Marion County, FL

Carol Corbitt
2d ago

When it was Democratic seats that needed filling, DeSantis delayed the election for almost a year to leave the people in those districts Unrepresented.

jessica veltri
3d ago

Joe harding, appointed by ronella dough-ville, indicted on charges of federal racketeering... would be better if it were trump, but I'll take it!💙

Kim Gardner
3d ago

I lost count another GOP in trouble. They all need to end up in jail.

floridapolitics.com

DCF celebrates year of accomplishments, thanks Ron and Casey DeSantis

The First Couple helped usher in a new vision for the Department, says Secretary Shevaun Harris. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) is celebrating 2022 as a year dedicated to Florida kids and families. In a statement, Secretary Shevaun Harris highlighted a list of accomplishments throughout the year, thanking...
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Orlando Democrat calls DeSantis administration investigation into Christmas show a drag

Orlando Democratic Representative Anna Eskamani is calling the DeSantis administration’s investigation into a drag show touring the state, hypocritical. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation threatened the licenses of both The Plaza Live in Orlando and a South Florida venue if minors were allowed to attend a show they hosted called “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

DeSantis administration launches investigation into ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ show

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has launched an investigation into a Fort Lauderdale venue to determine whether a holiday drag show it hosted exposed children to sexually-explicit acts. The investigation, led by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, was announced in a statement by Jeremy T. Redfern, deputy press secretary […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City […]
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Attorney general’s office seeks penalties from Clearwater spa maker

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - The state is suing two Clearwater hot tub manufacturers for collecting money for products that were either never delivered, were damaged, or delivered months after they were promised, court records show. Attorney General Ashley Moody charges that Alejandro Flores-Ramirez, owner of Affordable Spa Covers and Coverlex,...
CLEARWATER, FL
WCTV

New Florida landlord, property manager laws in effect Jan. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new law for Florida property managers and landlords will take effect next week. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, landlords will be required to keep an accurate log of everyone who has been issued a copy of an apartment key. The law will also require landlords and property managers to set up systems for returning and tracking who is in possession of keys.
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge

The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
MARION COUNTY, FL

