Morgantown, WV

Metro News

Nichols enjoying smooth transition to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On a team with six new players and four with extensive experience at West Virginia before this season, the expectation was always that it would take time for the Mountaineers to develop a strong understanding of how to play alongside one another in Dawn Plitzuweit’s first season as head coach.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Predicting Every Game of WVU's Big 12 Schedule

Non-conference play is over, for now, meaning things are about to ramp up quite a bit in what is considered the best basketball conference in the country - the Big 12. West Virginia was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll as voted on by the media. The low expectations stem from the massive turnover the WVU roster had, bringing back only five players from last year's squad with only one, Kedrian Johnson, logging significant minutes.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach

Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Clint Trickett, WVU’s OC Job, and Twitter

(Photo by Marshall Athletics) Clint Trickett, who played for WVU from 2013 to 2014, is one of the best Mountaineer quarterbacks in recent memory. After retiring from the game following a string of concussions, Trickett immediately landed on his feet in coaching. His career has taken him from East Mississippi...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown’s Top 5 Blunders at West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has made a lot of mistakes as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. However, there are five blunders that were particularly hurtful to the West Virginia football program and real turning points for Brown. #1 – Not naming Jahmile Addae defensive...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU hoops at Kansas State: Tip time, where to watch, and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Big 12 Conference play is here. The second half of West Virginia’s schedule is about to get underway, and the contests only get tougher from this point on. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. No. 24 WVU hoops at Kansas State...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Morgantown, state groups await word on Olympic Diving Trials

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Competitors, families, judges, and officials from all over the country joined residents for the 2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships recently held at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center earlier this month. Visit Mountaineer Country Convention and Visitors Bureau (VMCCVB) president and CEO Susan Riddle said the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Cameron rides strong second half to 55-42 victory over Elkins

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — It took Cameron until the second half to match Elkins’ physicality Wednesday in the first game of the City Construction Company Hoops Classic at Robert C. Byrd. When the Dragons ultimately did, they seized control of the contest on the way to claiming a 55-42...
ELKINS, WV
Metro News

Burlenski’s triple-double leads Wheeling Central over Trinity, 68-56

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Junior guard Quinton Burlenski filled up the stat sheet with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists as Wheeling Central Catholic pulled away from Trinity, 68-56. Burlenski’s triple-double led the Maroon Knights (2-3) to their second victory of the season. “Quinton obviously is our leader....
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded

FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia native featured in Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar

A West Virginia native was recently featured on Fox News for being one of the bartenders/wait staff featured in the Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar. Grace Burchett, who attended West Virginia University, works at the Naples, Florida Hooters. Burchett said to Fox News that she didn’t think she would make the 2023 calendar but it’s special […]
NAPLES, FL
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Fat Angelos

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Fat Angelo’s in Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Morgantown man one of many impacted by Southwest cancellations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tens of thousands of people have been impacted by Southwest cancellations, including one man in our area. Vincent Kitch, a Morgantown resident, was on vacation in California. His vacation has been extended but not by choice. “Hopefully they’ll give us some money back because I know...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Threats to court officials in Mon County land Morgantown man behind bars

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Morgantown man has been charged after being accused of threatening Monongalia County Family Court judge Randal Minor and his staff. Emmanuel Jones, 35, allegedly threatened Minor and his staff on social media on December 19 and 20.A witness working with police provided screenshots of his activity to detectives.
