Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
cryptonewsbtc.org

Ethereum (ETH) Becomes Most Liquidated Coin Over Past 12 Hours

Buyers woke as much as an unusually bearish activate the crypto markets forcing unprecedented liquidations throughout many of the prime digital currencies. According to knowledge from Coinglass, a complete of $45.89 million in liquidations has been recorded over the previous 12 hours and greater than $73 million up to now 24 hours from greater than 28,300 merchants.
ambcrypto.com

Leading Cryptocurrency YES WORLD reaches a milestone of 100k token holders

Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.
dailyhodl.com

Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum

An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
CoinTelegraph

Robinhood shares claimed by BlockFi and FTX may move to a neutral broker

The highly disputed Robinhood shares claimed by both BlockFi and FTX might be transferred to a neutral broker or an escrow account while the courts determine the rightful owner. Digital asset lender BlockFi recently sued former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to claim the shares that were supposedly pledged as collateral...
CoinTelegraph

Midas Investments closes down amid $63M DeFi portfolio deficit

Custodial investment platform Midas will close down operations because of a $63.3 million deficit in its decentralized finance (DeFi) portfolio. In an announcement, Midas founder and CEO Iakov Levin, also known as “Trevor,” wrote that the move is partly because the fund’s DeFi portfolio lost $50 million, which is 20% of its $250 million assets under management (AUM).
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis

Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
CoinTelegraph

MicroStrategy adds to Bitcoin stake despite steep loss

In a new filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, software analytics firm MicroStrategy said that it acquired 2,395 Bitcoin (BTC) at an average price of $17,181 for a total of $42.8 million during the period Nov. 1 and Dec. 21. Subsequently, the company sold 704 BTC at $16,776 per coin for a total of $11.8 million on Dec. 22. On Dec. 24, MicroStrategy acquired approximately 810 BTC for $13.6 million in cash, at an average price of $16,845 per coin.
WASHINGTON STATE

