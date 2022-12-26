Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
Brian K. Pelland – Johnston
Brian K. Pelland, 53, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Caroline E. (Smith) Pelland. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of Herve and Terese (Barrette) Pelland of Woonsocket.
Valley Breeze
Roger E. Perreault – Blackstone
Roger E. Perreault, Jr., 59, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away Dec. 24, 2022, in Woonsocket, R.I. He was the son Constance (Ramella) Perreault and the late Roger E. Perreault, Sr. of Blackstone. He was the beloved husband of Dale E. (Derois) Perreault, whom he married on Oct. 29, 1988.
independentri.com
Stony Lane, Matunuck Elementary score top rankings in RIDE report
The North Kingstown, Narragansett and South Kingstown school districts rank at or above average in a wide variety of metrics recently released by the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) in its 2022 school accountability and improvement results. RIDE released a series of report cards for the state as a...
Valley Breeze
North Smithfield offers free Stop the Bleed program
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Members of the North Smithfield Town Council are sponsoring a Stop the Bleed program on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at North Smithfield Town Hall. The program will be taught by the Rhode Island Disaster Medical Assistance Team – Medical Reserve Corps, Emergency Medical Services. Instructors will be under the direction of Brooke Lawrence, executive director, in accordance with the national Stop the Bleed program. The program will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Students will learn scene safety and rapid assessment and intervention for bleed victims. Each participant will receive a CAT-1 (military style) tourniquet and a Stop the Bleed certificate upon completion of the program.
Valley Breeze
Michael S. Emidy – Woonsocket
Michael S. Emidy, 74, of Woonsocket, and formerly of Orange County, Calif., died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. He was the son of the late Veronica L. (Pope) and William S. Emidy Jr. He is predeceased by his sister, Ann T. Emidy-Pepin. Michael is a Mount Saint Charles graduate, Class of...
Valley Breeze
South County Psychiatry welcomes Florio as COO
SCITUATE – South County Psychiatry has announced the appointment of Jim Florio Jr. as chief operating officer. South County Psychiatry is a full-service outpatient psychiatric practice serving patients throughout its three locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The practice recently announced the opening of The Weight and Wellness Center, a South County Psychiatry-operated program opening in December with a goal to help patients lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way.
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Senior Citizens Club News
Our Christmas luncheon at Davenports on December 21st was wonderful and lively; the food was delicious; and our server, Tracy, was phenomenal. Twenty-five members and friends enjoyed a few games, some door prizes and being with each other so much that they asked to to it again next year. Bob Craig celebrated his birthday with us all as well. Thank you, Bob, for sharing your very tasty cake with us.
3 dogs involved in Pet Therapy Program at Newport Hospital
The dogs are so popular among patients and staff that administrators are using a detailed spreadsheet to schedule their appearances.
rimonthly.com
Rhode Island Restaurants to Keep You Warm and Full Throughout the Winter
With a crackling fire, string lights and sunset over Newport Harbor, the Lounge and Fire Pit dining area at Newport Harbor Island Resort is the place to spend a relaxing evening. Choose an outdoor igloo or warm up by the outdoor firepits with cozy decor and blankets in a romantic setting. Special menu includes bruschetta grilled cheese, house-made chili and specialty cocktails such as Caribbean hot chocolate. Goat Island, Newport, 401-851-3325, newportharborisland.com.
Heroux ‘Surprised’ After Touring New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail With Hodgson
Bristol County Sheriff-Elect Paul Heroux made an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday evening a few hours after meeting with his former political rival and soon-to-be predecessor Sheriff Tom Hodgson and touring the jails and facilities that will be under Heroux's purview when he takes over on January 4. Heroux...
Valley Breeze
New Year's Craft Program for kids at Lincoln Library
LINCOLN – Children, ages 5 and older, can prepare to ring in the new year with a craft program at the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, on Friday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m. Participants will use household items to make party hats, paper plate/pasta noisemakers and paper...
rimonthly.com
Cozy and Relaxing Wintertime Stays in Rhode Island
Formerly the Providence Biltmore, this landmark locale is close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Redesigned rooms bursting with old-school charm pay homage to Providence’s history and are stocked with Malin + Goetz amenities. Get pampered in one of the Norwich Spa’s ten treatment rooms, hair salon, manicure and pedicure stations, sauna or relaxation rooms. Just reading the range of massages is relaxing: hot stones, deep tissue, exfoliation, anti-aging, the Mommy to Be and more. 11 Dorrance St., Providence, 401-421-0700, graduatehotels.com/providence.
Valley Breeze
Amaral Building committee starts its work
CUMBERLAND – With two meetings in hand and with a growing comfort level on the topic they’re tasked with, members of the new Amaral Building Committee are diving headlong into the job of creating a vibrant community resource center at 16 Mill St. next to Town Hall. At...
Valley Breeze
Year in Cumberland: Getting things done
CUMBERLAND – The past year has been all about finding long-term solutions to ongoing problems, setting the town and its residents up for success now and into the future. The pandemic’s impacts will likely be felt for many years, and Cumberland is still bearing its force, from mental health impacts to hunger, increased domestic violence to higher prices for goods and services, issues retaining employees to struggles to afford rising housing costs.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Fall River Police Commissioner, boxer, founder of PAL, Nero Farias passes away
Fall River – Nero Farias, age 92, passed away suddenly at Charlton Memorial Hospital on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Agostinho and Marianna (Pimental) Farias. He was the loving husband of Grace (Moniz) Farias for 38 years. Nero was...
Valley Breeze
NSHA receives Partner of the Year Award
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Heritage Association was one of three organizations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island to receive the Blackstone River Valley Heritage Corridor’s 2022 Partner of the Year Award. Ron Lapierre accepted the award on behalf of the NSHA at the Corridor’s Volunteer Appreciation Night at its Whitinsville Headquarters.
Valley Breeze
Comeback for Central Falls continued in 2022
CENTRAL FALLS – The city continued its comeback this year, seeing constant projects at various stages of planning and development across its one square mile, including future projects such as the new Central Falls High School and Middle School.
Valley Breeze
Vantage Builders Inc. opens office in Lincoln
WALTHAM, Mass. – Vantage Builders Inc., a commercial contractor specializing in pre-construction, construction management and design-build services, announces the opening of its Rhode Island office, located at 42 Albion Road in Lincoln. The office is the firm’s third, joining its headquarters in Waltham, Mass., and a Florida branch in Orlando.
Three Hospitalized in Taunton Crash
TAUNTON — Three drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries following a three-car crash in Taunton on Wednesday morning that resulted in the closure of a main road for over an hour. Taunton police said the crash took place at around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday near 634 Winthrop St.,...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland High School announces first quarter honor roll
CUMBERLAND – The following students at Cumberland High School have been named to the first quarter honor roll.
