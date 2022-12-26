At a time when housing options in The Valley are few and far between, there’s an alternative to typical individual homes: co-housing. Living Tree Alliance in Moretown is an intentional cohousing village whose website calls it a “modern kibbutz-inspired community and place-based education center” (A kibbutz is an intentional community based on agriculture.). At Living Tree, five households sit on 1/5-acre lots on a 93-acre property. The housing is clustered together and the five families living on the property grow food together and regularly share meals. They have meetings every other week to discuss and collaborate on projects. They gather and celebrate Earth-based Jewish traditions such as Shabbat on Friday nights, while their tent is open to all spiritual paths. They host community events regularly that invite guests to join for celebrations, tours, work days and educational programs, as well as host farm field trips for the local school district.

MORETOWN, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO