FFA students have been selling and maintaining beautiful poinsettias on campus at the CCHS greenhouses for their annual poinsettia sale. They started with 480 of them and still have plenty left. “The FFA students have done this in the past but it has been a while. The students were excited when I told them we were going to do it again this year and have been dedicated to selling and caring for them,” said CCHS Agriculture Educator and FFA Advisor Aspen Johnson. If you are looking for the perfect gift or something to add a little holiday spirit to your home or office, come get a poinsettia for just $15 (cash is preferred). The CCHS greenhouses will be open to the public this weekend, Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, December 18 from 8 AM - 4 PM. If you are interested in purchasing a poinsettia but unable to make it this weekend please contact Aspen Johnson at 775-423-2181 or [email protected]

CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO