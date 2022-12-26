Read full article on original website
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
STEVEN LYNN MOORE
Steven Lynn Moore, 72, of Boonville and formerly of Omaha, NE, passed away at his home on December 12, 2022. Steve was born on June 2, 1950 in Minneapolis, MN a son of the late Eugene Dennis Moore and Betty (Eveland) Moore. He married Judy McQuitty on December 24, 1997 in San Diego, CA. She survives at their home.
MILDRED PARKER
Mildred J. Parker, 82, of Marshall, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at The Living Center in Marshall. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Burial will be in Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
LONGTIME KMMO NEWS DIRECTOR AND ANCHOR KEN LEWELLEN PASSES AWAY
“Longtime KMMO News Director and Anchor, Ken Lewellen passed away at his home on Monday, December 26, 2022. He was 75. Ken spent nearly four decades in the KMMO family, after some early years in radio in Jefferson City. Ken tirelessly covered news and sports, as well as special events, elections and newsworthy occurrences throughout central Missouri . Many residents in the area consider him to be the voice of their childhood.
ELIZABETH “BETTY” HAUSAM
Elizabeth A. “Betty” Hausam, 95, of Sedalia, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, at EW Thompson Health and Rehab. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2022, at Broadway Presbyterian Church in Sedalia. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home.
Missouri man dies after struck by pickup
MILLER COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1987 Chevy 1500 driven by Cory W. Dunn, 35, Eldon, was westbound on Business Route 54 just east of East View Drive. The pickup struck...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three traffic fatalities over Christmas hHoliday weekend
Three people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022. During the 2022 Christmas Holiday, troopers investigated the following:. Traffic Crashes — 306 Traffic Crash Injuries — 84 Traffic...
Pedestrian killed in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:49 p.m. on Dec. 28, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Miller County. George Z. Cook, 20, of Eldon, was killed after being hit by a 1987 Chevrolet K1500. According to a crash report, the Chevrolet truck was traveling west on Business Route […]
Is This Really The Best Fast Food In Missouri, Illinois, & Kansas?
Our relationship with food can be highly personal and opinionated. Especially when it comes to what we perceive to be "the best" of something. So when I saw an article from Food & Wine called "The Best Regional Fast Food in Every State, and They're All Local Obsessions" I was skeptical. So what do you think about their choices for Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas?
Truck removed from icy Missouri river, no bodies found
BOONE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities from Boone County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday said no bodies were found in a nearly-submerged truck that was reported early Wednesday afternoon. According to Chuck Leake, an Assistant Chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Joint...
Video: 19 troopers graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy
Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 19 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 22, 2022. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony, as it was live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page, is presented below. The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 5, 2022. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 9, 2023.
Sedalia Man Arrested in DWI Crash in Jackson County
A Kansas City man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Chrysler, driven by 26-year-old Jesus Ubaldo Quetzecua of Sedalia, was on I-470 at View High Drive around 8 p.m. last night, when he overtook and struck the rear of a westbound 2009 Honda, driven by 44-year-old Jamal H. Hill of Kansas City. Hill suffered minor injuries and was transported by Lee's Summit Fire to Centerpoint Hospital for treatment.
Woman killed in Camden County collision
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — An Arcola woman was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Camden County on Dec. 26. Susan C. Graham, 73, of Arcola, was a passenger of a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Larry R. Graham, 75, of Arcola. According to a crash report, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash […]
Emergency crews pull out truck from river near Cooper’s Landing
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rescue crews from Boone County spent Wednesday afternoon near Cooper’s Landing working to remove a truck spotted in the Missouri River. Chuck Leak - assistant fire chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District -- told ABC 17 News before 1 p.m. that rescue crews from several area fire and law enforcement The post Emergency crews pull out truck from river near Cooper’s Landing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Three Die in Crashes Statewide During Christmas Holiday Period
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 traffic fatalities came on Missouri highways during the Christmas Holiday Counting Period which ended just before midnight on Monday. The patrol reported two fatalities in the Jefferson City Troop F Zone and another in the Springfield area. Troopers investigated 306 traffic crashes which...
Drivers dies in 3-vehicle crash in Morgan County, Mo.
VERSAILLES, Mo. (KY3) - A woman died in a crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Kristan Price, 26, of Florence. Investigators say she was driving west of Syracuse on U.S. 50 on Christmas Eve when her car went over the center line and hit an oncoming truck. Price’s car skidded across the road and flipped over after hitting another truck.
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a teenager following a chase and crash near the on-ramp heading on eastbound Interstate 70 on Thursday night. Police identified a vehicle near Business Loop 70 and Providence Road on Thursday night that was reported stolen, according to a CPD spokesman. Police tried to enact a traffic stop, but The post Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals
A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
Florence Woman Killed in Christmas Eve Crash in Morgan County
A Florence woman was killed in a three-car accident that occurred on Christmas Eve in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 26-year-old Kristan R. Price of Florence, was on US 50, 221 feet west of Lewis Drive around 4:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2022 GMC Sierra, driven by 37-year-old Trenton R. Overhue of Nixa. The GMC skidded off the south side of the roadway and came to rest. The Focus then returned to the eastbound lanes and began to skid. The Focus then traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2016 Chevy Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Layne S. Fischer of Warrensburg. The focus then overturned and came to rest on the north side of the roadway.
14 Pets Killed In Christmas Eve Single-Wide Trailer Fire Near Lake Of The Ozarks
LINN CREEK, Mo. — Fire destroyed a single-wide trailer and killed 14 family pets, as firefighters battled both fire and ice on Christmas Eve. Osage Beach Fire Units were dispatched for a residential structure in the area of Calvert Lane in Linn Creek at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 24. The fire district says units were on scene 10 minutes after dispatch; they found a fully involved single-wide trailer.
