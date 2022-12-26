Read full article on original website
Nevada Appeal
Saturday night bull riding event rings in 2023
The City of Fallon is hosting its first Hooey Top Gun Invitational Bull Riding Event at the 3C Event Complex at 8 p.m. Saturday. Everyone is invited to this ticketed family-friendly rodeo event to ring in the new year. The invitational will feature professional bull riders and outstanding stock coming from all over the western United States. General admission tickets are $30 each.
Morgan Hill Times
Sobrato’s Aden Valencia beats NCAA All-American en route to winning Reno TOC championship
Joel Valencia doesn’t get impressed by too many things, but even he was amazed by what his son Aden did when the Sobrato High junior won the Reno Tournament of Champions (TOC) on Dec. 18. In the college division. In an incredible performance, Valencia won the 133-pound college division,...
thefallonpost.org
George Anne Mort Melendy Ritter
George Anne Mort Melendy Ritter, 83, passed away peacefully and on her own terms on December 20, 2022, at Banner Churchill Hospital. She was born in Martinez, California on August 23, 1939, to Ray and Lena Mort. By 1949, the family moved to Fallon, Nevada, and was living on a ranch off of Sheckler Road. George Anne and her brother Dale would grow up in the ranching community of Fallon. George Anne met her first love Charles Frances (Mickey) Melendy on the ranch and married young in 1954. She would stay in Fallon and would travel on the rodeo circuit with her husband when her parents relocated to Hawthorne in 1958.
kunr.org
Keeping things cozy at the Radical Cat in Midtown Reno
On a recent Saturday, Mallory Wakefield met Sasha, an outgoing two-year-old tortoiseshell tabby, at the Radical Cat, a feminist bookstore and cat adoption lounge that opened last March on Wells Avenue in Reno. Sasha, a former stray from Fallon with a clipped ear and big green eyes, was being offered...
KOLO TV Reno
Southwest Airlines customers wait in line for hours at RNO
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The day after Christmas is typically one of the busiest here at the Reno Tahoe Airport. Step inside to check-in at the Southwest Airlines ticket counter; a line greets you. And not just any line. Many of these people tell us they’ve been waiting four hours.
KOLO TV Reno
Another day of chaos at the airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Wednesday was another day of chaos at the nation’s airports as holiday travelers found a number of flights cancelled. That was especially true for those booked on Southwest Airlines. At Reno/Tahoe International Airport, the long lines at the ticket counter were gone Wednesday. Those affected by...
2news.com
NDOT Advises Reno Drivers To Prepare For Rainy Conditions
Drivers should anticipate roadway flooding, ponding, mudslides and even small rockslides. Minor flooding is possible around low lying areas, with fast rising and moving rivers and streams. Statewide, more than 175 crashes occurred in inclement weather between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022, including two fatalities.
Nevada Appeal
New trail: Start in Carson, end in British Columbia
In the autumn of 2023, weather cooperating, it will be possible for someone to walk from the steps of the Capitol in downtown Carson City and, following West King Street, get on a trail system that goes all the way to Canada. “Somebody will do it,” said Carson City Trails...
2news.com
Winter Storms Cause Delays at Reno Airport; Southwest Cancellations Continue
Reno-Tahoe International Airport passengers are facing flight delays and cancellations as winter storms persist nationwide. Airport officials are encouraging visitors to bring fully-charged cell phones, snacks, and refillable water bottles to prepare for long wait times. “One of the biggest travel tips we can give you right now is to...
2news.com
Carson Nugget Casino Presenting New Year's Eve Comedy Celebration
The Carson Nugget Casino will be hosting a couple comedy shows to celebrate New Year's Eve. The casino will be hosting the New Year’s Comedy Celebration in the new Grand Showroom featuring headline comedians Kathleen Dunbar and Steven Barkley with the host Brian Lee. Shows will start at 6...
thefallonpost.org
Around the Churchill County School District
FFA students have been selling and maintaining beautiful poinsettias on campus at the CCHS greenhouses for their annual poinsettia sale. They started with 480 of them and still have plenty left. “The FFA students have done this in the past but it has been a while. The students were excited when I told them we were going to do it again this year and have been dedicated to selling and caring for them,” said CCHS Agriculture Educator and FFA Advisor Aspen Johnson. If you are looking for the perfect gift or something to add a little holiday spirit to your home or office, come get a poinsettia for just $15 (cash is preferred). The CCHS greenhouses will be open to the public this weekend, Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, December 18 from 8 AM - 4 PM. If you are interested in purchasing a poinsettia but unable to make it this weekend please contact Aspen Johnson at 775-423-2181 or [email protected]
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is urging residents to be prepared for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The storm is expected to bring wet weather and strong winds starting Monday night through early Wednesday morning. They urge you to clear drainages and...
KOLO TV Reno
Crash involving RTC bus closes 4th Street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was hurt after an RTC bus was rear-ended by a pickup Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:00 p.m., reportedly while a bus was stopped at a bus stop at East 4th and Sutro Streets. Police say that impairment is not suspected. One passenger...
Students, schools agree NV tuition waiver program for Native Americans is off to a promising start
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Brian Melendez can trace his family history back to an encampment on the land where the Reynolds School of Journalism now stands, before they were forcibly removed to make room for the old Mackey Stadium. “Not too long ago, my great-great-grandmother gave birth where the University of Nevada, Reno football statue is currently located. That […] The post Students, schools agree NV tuition waiver program for Native Americans is off to a promising start appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks councilman to undergo treatment for benign brain tumor
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks councilman Kristopher Dahir will undergo treatment for a benign brain tumor, the city announced Tuesday. Dahir will undergo surgery but says he and his family feel positive about the prognosis. “I will be taking some time off my City duties to focus on my recovery....
2news.com
Sand And Sandbags In Lyon County
Lyon County residents can also get sand bags if they need them. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding.
2news.com
Free New Year's Eve Bash Planned for Community Seniors
On Dec 31, the Washoe County Senior Coalition and Circle of Life Hospice are sponsoring a free Senior New Year's Eve bash. It's happening from 3 to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve, December 31, at the Washoe County Senior Service Center at 1155 E. Ninth Street in Reno. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Lemmon Valley residents concerned ditches won’t hold to forecasted weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Yesterday, December 27, 2022 in Lemmon Valley, culverts filled with water from rainfall and run off. For new residents in the area, it was something novel for them to see in this high desert community. “New people moved in and they are like, well isn’t what...
KOLO TV Reno
Flood watch put in place for Reno, surrounding areas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for the Reno area, as well as for surrounding communities. The effect will be in place starting Friday morning and will last until Saturday night. The following areas will also be included in the flood watch:
