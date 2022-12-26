Read full article on original website
Wayne T. Forehand of Hertford, December 28
Wayne Thad Forehand, age 65, of Hertford, NC died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his son’s residence surrounded by family. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC on January 14, 1957 to the late Cecil Thad Forehand and Janie Marie Sawyer Forehand. Retired from Parkway Ag, he previously worked for Assured Construction and also C & H Oyster Bar. Wayne was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, the beach, and cooking at pig-pickings.
Rose G. Sorey of Elizabeth City, December 27
Rose Marie Sorey, age 70, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. Born in Norfolk, VA on July 4, 1952 to the late Forest Bingham Gilmore and Rose Marie Waterman Johnson, she was the wife of James Sorey, Jr. In addition to her...
Yvonne Stowe Austin of Hatteras, December 27
Yvonne Stowe Austin, 92, of Hatteras, NC died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Currituck Health & Rehab Center in Barco, NC. A native of Hatteras Island, she was born March 14, 1930, to the late Lille Gaskill Stowe and Preston Stowe. Yvonne was a homemaker and member of the Hatteras Assembly of God.
OBX U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary presents Boating Skills and Seamanship Course
If you are serious about boating as an owner, worker, visitor of a boat owner, or just want to be comfortable aboard a vessel and learn more in-depth information, this is the class for you! The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Boating Skills and Seamanship course is a comprehensive course designed for both the experienced and the novice boater. The course consists of 6 three-hour lessons with in-depth knowledge on boating skills, such as:
Jamie Alan Killen of Nags Head, December 25
Jamie Alan Killen, 75, of Nags Head, NC, died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home. Born in Norton, VA on October 14, 1947, he was the son of the late Elizabeth and Olaf Killen. A member of Nags Head Church, Jamie often volunteered at various activities and duties around the church. He loved Beach Music, fishing, classic cars, cookouts, a good joke, shag dancing, reading, and rooting for the Dodgers, Nationals, and Redskins. He especially enjoyed the music of Bill Deal & Ammon Tharp with the Rhondels, and the Band of Oz (or any music he could shag to). Most importantly he valued spending time with his family and grandkids, and loved life on the Outer Banks.
Thomas Leon O’Neal of Manteo, December 22
Thomas Leon O’Neal was born in Manteo, North Carolina on June 5, 1938. He was the older of two sons of the late Benjamin Sheldon O’Neal and Arretta Midgett O’Neal. He went home to Glory on Thursday, December 22, 2022, peacefully at his home in Manteo, NC.
David George Rhoads, December 29
David George Rhoads, age 90, passed away in Nags Head, NC December 29, 2022. Dave was born September 14, 1932 in Baltimore, MD and raised in Jarrettsville, MD along with his two brothers John (Jack) N. Rhoads and William (Bill) E. Rhoads who preceded Dave in death. In addition to his brother William, Dave was also predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Dunn Rhoads; and his parents, Jesse D. and Helen R. Rhoads.
15 Things to Do in Manteo & Roanoke Island, NC
On previous trips to the Outer Banks, we cruised right on by Roanoke Island, focused instead on soaking up the warm rays and salty vibe of the beautiful beaches in the OBX. A winter vacation gave us the chance to turn our eyes inland a little and discover a different kind of treasure that the Outer Banks region offers – one that is uniquely rich in ecological, historical, and cultural diversity.
Mary Kendrick Twiddy Manoli of Kill Devil Hills, December 25
Mary Kendrick Twiddy Manoli, 95, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at her home. Born in Elizabeth City on July 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Sadie Fay Perry and William Monroe Twiddy. Mary attended Elizabeth City High School and graduated from Medford High School, Medford, MA.
Raffaele Paglia’s art takes wing at Seaside Art Gallery
Raffaele Paglia spends his time feeding his creativity and feasting on nature. Witnessing a return of Jersey tiger moths at Petaloudes Valley on the Island of Rhodes, Greece inspired his latest creative endeavor that is enlivening galleries in North Carolina and Virginia. “It was August 1990, and it was hot,...
College of The Albemarle nursing program students celebrated for 100% pass rate
College of The Albemarle (COA) has announced that two nursing programs recently celebrated a 100% first-attempt pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). All COA associate degree nursing (A.D.N.) and practical nursing (P.N.) graduates for the Class of 2022 passed on their first exam attempt. Students must pass...
Jolly Roger owner Carol Ann Angelos honored for decades of service to Outer Banks community
Carol Ann Angelos – the longtime owner of the Jolly Roger Restaurant on the Beach Road in Kill Devil Hills – was presented with a certificate of appreciation for her four decades of service to the Outer Banks community during the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting held earlier this month.
How to dispose of your Christmas trees in Dare County
When the holidays come to an end, residents of Dare County and its six municipalities are reminded that there are differing polices regarding the disposal of Christmas trees. All ornaments, lights, ribbons and decorations must be removed from the tree before it can be discarded. Below is the current information available in Dare County.
Currituck tables approval of first phase of Corolla Boat Club
Currituck commissioners heard a request for approval of a preliminary plat/special use permit for Phase 1 of Corolla Boat Club, Monterey Shores, located on Malia Drive in Corolla in Poplar Branch (Beach) Township, but ultimately ended up tabling the issue to allow additional time for developers to answer some questions regarding traffic concerns.
KDH to conduct limited storm debris collection starting on Jan. 9
(Town of Kill Devil Hills) The Town of Kill Devil Hills Public Services Department will be conducting a limited storm debris collection from sound side properties impacted by flooding during winter storm Elliot beginning Monday Jan. 9, 2023. The limited collection will be provided for properties along Bay Drive, the 700 block of Canal Drive, Cedar Drive west of W. First Street, Captains Circle and W. First Street west of Canal Drive. Please have items for collection placed in the Street right-of way not later than Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
With bad weather forecast, Manteo moves New Year’s Eve party to Jan. 1
The Town of Manteo has posted this announcement about moving its New Year’s Eve celebration from Saturday, Dec. 31 to Sunday, Jan. 1. Here is the information about the rescheduled and revised event that will still culminate with fireworks. Midnight Magic in Manteo, a New Year’s Eve event, is...
OBX Pickleball Group supports children at families at Christmas
The OBX Pickleball Group recently made a contribution to the Outer Banks Woman’s Club to support the Angel Gift program and presented the check to program coordinator Joanne Schoenfeld. The Dare County Recreation Center was one of many to host to trees for the program, which contributed toys to...
Elizabeth City man sentenced to more than nine years in prison for cocaine distribution
An Elizabeth City man was sentenced Thursday, December 22, 2022 to 114 months in prison for distributing cocaine, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Quayshaun Laquan Banks, 31, pleaded guilty to the charges on September 19, 2022. According to court...
Dare County Land Transfers
White Steven C from 40266 Moore Way/014808012—Lot 12 Kinnakeet Shores/$592,850/Improved Residential. Smith Powell Andrew from Decker James C/013602000—Lot 59 Sec 2 Hatt Colony/$565,000/Improved Residential. Rawson Dominic H rom Gray Richard Scott/013826000—Lt 198 Part 199 Sec 4 Hatteras Colony/$655,000/Improved Residential. Buxton. Bise Michael M from Williams Jarvis L/017274000—Lot...
KDH temporary road closure on east end of West Fourth Street beginning Jan. 3
𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭 – 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟑 – 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑. The Town of Kill Devil Hills will have a temporary road closure beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, for the east end of West Fourth Street at its intersection with North Croatan Highway (US 158), for utility and roadway improvements.
