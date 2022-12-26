KDKA Radio Super 7 Basketball Watch List: Week 2

We hit the holiday break in the high school basketball season, and some of the top teams and players in the region appear to be rounding into form.

This season, we will nominate four players (two boys, two girls) to the KDKA Radio Super 7 Basketball Watch List each week. At the end of the year, KDKA Radio will select one player from each WPIAL boys and girls classification, plus the Pittsburgh City League, to receive the prestigious KDKA Radio Super 7 Player of the Year Awards.

Here is a look at the four players who had great weeks on the hardwood in Week 2 of our coverage:

Peter Kramer, Hampton

It was an impressive week for Hampton, which grabbed a pair of quality wins against neighboring school districts. And Kramer helped lead the way in both.

On Tuesday, Kramer scored 10 points and helped pace a tremendous defensive effort in a 51-27 win over Shaler.

Then, on Thursday night, his offense took over. Kramer hit five 3-pointers — including three in the third quarter — and scored 21 against Fox Chapel in the Talbots’ 58-55 win on KDKA Radio.

Kramer, who transferred from Shady Side Academy before this season, is scoring nearly 20 points per game. The junior has a college offer from Southern New Hampshire.

Vita Vargo, Mars

Mars entered the holiday break with some dramatics, and Vargo helped provide it.

The sophomore scored 15 points, including game-winning shot with less than 20 seconds to go to beat section rival Hampton 56-55 Monday.

Vargo and the Fighting’ Planets are off to a 5-1 start to the season.

As a freshman last season, Vargo was an honorable mention all-section selection.

Zion Moore, Belle Vernon

It’s been a bit of a slow start to the 2022-23 basketball season for Belle Vernon, as it had to wait for reinforcements from its state championship winning football team to arrive on the hardwood.

But Moore is off to a really strong start, and led the Leopards to an impressive win Tuesday.

The sophomore poured in 36 points in a 98-73 win over McKeesport.

Moore, a transfer from Ringgold where he scored 21 points per game as a freshman last year, kept the Leopards afloat before the ten missing football players returned.

He scored 32 against Thomas Jefferson and 29 against Steel Valley.

Gemma Walker, Peters Township

Some basketball players struggle to make two free throws in a row. Walker made 20 (yes, 20!) in a row.

On Monday, the junior scored 26 points and went 20 for 20 from the foul line in a 60-49 win at Baldwin.

She followed that up Thursday with an impressive win at Fox Chapel in matchup of 1-loss teams 62-45. Walker scored 17 in that victory.

Peters Township is now 7-1 on the year. Walker has visited several mid-major college programs.

The high school basketball season continues January 6, when Pine-Richland visits North Allegheny for a boys basketball showdown. You can hear the game on 100.1 FM and 1020 AM KDKA Radio. And be sure to follow KDKA Radio’s social media accounts throughout the night for updates, photos and videos of the action.