Our Christmas luncheon at Davenports on December 21st was wonderful and lively; the food was delicious; and our server, Tracy, was phenomenal. Twenty-five members and friends enjoyed a few games, some door prizes and being with each other so much that they asked to to it again next year. Bob Craig celebrated his birthday with us all as well. Thank you, Bob, for sharing your very tasty cake with us.

REHOBOTH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO