5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
How Stockton residents can dispose of their natural Christmas trees
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — With Christmas over, it’s time to dispose of the natural trees, and the City of Stockton is advising residents on the proper and free ways to do it. According to the City of Stockton, natural Christmas trees will be collected for three weeks, starting on Dec. 26 and ending on Jan. […]
What happened to Sacramento’s old tree nursery?
(KTXL) — The City of Sacramento used to run a tree nursery on 34th Avenue near the Sacramento Executive Airport but the site has sat mostly unused for more than a decade. According to the Sacramento city government, the City Tree Nursery at Mangan Park is approximately five acres and has a greenhouse, a former […]
Sacramento woman inundated with dozens of mysteriously delivered heaters
A Sacramento woman is trying to figure out why dozens of portable heaters are being sent to her home. None of which she ever ordered.
Northern Californians remain prepared after 2017 river flooding
ELK GROVE, Calif. — On Monday afternoon, David Edwards stopped by Sheldon Ace Hardware in Elk Grove, using the day to prepare for coming rain. “I live near Laguna Creek, [which] usually floods,” said Edwards, who lives in the Vineyard area of Sacramento County. “Now I'm just going...
WATCH: Armadillo from the Sacramento Zoo plays keyboard
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Josephine the armadillo showed off her talents in a video released by the Sacramento Zoo on Wednesday. The six-banded armadillo is shown playing notes on a keyboard and receiving treats afterward, as a zookeeper tells her “good girl.” “At the Sac Zoo, our animals benefit from enrichment activities like these to […]
Folsom restaurant sold after 35 years. These are the changes to expect
(KTXL) — After 35 years a beloved Folsom restaurant is changing ownership, causing the restaurant to be closed down for a few months. —Video above: The biggest weather stories from 2022 Hacienda Del Rio, a Mexican restaurant located on Sutter Street in historic Folsom for the past 40 years, is closing down to change ownership […]
More than 60 cars broken into in one night at East Sacramento apartments
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a string of more than 60 overnight car break-ins.Tuesday morning, victims at two different apartment complexes in East Sacramento neighborhoods found their cars vandalized, with windows busted out entirely. Police say 47 cars were broken into at the Commons at American River apartment complex. The costly mess comes just two days after Christmas and five days before rent is due. "A window is like $400, $500 and I am a college student," said Rosio Gonzalez as she showed CBS13 her damaged car. "There's just glass everywhere, and the fact that nobody even saw...
Elk Grove weekly crime update December 17-24, 2022
This is a look at the crimes reported in the city of Elk Grove for the period December 17-24, 2022. These are in some cases in addition to the crimes reported on the Elk Grove Police Department daily watch summary. The Daily Watch Summary only lists crimes where there was an arrest.
When will the approaching storms arrive in the Sacramento region?
A series of storms will continue to move in throughout the night Friday night into Saturday, bringing with them the possibility of flooding. One concern is that heavy rainfall could melt snow in the Sierra and overwhelm rivers, creeks, and streams. Be prepared for travel delays, chain controls, and reduced visibility at times. Slow down on snow-covered roads, and carry chains.Highlights: Atmospheric river rain, also known as a Pineapple Express (warm tropical moisture), particularly affecting the Sierra.Fluctuating snow levels as low as 1,000 feet.Several rounds of heavy rain.Dry new year's day. Flood Watch was issued for portions of the Valley and Delta...
Increase in postal worker robberies in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There has been an increase in people robbing postal workers in the Sacramento area. The robberies are similar to those in the Bay Area, where mail carriers have been targeted for their mailbox keys. The gunman seen in one surveillance photo held up a mail carrier on...
KCRA Today: Unaccompanied minors impacted by flight cancellations, CA’s big rig & bus ban, more rounds of rain in NorCal
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Woman Killed in House Fire Sparked by Christmas Tree
Women Died in North Highlands House Fire Sparked by Christmas Tree. A 22-year-old woman was killed early Christmas morning in a tragic house fire, which officials said was ignited by an artificial Christmas tree. The accident happened at a North Highlands home at about 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 25, 2022. The woman who lost her life was identified as Destiny Abdrazack.
Parking prices to increase at Sacramento International Airport starting Jan. 1
(KTXL) — Parking at the Sacramento International Airport will become slightly more expensive starting in 2023, the airport said. The pricing change will be for hourly parking, and it will increase from $29 to $30 per day. According to the airport, the change in price was done so it could continue to maintain and improve […]
Sacramento deputies looking for 4 people in connection with airport bag theft
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying four people accused of stealing luggage from the Sacramento International Airport Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, the four people – two men and two women – were at the airport Monday around 4:15-4:30 a.m....
Sacramento Traffic Collision Involving Major Injury
Accident at Marconi Avenue Intersection Involves Serious Rollover. A traffic collision in Sacramento on December 26 between three vehicles caused a major head injury to one person. The crash happened at the intersection of Marconi Avenue and Herbert Way around 11:32 a.m. One of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned onto its roof, and the party was stuck inside and had to be extricated, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Sacramento County Searching for Shelter Operator
The County of Sacramento Office of Homeless Initiatives (OHI) is seeking interest from qualified organizations interested in operating a low-barrier, scattered-site interim 24/7 shelter program for persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The program will be inclusive of both operations and re-housing services. The shelter re-housing services provider may be the same...
Storm updates: Sacramento area and Northern California receive rain, snow and strong winds in the last days of December
(KTXL) — Advisories on possible flooding, strong winds with powerful gusts and winter weather have been made throughout the Sacramento area and the Sierra Nevada as the first of multiple storms makes landfall in Northern California. 2 p.m. Portions of the Sacramento Valley and the northern San Joaquin Valley may see patches of dense fog […]
It has snowed in Sacramento before and will again someday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It doesn’t snow very often in Sacramento, but it does happen. Usually, when it does, it’s nothing more than a dusting. In 1982, a trace amount fell from the sky. Not enough to measure, but what could be measured was the excitement it brought. Even in that year, it was unusual to see white weather in Sacramento.
Doty Ravine Preserve renamed after Placer Supervisor Robert Weygandt
Recognition for years of service and land conservation achievements. Auburn, Calif. – The Doty Ravine Preserve, located northeast of Lincoln, has been renamed the Weygandt Doty Ravine Preserve in recognition of retiring Placer County District 2 Supervisor Robert Weygandt and his 28 years of public service. The 427-acre preserve...
Storm Latest: Chain controls lifted over Donner Summit
CALIFORNIA, USA — A winter storm moved into the Sacramento region Tuesday morning bringing rain, high winds and snow to the Sierra. The systems come after a dry spell that followed a wet start to November. The cold, wet storms will soak the valley and bring feet of mountain snow in the coming days.
