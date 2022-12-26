Light Up Your Neighborhood with the Wallace family

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The votes are in for the second winner of the Light Up Your Neighborhood competition and this winner puts up 30,000 lights!

Meet the Wallace family. After their Thanksgiving meal, the Wallace family comes together and starts to set up their Christmas display on their acre of land.

“It’s more of a community thing,” said Chuck Wallace.

You can see different decorations that have been given to the family over the past 12 years. They are happy to put on the display in their neighborhood.

Thanks for lighting up your neighborhood Wallace family!

