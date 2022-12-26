Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Plattsburgh DPW to pick up holiday trees
The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation says there are about 10 more state parks on their list with signs that could be repaired or replaced. When was the last time you visited your local library?. New Kinney Drugs partnership launches over-the-counter hearing aid options. Updated: 10 hours ago.
WCAX
Is wrapping paper recyclable? Handling your holiday waste
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you making sure your holiday waste gets to the right place?. Casella says things that shouldn’t be recycled, like shiny wrapping paper or twine, can get stuck in their equipment. If you have more trash or recycling than your bins can handle, don’t pile...
WCAX
Fireworks prices explode but holiday displays will still go on
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and it’s the second-biggest fireworks holiday in the United States, right behind the Fourth of July. And this year, those dazzling displays will come at a cost. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, costs are up...
Backstory: Most Stressful 'Mall Moment'
This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. I've always been an observer, the kind of person who likes to sit in the corner and watch drama unfold...
Air travelers to Burlington share stories of delays, cancellations
Airports around the country have been backed up this holiday season and the ripple effects are being felt at the Burlington International Airport. Although BTV is a smaller airport relative to most around the country, travelers were still affected. Several folks had flights delayed and cancelled. “I was in JFK and my gate got moved […]
WCAX
Tax Tips: Expert advice on steps you can take before the end of the year
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With 2023 just days away, financial planners are stressing it’s time to look for any ways you can to save on your tax bill next year. 2022 was an expensive year with the stock market down and inflation driving the cost of living up. So if you are looking to cut your costs to start 2023, your tax return could be a good place to start.
willistonobserver.com
Holiday Decorating Contest winners announced
This home on Southfield Drive was the winning entry in this year’s Holiday Decorating Contest, organized by the Williston Recreation and Parks Department. The home won in the Fun/Festive category in online judging by Williston residents. The home at 643 Metcalf Drive won the Traditional/Refined category and the home at 88 Holland Lane won the Multi-Family category.
WCAX
Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. Soaring fuel prices are hitting everyone’s wallet, but it’s especially challenging for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for heating assistance. Matthew Lavoy lives in a group home in Barre. His rent recently went up $100,...
Vermonter allegedly robs 2 stores in under 2 hours
A Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after police say he robbed two convenience stores on December 10.
Holiday storm decimates Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary, but owners look to rebuild
“We were going to flee,” said Mark Gutel, co-owner of the farm. “And now, you know what, we can actually rebuild. We can actually make this work. It's fantastic.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Holiday storm decimates Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary, but owners look to rebuild.
newportdispatch.com
New signs, kiosks go up at Bluffside Farm in Newport
NEWPORT — Visitors to Newport’s Bluffside Farm will be greeted with several new signs and kiosks recently installed by the Vermont Land Trust. A large sign on Scott Farm Road welcomes visitors in English, Abenaki and French. A kiosk at the start of the pedestrian trail networks offers...
Addison Independent
Ferrisburgh to buy church as congregation dwindles
A bittersweet ceremony held on Dec. 17 at the Ferrisburgh Center Methodist Church was a prelude for the planned transfer of the Route 7 church property to the town of Ferrisburgh. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to...
With bus drivers in short supply, Winooski’s immigrant parents take the wheel
The 1.5-square-mile city serves nearly 800 students but, until now, has never had a dedicated bus service for K-12 students, according to school Superintendent Sean McMannon. Read the story on VTDigger here: With bus drivers in short supply, Winooski’s immigrant parents take the wheel.
WCAX
Experts recommend car seats to keep kids safe on planes
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Experts say car seats could be the best way to keep your kids safe on an airplane. Many families aren’t done traveling for the holidays. Long rides and flights can pose a challenge for those with young children in tow. Maureen Johnson, a child passenger...
WCAX
Starksboro home destroyed by fire
The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation says there are about 10 more state parks on their list with signs that could be repaired or replaced. When was the last time you visited your local library?. New Kinney Drugs partnership launches over-the-counter hearing aid options. Updated: 3 hours ago.
The Valley Reporter
Lots for sale at Living Tree Alliance cohousing village in Moretown
At a time when housing options in The Valley are few and far between, there’s an alternative to typical individual homes: co-housing. Living Tree Alliance in Moretown is an intentional cohousing village whose website calls it a “modern kibbutz-inspired community and place-based education center” (A kibbutz is an intentional community based on agriculture.). At Living Tree, five households sit on 1/5-acre lots on a 93-acre property. The housing is clustered together and the five families living on the property grow food together and regularly share meals. They have meetings every other week to discuss and collaborate on projects. They gather and celebrate Earth-based Jewish traditions such as Shabbat on Friday nights, while their tent is open to all spiritual paths. They host community events regularly that invite guests to join for celebrations, tours, work days and educational programs, as well as host farm field trips for the local school district.
montpelierbridge.org
WEC: Outage Could Drag On ‘Til Dec. 30- Overnight Warming Shelters Closed
It looks like some people will come close to ringing in the New Year the same way they welcomed St. Nick: In the dark. Washington County still leads the pack for outages as of Monday morning, Dec. 26, with 1,624 out of a total of 5,539 statewide, according to Vtoutages.org. The outages were primarily caused by trees and limbs coming down during an all-conditions storm that rolled through Vermont on Christmas Eve beginning early in the morning. The storm involved heavy rain, sleet, snow, and high winds followed by temperatures plummeting into a deep freeze.
WCAX
Power still out for many Washington Electric Co-op customers 5 days later
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been five days since more than 1,000 Washington Electric Co-op customers lost power. I spoke to one family who did their best to keep up the Christmas spirit and said the community has been there every step of the way to help. Robert...
Backstory: Most Tedious Quest for Information
This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. There are two ways to get copies of court documents in Vermont. One is to fill out a form with...
WCAX
Libraries now offering much more than just good books
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - When was the last time you visited your local library? If it’s been a while, you might be surprised to learn that many libraries aren’t just for books anymore. Inside the Pierson Library in Shelburne, it’s a busy week for books. “Our busiest...
Comments / 0