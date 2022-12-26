Read full article on original website
The top-5 local sports stories of 2022
As the lone sports reporter, I often feel torn between the prep world and the World Cup world. I’m sure fans of either think I favor the other — I’m doing my best!. Somewhere in the middle is everything else. XTERRA, GoPro Games, people who swim across large bodies of water, people who run across large swaths of land — and someone who is going to bike across both — these are the stories which, in my opinion, add the most unique fabric to our valley’s athletic tapestry.
VIDEO: Game Creek Bowl opens for 2022-23 season on Vail Mountain
WATCH: Vail Daily correspondent John LaConte delivers a video conditions report while snowboarding in Game Creek Bowl on Vail Mountain during the bowl’s first day of operation for the 2022-23 ski season. LaConte is riding a Weston Range snowboard.
The year in Eagle County news: Progress on housing, transportation, a new national monument and ongoing friction between Vail and Vail Resorts
After two years dominated by pandemic headlines, 2022 was a year where COVID-19 took a step back from center stage. The fights over facial coverings and public health orders, so charged in 2020 and 2021, faded into the background as life mostly returned to pre-pandemic normalcy at local schools, local ski resorts and at favorite restaurants and gathering spots.
Ski and Snowboard Club Vail: How the Valley’s on-snow educators make ski town life work
Chris Laske’s 6 a.m. coffee is interrupted by the faint cry of his five-week-old baby. Before hammering out morning emails, the Ski and Snowboard Club Vail freeski and snowboard program director settles into his parenting routine, feeding breakfast to his two kids, born just 16 months apart. Club coaches...
Skieologians: Snail seminar
During a rainy morning this fall, I stopped mid-run to observe an animal that apparently calls Vail ‘home.’. Not a moose, elk, mountain lion or goat — all of those flashy Alpine logos whose silhouettes embody Colorado better than a Patagonia-wearing Patrick Dempsey ever could — but a lowly snail.
VIDEO: Chair 5 opens at Vail as mountain reports six inches of fresh snow
WATCH: Vail Daily correspondent John LaConte reports from Sun Up Bowl on Vail Mountain where the High Noon Express chairlift (No. 5) is now open for the season.
Vail, Eagle County can expect at least some snow for much of the next week or so
Vail’s early-season snow is set for another boost this week. The National Weather Service’s forecast for Vail Pass is encouraging, with snow in the forecast for nearly the next week. Lesser amounts, and warmer temperatures, are forecast for much of the Eagle River Valley. The Weather Service is...
Vail Mountain has yet to limit lift ticket sales this holiday season
In August, Vail Resorts issued a widely publicized warning, telling skiers and snowboarders that daily walk-up lift tickets might not be available if the company’s resorts get too busy this season. At Vail Mountain, that has not yet been the case, but lift ticket limitations are still “a lever...
Vail Daily
Snow, snow and more snow: Vail, Eagle County to see lots of wintry weather through New Year’s weekend
Following a heavy overnight storm that dropped a foot of snow on Beaver Creek, the National Weather Service in Grand Junction issued a winter storm watch for Eagle County Thursday afternoon, signaling a wintry end to 2022. The winter storm warning will be in effect through Monday, and travelers can...
Vail Mountain opening of Dawg Haus returns Blue Sky Basin to full service for the first time since 2019-20
Vail Mountain on Tuesday opened Earl’s Express (No. 38) and The Dawg Haus restaurant, returning Blue Sky Basin to full service levels for the first time since the 2019-20 season. The Dawg Haus restaurant is located adjacent to the base of Pete’s Express (No. 39) in Blue Sky Basin...
Obituary: Edumenia Pacheco
Edumenia Pacheco, 94, of Rifle, Colorado, former long time resident of Red Cliff, Colorado passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022. Her long life was marked by laughter and filled with joy. She was the loving and caring mother to 10 children, grandmother to 28 grandchildren as well as 26 great grandchildren and, 6 great great grandchildren.
Title announced for One Book One Valley 2023
The One Book One Valley (OBOV) initiative kicked off in December at The Bookworm of Edwards. The title for 2023 is “The Downstairs Girl” by Stacey Lee. In attendance to formally make the Dec. 1 announcement were: Melissa Matthews, Clerk of the Town of Red Cliff, and Eagle County Commissioners Jeanne McQueeney, Kathy Chandler-Henry and Matt Scherr. Also in attendance were several members of the One Book One Valley committee as well as members of the general public.
‘An extremely rare event:’ Safety board says wind twisted chair coming into Breckenridge lift terminal, leading to fall
Blustery winds whipped, making it hard to see or hear much of anything as Brynne Goldberg ascended Peak 8 alone on a chair on the SuperConnect lift at Breckenridge Ski Resort, Thursday, Dec. 22. But, suddenly, as Goldberg neared the top, she noticed the chair in front of her detach...
VIDEO: It’s a Thresher Glade holiday at Beaver Creek: ON THE HILL 12.23.22
Join ON THE HILL host Sean Naylor for a run through Thresher Glade at Beaver Creek while spreading cheer and good news for those incoming visitors dreaming of a white Christmas.
Projects in Eagle County to receive $6.7 million in federal funding
Three projects in Eagle County will receive a total of $6.7 million in federal funding from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that passed in the House and Senate this week. The funds will go toward completing the Eagle Valley Trail, establishing a new inpatient behavioral health facility in the county and financing a water treatment plant in Minturn.
Howard: A cheerful holiday season
We hope you enjoyed Vail Mountain’s 60th Anniversary Birthday Bash. It felt great to celebrate the mountain’s anniversary with champagne toasts, birthday cake, the launch of our first Ice Bar, live mountaintop music, and concerts in the village. Most importantly, it was outstanding to see our December storms...
Beaver Creek’s Alpine Kind provides ‘one-of-a-kind’ mountain-themed gifts and apparel
What goods or services do you provide? Alpine Kind is a mountain-themed gift and apparel boutique that provides a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, unique to Beaver Creek. What¹s new or exciting at your place of business? Alpine Kind is focused on providing well-sourced outdoor-themed apparel and gifts that promote an outdoor lifestyle for the entire family. We are making an effort to partner with local nonprofits, like the Gore Range Gravity Alliance and the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance, to promote an outdoor lifestyle not only in our shop and to the guests of Beaver Creek, but within the community.
Ice skating returns to Nottingham Lake
After a one-year hiatus due to above-average temperatures and less-than-ideal weather conditions, the town of Avon is bringing ice skating back to Nottingham Lake. The town’s staff are working hard to open the ice rink next week with a target date of Monday, Dec. 26. The rink is expected to be open from 3 to 8 p.m. The opening date is contingent upon weather and ice rink conditions over the weekend.
