ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Valley Breeze

Brian K. Pelland – Johnston

Brian K. Pelland, 53, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Caroline E. (Smith) Pelland. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of Herve and Terese (Barrette) Pelland of Woonsocket.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Roger E. Perreault – Blackstone

Roger E. Perreault, Jr., 59, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away Dec. 24, 2022, in Woonsocket, R.I. He was the son Constance (Ramella) Perreault and the late Roger E. Perreault, Sr. of Blackstone. He was the beloved husband of Dale E. (Derois) Perreault, whom he married on Oct. 29, 1988.
BLACKSTONE, MA
independentri.com

Stony Lane, Matunuck Elementary score top rankings in RIDE report

The North Kingstown, Narragansett and South Kingstown school districts rank at or above average in a wide variety of metrics recently released by the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) in its 2022 school accountability and improvement results. RIDE released a series of report cards for the state as a...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Valley Breeze

North Smithfield offers free Stop the Bleed program

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Members of the North Smithfield Town Council are sponsoring a Stop the Bleed program on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at North Smithfield Town Hall. The program will be taught by the Rhode Island Disaster Medical Assistance Team – Medical Reserve Corps, Emergency Medical Services. Instructors will be under the direction of Brooke Lawrence, executive director, in accordance with the national Stop the Bleed program. The program will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Students will learn scene safety and rapid assessment and intervention for bleed victims. Each participant will receive a CAT-1 (military style) tourniquet and a Stop the Bleed certificate upon completion of the program.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Michael S. Emidy – Woonsocket

Michael S. Emidy, 74, of Woonsocket, and formerly of Orange County, Calif., died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. He was the son of the late Veronica L. (Pope) and William S. Emidy Jr. He is predeceased by his sister, Ann T. Emidy-Pepin. Michael is a Mount Saint Charles graduate, Class of...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

South County Psychiatry welcomes Florio as COO

SCITUATE – South County Psychiatry has announced the appointment of Jim Florio Jr. as chief operating officer. South County Psychiatry is a full-service outpatient psychiatric practice serving patients throughout its three locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The practice recently announced the opening of The Weight and Wellness Center, a South County Psychiatry-operated program opening in December with a goal to help patients lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way.
SCITUATE, MA
reportertoday.com

Rehoboth Senior Citizens Club News

Our Christmas luncheon at Davenports on December 21st was wonderful and lively; the food was delicious; and our server, Tracy, was phenomenal. Twenty-five members and friends enjoyed a few games, some door prizes and being with each other so much that they asked to to it again next year. Bob Craig celebrated his birthday with us all as well. Thank you, Bob, for sharing your very tasty cake with us.
REHOBOTH, MA
rimonthly.com

Rhode Island Restaurants to Keep You Warm and Full Throughout the Winter

With a crackling fire, string lights and sunset over Newport Harbor, the Lounge and Fire Pit dining area at Newport Harbor Island Resort is the place to spend a relaxing evening. Choose an outdoor igloo or warm up by the outdoor firepits with cozy decor and blankets in a romantic setting. Special menu includes bruschetta grilled cheese, house-made chili and specialty cocktails such as Caribbean hot chocolate. Goat Island, Newport, 401-851-3325, newportharborisland.com.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

New Year's Craft Program for kids at Lincoln Library

LINCOLN – Children, ages 5 and older, can prepare to ring in the new year with a craft program at the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, on Friday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m. Participants will use household items to make party hats, paper plate/pasta noisemakers and paper...
LINCOLN, RI
rimonthly.com

Cozy and Relaxing Wintertime Stays in Rhode Island

Formerly the Providence Biltmore, this landmark locale is close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Redesigned rooms bursting with old-school charm pay homage to Providence’s history and are stocked with Malin + Goetz amenities. Get pampered in one of the Norwich Spa’s ten treatment rooms, hair salon, manicure and pedicure stations, sauna or relaxation rooms. Just reading the range of massages is relaxing: hot stones, deep tissue, exfoliation, anti-aging, the Mommy to Be and more. 11 Dorrance St., Providence, 401-421-0700, graduatehotels.com/providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Amaral Building committee starts its work

CUMBERLAND – With two meetings in hand and with a growing comfort level on the topic they’re tasked with, members of the new Amaral Building Committee are diving headlong into the job of creating a vibrant community resource center at 16 Mill St. next to Town Hall. At...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Year in Cumberland: Getting things done

CUMBERLAND – The past year has been all about finding long-term solutions to ongoing problems, setting the town and its residents up for success now and into the future. The pandemic’s impacts will likely be felt for many years, and Cumberland is still bearing its force, from mental health impacts to hunger, increased domestic violence to higher prices for goods and services, issues retaining employees to struggles to afford rising housing costs.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

NSHA receives Partner of the Year Award

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Heritage Association was one of three organizations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island to receive the Blackstone River Valley Heritage Corridor’s 2022 Partner of the Year Award. Ron Lapierre accepted the award on behalf of the NSHA at the Corridor’s Volunteer Appreciation Night at its Whitinsville Headquarters.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Comeback for Central Falls continued in 2022

CENTRAL FALLS – The city continued its comeback this year, seeing constant projects at various stages of planning and development across its one square mile, including future projects such as the new Central Falls High School and Middle School.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Valley Breeze

Vantage Builders Inc. opens office in Lincoln

WALTHAM, Mass. – Vantage Builders Inc., a commercial contractor specializing in pre-construction, construction management and design-build services, announces the opening of its Rhode Island office, located at 42 Albion Road in Lincoln. The office is the firm’s third, joining its headquarters in Waltham, Mass., and a Florida branch in Orlando.
LINCOLN, RI
1420 WBSM

Three Hospitalized in Taunton Crash

TAUNTON — Three drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries following a three-car crash in Taunton on Wednesday morning that resulted in the closure of a main road for over an hour. Taunton police said the crash took place at around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday near 634 Winthrop St.,...
TAUNTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy