KSLA
Warm and wet Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! It’s a wet morning this morning with some scattered showers across the ArkLaTex to start your day. It is very warm out there this morning with temperatures in the 60s. Highs today will reach the low-70s with cloudy skies throughout the day. We are tracking some showers and storms that will move into the region later this afternoon. There is a slight chance for some severe storms, the main threat being flash flooding, don’t be surprised if a severe warning pops off. Tonight, lows will upper-50s with showers continuing into the overnight hours.
KSLA
Warm and at times, stormy days ahead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Much warmer weather returned to the ArkLaTex Wednesday and is expected to hang around for the rest of 2022 and the start of 2023. The milder conditions though will also be accompanied by some unsettled weather at times. Storms return Thursday and again early next week and could bring a risk of severe weather with them.
KSLA
Warming up into the New Year!
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! A lovely day is ahead of us for your Wednesday! We are starting off pretty chilly with temperatures in the 30s when you’re heading out the door. Plenty of sunshine will be present today, with highs eventually reaching the mid-60s, which is well above average for this time of year and a huge swing in the other direction compared to just a few days ago. It will be a bit breezy today with a south wind up to roughly 12 miles per hour out of the south. Tonight, lows will drop to the upper-50s, staying very warm compared to past lows as clouds continue increasing overnight.
KSLA
The warm up begins on Wednesday!
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Much warmer weather is set to return to the ArkLaTex starting on Wednesday. We’ll wrap up 2022 and head into the new year with warmer than average temperatures. Some unsettled weather will also be back with a couple of chances for rain and storms between now and the beginning of next week.
KTBS
Next storm system arrives on Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker which is scheduled to bring rain to the ArkLaTex on Thursday and Friday was over the western US on Wednesday afternoon. This system increases our rain chance starting late tonight. The likelihood of precipitation becomes a probability for the latter part of Thursday.
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022
Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
Shreveport Still Under Boil Advisory
With temperatures reaching back into the seventies, it's already hard to believe how freezing temperatures just a matter of days ago wreaked havoc on pipes in homes and businesses across Shreveport-Bossier. With so many residents leaving faucets dripping, pipes bursting across the city, and water mains freezing and bursting, getting...
KSLA
3 Louisiana-Texas border communities weather ‘perfect storm’ of water outages
(KSLA) — It was the “perfect storm” of water outages for three communities along the Louisiana-Texas line. Logansport’s water system suffered infrastructure damage on Christmas Eve. Then Joaquin, Texas, lost both of its water wells. As a backup, Joaquin usually can draw water from Logansport. But...
KSLA
ArkLaTexans vent about water woes
(KSLA) — For many in the ArkLaTex, water pressure is a major problem right now. For some residents, they have no water and haven’t had it since temperatures plummeted throughout the area last week. “Can’t wash dishes, can’t flush toilets,” one frustrated Sabine Parish resident said. “We’re kind...
KTBS
Water issues in Shreveport improving
SHREVEPORT, La. - Water issues continue to be the biggest topic of concern around the ArkLaTex even with some improvement today for Shreveport customers. But more work needs to be done. Crews have been out working since Christmas Eve when this arctic blast came through, freezing pipes and causing leaks.
KTBS
Water situation improving across Shreveport; boil advisory remains in place
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Department of Water and Sewerage believes it has restored water to the majority of its customers, but some residences may still be experiencing low water pressure. Repair crews have sacrificed their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to respond to many requests for private cutoffs and make...
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport water repairs continue; boil advisory still in effect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on the city’s water system over the holiday weekend. Repairs crews spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day responding to requests for water cutoffs and repairing broken water pipes...
KSLA
Caddo issues Monday afternoon update on area’s water woes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is helping to alleviate the water situation in the parish. The Caddo OHSEP has secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water has been delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it is being distributed. Water will be available for pickup until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 (while supplies last). Each vehicle will be given one case of water. This water will be distributed by personnel employed by the City of Shreveport.
KTBS
Shreveport property owners, hospital returning to normal after artic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Operations are slowly returning to normal for some local property owners and a major health care provider in the aftermath of the recent arctic blast. Among them are an investment property owner who is faced with major repairs and Willis-Knighton Medical Center, where bucket brigades were the solution to getting toilets flushed.
Shreveport Announces Holiday Garbage Pickup Changes
With the 3 day weekends because of the holidays, garbage pickup in Shreveport will again be affected next week. Our normal pickup day in Broadmoor is Monday, but because of the New Year's Holiday Weekend, there will be no garbage collection this Monday. The City of Shreveport has released their...
magic1029fm.com
When Will Water Service Be Fully Functional and Repaired In The Shreveport Area?
Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on the city’s water system over the holiday weekend. The city says Department of Water and Sewerage crews continue to work around the clock assisting customers with shut-offs and containing main breaks as they find them. Crews are also out checking fire hydrants to bleed off air pockets that may hinder water pressure from reaching low-pressure areas.
magic1029fm.com
Boil Water Advisories Across The Shreveport Area and ArkLaTex
The Arctic blast may have come and gone, but, the after effects are still being felt in Shreveport and throughout the ArkLaTex. The following Boil Water Advisories are in effect throughout the ArkLaTex:. Boil Water Advisory for certain areas of the City of Shreveport. Residents of West Central Bossier Parish...
KTBS
Boil advisory for small section of Bossier City rescinded
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The City of Bossier City advises customers that the boil advisory issued on Sunday, December 25, 2022 for customers in the 1300 to 1600 blocks of Holiday Place as been rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health as of Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
KSLA
Mansfield officials say water pressure restored as of Wed. afternoon
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Thomas Jones said as of Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 28), water pressure is restored for all customers in Mansfield. The mayor said the elevated water tank is above the minimum required operating capacity and is gradually increasing. “I want to thank all of our employees, Water...
