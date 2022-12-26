ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vail Daily

The top-5 local sports stories of 2022

As the lone sports reporter, I often feel torn between the prep world and the World Cup world. I’m sure fans of either think I favor the other — I’m doing my best!. Somewhere in the middle is everything else. XTERRA, GoPro Games, people who swim across large bodies of water, people who run across large swaths of land — and someone who is going to bike across both — these are the stories which, in my opinion, add the most unique fabric to our valley’s athletic tapestry.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

The year in Eagle County news: Progress on housing, transportation, a new national monument and ongoing friction between Vail and Vail Resorts

After two years dominated by pandemic headlines, 2022 was a year where COVID-19 took a step back from center stage. The fights over facial coverings and public health orders, so charged in 2020 and 2021, faded into the background as life mostly returned to pre-pandemic normalcy at local schools, local ski resorts and at favorite restaurants and gathering spots.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Skieologians: Snail seminar

During a rainy morning this fall, I stopped mid-run to observe an animal that apparently calls Vail ‘home.’. Not a moose, elk, mountain lion or goat — all of those flashy Alpine logos whose silhouettes embody Colorado better than a Patagonia-wearing Patrick Dempsey ever could — but a lowly snail.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Edumenia Pacheco

Edumenia Pacheco, 94, of Rifle, Colorado, former long time resident of Red Cliff, Colorado passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022. Her long life was marked by laughter and filled with joy. She was the loving and caring mother to 10 children, grandmother to 28 grandchildren as well as 26 great grandchildren and, 6 great great grandchildren.
RIFLE, CO
Vail Daily

Title announced for One Book One Valley 2023

The One Book One Valley (OBOV) initiative kicked off in December at The Bookworm of Edwards. The title for 2023 is “The Downstairs Girl” by Stacey Lee. In attendance to formally make the Dec. 1 announcement were: Melissa Matthews, Clerk of the Town of Red Cliff, and Eagle County Commissioners Jeanne McQueeney, Kathy Chandler-Henry and Matt Scherr. Also in attendance were several members of the One Book One Valley committee as well as members of the general public.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Projects in Eagle County to receive $6.7 million in federal funding

Three projects in Eagle County will receive a total of $6.7 million in federal funding from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that passed in the House and Senate this week. The funds will go toward completing the Eagle Valley Trail, establishing a new inpatient behavioral health facility in the county and financing a water treatment plant in Minturn.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Howard: A cheerful holiday season

We hope you enjoyed Vail Mountain’s 60th Anniversary Birthday Bash. It felt great to celebrate the mountain’s anniversary with champagne toasts, birthday cake, the launch of our first Ice Bar, live mountaintop music, and concerts in the village. Most importantly, it was outstanding to see our December storms...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Beaver Creek’s Alpine Kind provides ‘one-of-a-kind’ mountain-themed gifts and apparel

What goods or services do you provide? Alpine Kind is a mountain-themed gift and apparel boutique that provides a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, unique to Beaver Creek. What¹s new or exciting at your place of business? Alpine Kind is focused on providing well-sourced outdoor-themed apparel and gifts that promote an outdoor lifestyle for the entire family. We are making an effort to partner with local nonprofits, like the Gore Range Gravity Alliance and the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance, to promote an outdoor lifestyle not only in our shop and to the guests of Beaver Creek, but within the community.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Ice skating returns to Nottingham Lake

After a one-year hiatus due to above-average temperatures and less-than-ideal weather conditions, the town of Avon is bringing ice skating back to Nottingham Lake. The town’s staff are working hard to open the ice rink next week with a target date of Monday, Dec. 26. The rink is expected to be open from 3 to 8 p.m. The opening date is contingent upon weather and ice rink conditions over the weekend.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy