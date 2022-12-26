Read full article on original website
Metro News
Nichols enjoying smooth transition to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On a team with six new players and four with extensive experience at West Virginia before this season, the expectation was always that it would take time for the Mountaineers to develop a strong understanding of how to play alongside one another in Dawn Plitzuweit’s first season as head coach.
Predicting Every Game of WVU's Big 12 Schedule
Non-conference play is over, for now, meaning things are about to ramp up quite a bit in what is considered the best basketball conference in the country - the Big 12. West Virginia was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll as voted on by the media. The low expectations stem from the massive turnover the WVU roster had, bringing back only five players from last year's squad with only one, Kedrian Johnson, logging significant minutes.
Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach
Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
voiceofmotown.com
Clint Trickett, WVU’s OC Job, and Twitter
(Photo by Marshall Athletics) Clint Trickett, who played for WVU from 2013 to 2014, is one of the best Mountaineer quarterbacks in recent memory. After retiring from the game following a string of concussions, Trickett immediately landed on his feet in coaching. His career has taken him from East Mississippi...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Top 5 Blunders at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has made a lot of mistakes as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. However, there are five blunders that were particularly hurtful to the West Virginia football program and real turning points for Brown. #1 – Not naming Jahmile Addae defensive...
WTRF
WVU hoops at Kansas State: Tip time, where to watch, and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Big 12 Conference play is here. The second half of West Virginia’s schedule is about to get underway, and the contests only get tougher from this point on. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. No. 24 WVU hoops at Kansas State...
Metro News
Morgantown, state groups await word on Olympic Diving Trials
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Competitors, families, judges, and officials from all over the country joined residents for the 2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships recently held at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center earlier this month. Visit Mountaineer Country Convention and Visitors Bureau (VMCCVB) president and CEO Susan Riddle said the...
wvsportsnow.com
Tory Johnson Sr. Gets Sentimental About Son Following in His WVU Footsteps
Tory Johnson Sr. was sentimental about his son after he signed with West Virginia. But maybe too sentimental. In a tweet, that’s since been deleted by the author, the former Mountaineer shared his thoughts on his son following in his footsteps. “From being in your mother’s womb on West...
Situation in stretch run was not ideal for WVU
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown discusses the situation down the stretch, including how new AD Wren Baker stepped in late to help.
Metro News
Cameron rides strong second half to 55-42 victory over Elkins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — It took Cameron until the second half to match Elkins’ physicality Wednesday in the first game of the City Construction Company Hoops Classic at Robert C. Byrd. When the Dragons ultimately did, they seized control of the contest on the way to claiming a 55-42...
Metro News
Burlenski’s triple-double leads Wheeling Central over Trinity, 68-56
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Junior guard Quinton Burlenski filled up the stat sheet with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists as Wheeling Central Catholic pulled away from Trinity, 68-56. Burlenski’s triple-double led the Maroon Knights (2-3) to their second victory of the season. “Quinton obviously is our leader....
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
West Virginia native featured in Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar
A West Virginia native was recently featured on Fox News for being one of the bartenders/wait staff featured in the Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar. Grace Burchett, who attended West Virginia University, works at the Naples, Florida Hooters. Burchett said to Fox News that she didn’t think she would make the 2023 calendar but it’s special […]
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Fat Angelos
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Fat Angelo’s in Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Magic Shine Auto Spa set to come to Morgantown
You probably have heard of a spa for people, but how about for vehicles? Now, Magic Shine Auto Spa will be able to give your vehicle a refreshing look.
WDTV
Florida teen runs a mile to honor Maryland deputy who died in Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the passing of a Garrett County Sheriff’s Office deputy, a Florida teen honored him in a special way. Zechariah Cartledge, founder of the Running 4 Heroes nonprofit, runs a mile when a first responder dies. He’s been running since 2019. Cartledge ran a...
WDTV
Morgantown man one of many impacted by Southwest cancellations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tens of thousands of people have been impacted by Southwest cancellations, including one man in our area. Vincent Kitch, a Morgantown resident, was on vacation in California. His vacation has been extended but not by choice. “Hopefully they’ll give us some money back because I know...
WTOV 9
Vue 42 in Wheeling opens to great fanfare, ready to carry momentum into new year
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling's newest martini bar has been booked since the day it opened, and it's ready to continue that momentum into the new year, starting with a New Year's Eve celebration. Early in November, Vue 42 opened its doors to the public in Centre Market and...
Metro News
Monongalia County leaders agree on funding for Popenoe Run infrastructure project in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Commission has approved an agreement with the City of Morgantown to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to upgrade the utility infrastructure in Popenoe Run. The need for the Upper Popenoe Run sanitary and stream restoration project came to light after two historic...
wajr.com
Threats to court officials in Mon County land Morgantown man behind bars
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Morgantown man has been charged after being accused of threatening Monongalia County Family Court judge Randal Minor and his staff. Emmanuel Jones, 35, allegedly threatened Minor and his staff on social media on December 19 and 20.A witness working with police provided screenshots of his activity to detectives.
