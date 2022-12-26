Read full article on original website
Related
Allrecipes.com
My Grandma's Go-To Holiday Cake is Embarrassingly Easy — But So Good
One of my very favorite cakes in existence isn't my favorite because of the nostalgic taste, the family history, or the uniquely irresistible flavor. Nope — it's how easy it is to make. That was my grandma's secret. And perhaps it's why she made the cake so many, many...
Old-fashioned banana pudding
Late last night, I prepared my homemade vanilla wafers and today I will be making my old-fashioned banana pudding. I don't cut any corners with this recipe. Meaning, I make the entire recipe start to finish from scratch. Hope y'all will enjoy it!
Padma Lakshmi's Favorite Way To Eat Eggs In The Morning
Not to wax philosophical, but without eggs, food as we know it wouldn't be the same. The pantry staple is the unsung hero that keep our desserts from crumbling down, and the typical American breakfast wouldn't be so American without it. Chances are, your favorite Italian-style pasta is made with eggs in it. We don't need to rave about the versatility of the delightful protein that is egg — you can make some seriously delicious egg dishes out of it and even add it to your hair and skincare routine.
How Funfetti Cake Became A '90s Birthday Dessert Phenomenon
Wildly colorful and severely sweet, Funfetti cake blazed a whole new trail in the world of baked goods with the creation of a whole new cake flavor. No longer would sprinkles remain just a cake topping or a mere afterthought. Now, sprinkles can be an ingredient all on their own, scattered within the rich, vanilla-flavored batter of birthday cakes everywhere. Not a cake person? The best part about this rainbow-inspired concept is that it doesn't have to be limited to just cake. You can unleash your desire for aggressive colors with other treats like cookies, muffins, cupcakes, brownies, and really anything you want to bake. The sprinkles don't add any additional flavors to the mix, just a happiness-inducing splash of color. Top it with vanilla buttercream and you've got yourself a deliciously moist cause for celebration.
Mum left mortified after buying Christmas decoration without realising how rude it looks
The most wonderful time of the year is finally upon us, and for a lot of people, this means decking the halls with whatever they see fit. While people's choice of Christmas decorations vary, generally speaking, they create a happy, festive vibe, which is why this mum's decoration fail is so hilarious.
Burger King Menu Adds Another New Whopper
When we think of Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report fast-food chain Burger King, there's usually one particular menu item that comes to mind -- the Whopper. The iconic quarter-pound grilled beef patty celebrated its 65th-anniversary last month by airdropping free Whopper app codes online and in New...
The One Fruit You Should Eat Every Day, According to Nutritionists
Whether you prefer fresh or frozen, in a salad or a snack on the go, fruit is a core component of a healthy eating plan. “Fruit is important in the diet because it adds a variety of colors, meaning they retain essential vitamins and minerals to boost our immune system and keep us healthy,” says Diane Robison Johnson, MS, RDN, CSSD. “They are also a natural, whole food source of quick energy, keep us hydrated and contain fiber to help regulate our digestive system and GI tract.”
Why Joanna Gaines Bakes the Same Treat Every Year on Christmas Morning: ‘It’s Rare for Me to Get Excited About a New Holiday Recipe’
Christmas is a big deal in the Gaines household. Joanna Gaines revealed she bakes the same treat every year on Christmas morning. Here's why.
9 Best Cheap Foods You Should Buy at Aldi
What distinguishes the Aldi supermarket chain from the rest of the pack is its low prices. Consumers rated their satisfaction with the competitiveness of prices at Aldi as a perfect 5 out of 5,...
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
The Best Morning Tea To Sip On This Winter For Faster Weight Loss
What’s more soothing than sipping on a hot cup of tea on a quiet winter morning? Tea is a fantastic morning beverage for so many reasons: it can give you a bit of a caffeine boost, it warms you from the inside out, and it even offers a wealth of health benefits—including when it comes to weight loss. That’s right: not only is tea tasty and relaxing, but it can also help you slim down. And as it turns out, there’s one variety in particular that’s perfect for doing just that: green tea.
What Is Actually In 'The Superman' Burrito At Taco Bell?
Secret menu items have been popularized recently mostly on social media like TikTok and Reddit. The hashtag #secretmenu on TikTok has 1.1 billion views as of December 2022, with various "hacks" from Jersey Mike's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and more. On Reddit, one user asked the public what their favorite secret menu items, and a few answers included different drinks from Sonic and Jamba Juice, animal-style burgers from In-N-Out, and a cheesy gordita crunch from Taco Bell with a Dorito taco shell in place of the regular shell.
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsRead: 5 Things You Must Do...
Is Peanut Butter Good For You?
Whether creamy or crunchy, peanut butter is a delicious staple in many pantries. You could just eat the yummy spread by the spoonful -- but should you?
Easy 'Christmas Morning Breakfast Casserole' Is a Serious Crowd-Pleaser
You can even put it together ahead of time.
The One Type Of Juice You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because It Leads To Belly Fat
Some people start their day with a cup of coffee. Some choose tea. Some go for water. And some opt for a nice, refreshing glass of juice. If you’re a juice fanatic, you’re certainly not alone. However, unfortunately, many of the processed fruit juices you find at the grocery store can be detrimental to your overall health and even lead to weight gain over time. They typically share one common pitfall: loads of added sugar, which can take a serious toll on your body.
Who Is Richer: Guy Fieri Or Bobby Flay?
Guy Fieri and Bobby Flay certainly have their own success and skillset; still, one of them rakes in more money than the other. Fieri was only 10 years old when he entered the food business. Per his website, he sold pretzels from a three-wheeled bicycle for six years before moving to France for college. His love for food only blossomed from there, as he went on to star in numerous TV shows including "Diners, Drive-ins, & Dives," and "Guy's Grocery Games." Today, he owns 17 restaurant brands, some of which have many locations. Among these are Chicken Guy, Downtown Flavortown, and Guy's Burger Joint.
Popculture
Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach
Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
Mashed
150K+
Followers
43K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0