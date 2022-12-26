Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Will Avoid Bankruptcy With $100M Bailout From Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital
Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain (ARBK) will avoid filing for bankruptcy protection after it agreed to sell its Helios mining facility in Dickens Country, Texas, to Galaxy Digital for $65 million. The miner will also get a new $35 million loan from noted investor Michael Novogratz’s crypto-focused financial-services firm, which will...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Giant Grayscale Considers Selling Portion of $10,753,804,948 Bitcoin Trust if ETF Plan Fails: Report
Crypto asset management giant Grayscale is reportedly considering selling some of its capital back to investors if the firm’s plans for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) don’t work out. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, Grayscale may explore alternative pathways to returning some of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s...
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried will go to jail ‘if the facts turn out the way I expect them to’
“The problem was, he took our money. And so he needs to get prosecuted,” says Novogratz, whose Galaxy Digital disclosed $76.8 million exposure to FTX.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
Snap up Tesla shares if Elon Musk's chaotic Twitter takeover drags the stock below $125, a veteran strategist says
Elon Musk's Twitter saga could make Tesla stock a bargain if it falls to $125, a trading strategist said. Tesla has tanked 38% since Musk bought Twitter, which is seen as a distraction for the EV maker's CEO. "It's a momentum name, it was a high valuation, and Musk lost...
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest scooped up $88 million in Tesla stock in the 4th quarter amid the famed money manager's dip-buying spree
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest purchased $88 million worth of Tesla shares in the fourth quarter. The famed money manager has been on a dip-buying spree, also scooping $11.2 million of Coinbase last week. ARK Invest's flagship ETF has been dragged to a five-year low this week. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Ethereum (ETH) Becomes Most Liquidated Coin Over Past 12 Hours
Buyers woke as much as an unusually bearish activate the crypto markets forcing unprecedented liquidations throughout many of the prime digital currencies. According to knowledge from Coinglass, a complete of $45.89 million in liquidations has been recorded over the previous 12 hours and greater than $73 million up to now 24 hours from greater than 28,300 merchants.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
ambcrypto.com
Leading Cryptocurrency YES WORLD reaches a milestone of 100k token holders
Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
CoinTelegraph
Robinhood shares claimed by BlockFi and FTX may move to a neutral broker
The highly disputed Robinhood shares claimed by both BlockFi and FTX might be transferred to a neutral broker or an escrow account while the courts determine the rightful owner. Digital asset lender BlockFi recently sued former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to claim the shares that were supposedly pledged as collateral...
CoinTelegraph
Midas Investments closes down amid $63M DeFi portfolio deficit
Custodial investment platform Midas will close down operations because of a $63.3 million deficit in its decentralized finance (DeFi) portfolio. In an announcement, Midas founder and CEO Iakov Levin, also known as “Trevor,” wrote that the move is partly because the fund’s DeFi portfolio lost $50 million, which is 20% of its $250 million assets under management (AUM).
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Sells Texas Facility to Galaxy Digital for $65M
In addition to the $65 million sale to Galaxy, Argo is also grabbing a $35 million loan backed by more than 23,000 mining machines. Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain announced it has entered into definitive agreements with Galaxy Digital Holdings that will see the miner sell its Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis
Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
CoinTelegraph
MicroStrategy adds to Bitcoin stake despite steep loss
In a new filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, software analytics firm MicroStrategy said that it acquired 2,395 Bitcoin (BTC) at an average price of $17,181 for a total of $42.8 million during the period Nov. 1 and Dec. 21. Subsequently, the company sold 704 BTC at $16,776 per coin for a total of $11.8 million on Dec. 22. On Dec. 24, MicroStrategy acquired approximately 810 BTC for $13.6 million in cash, at an average price of $16,845 per coin.
Comments / 0