "Find My iPhone" feature to find her location which led rescuers to the crash scene.
pasadenanow.com
Cleared of 20,000 Cubic Yards of Sediment and Debris, Devil’s Gate Reservoir Ready for Winter Storm
The Los Angeles County Public Works removed over 20,000 cubic yards of sediments that flowed into the Devil’s Gate Reservoir in the past storm season during the annual maintenance of the reservoir. The annual maintenance of the reservoir immediately behind the nearly 100-year-old Devil’s Gate Dam, includes clearing vegetation...
Hundreds Of Flight Cancellations And Delays Make Travel Out Of LAX Tough
Travelers tried to not let it dampen their holiday spirit.
tourcounsel.com
South Coast Plaza | Shopping mall in Costa Mesa, California
Very close to Disneyland is one of the largest malls in the United States. South Coast Plaza is also the largest mall in California. It is located in Costa Mesa, just 20 minutes from Anaheim and has the best brands in the world of fashion. Whether you're looking for luxury brands like Hermès, Chanel or Louis Vuitton, sportswear stores like Nike or Lululemon or brands like Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren or Coach, this mall has something for everyone. Your options for eating out are not far behind as there are more than 30 restaurants with different types of cuisine such as Morton's Steakhouse, Maggiano's Italian restaurant and Din Tai Fung Chinese.
SUV slams into home in Glendora, rupturing gas line and sparking fire
An SUV slammed into a home in Glendora Wednesday evening, rupturing a gas line and sparking a fire.
Body of missing woman, 94, found in San Juan Capistrano
A body found in San Juan Capistrano Monday is believed to be Shirley “Jean” Airth, a 94-year-old woman who went missing earlier this month, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. “At this time, we do not believe there is anything suspicious about her death,” officials posted on Twitter. “On behalf of the OC Sheriff’s Department, […]
CHP box in suspect to end chase in Rancho Palos Verdes
A suspect wanted for driving without license plates was apprehended Wednesday afternoon after CHP officers boxed him in during a move that forced the driver to surrender.
Two Weeks Later, Detectives Continue Search For Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Two weeks after she was initially reported missing, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit detectives continue to search for missing Santa Clarita woman Johanna Swanson. Swanson was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way, according to LASD reports. She is 5’04”, ...
Recreational Vehicle Burns on Shoulder of 210 Freeway
Sunland, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of an RV on fire on the side of the eastbound 210 Freeway at Sunland around 2:31 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. Fire was observed starting to extend into nearby brush. Firefighters extinguished the flames within 10 minutes...
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose, L.A. coroner says
The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Woman missing for nearly 2 weeks from Valencia considered ‘at risk’
Authorities asked the public for help Tuesday in locating a 45-year-old woman who was last seen in Valencia nearly two weeks ago. Johanna Swanson was described by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as an “at risk missing person” who suffers from depression. Swanson was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the […]
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For January 2023
You’re going to do it. 2023 will be the year. You’re finally going to take advantage of all those free museum days your friends and family share on TikTok and IG. Sound right? If so, you came to the right list. Of course we have the usual calendar...
