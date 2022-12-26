ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Michael S. Emidy – Woonsocket

Michael S. Emidy, 74, of Woonsocket, and formerly of Orange County, Calif., died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. He was the son of the late Veronica L. (Pope) and William S. Emidy Jr. He is predeceased by his sister, Ann T. Emidy-Pepin. Michael is a Mount Saint Charles graduate, Class of...
WOONSOCKET, RI
South County Psychiatry welcomes Florio as COO

SCITUATE – South County Psychiatry has announced the appointment of Jim Florio Jr. as chief operating officer. South County Psychiatry is a full-service outpatient psychiatric practice serving patients throughout its three locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The practice recently announced the opening of The Weight and Wellness Center, a South County Psychiatry-operated program opening in December with a goal to help patients lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way.
SCITUATE, MA
Vantage Builders Inc. opens office in Lincoln

WALTHAM, Mass. – Vantage Builders Inc., a commercial contractor specializing in pre-construction, construction management and design-build services, announces the opening of its Rhode Island office, located at 42 Albion Road in Lincoln. The office is the firm’s third, joining its headquarters in Waltham, Mass., and a Florida branch in Orlando.
LINCOLN, RI
Smithfield was open to change in 2022

SMITHFIELD – There was an overwhelming theme of change this year in Smithfield, including spending of American Rescue Plan Act funds, new Republican representation in political offices, plans to rebuild the high school athletic fields, and several new businesses moving to town. A hot topic this year has been...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Trailer truck fires erupt in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Around 2 p.m. Thursday, fire officials responded to a call of multiple trailer trucks reportedly on fire. The smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 through Providence and Pawtucket. ABC6 was on-scene at Prospect Street and caught first responders battling the blaze. No information regarding...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Brian K. Pelland – Johnston

Brian K. Pelland, 53, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Caroline E. (Smith) Pelland. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of Herve and Terese (Barrette) Pelland of Woonsocket.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Rhode Island Restaurants to Keep You Warm and Full Throughout the Winter

With a crackling fire, string lights and sunset over Newport Harbor, the Lounge and Fire Pit dining area at Newport Harbor Island Resort is the place to spend a relaxing evening. Choose an outdoor igloo or warm up by the outdoor firepits with cozy decor and blankets in a romantic setting. Special menu includes bruschetta grilled cheese, house-made chili and specialty cocktails such as Caribbean hot chocolate. Goat Island, Newport, 401-851-3325, newportharborisland.com.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Three Hospitalized in Taunton Crash

TAUNTON — Three drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries following a three-car crash in Taunton on Wednesday morning that resulted in the closure of a main road for over an hour. Taunton police said the crash took place at around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday near 634 Winthrop St.,...
TAUNTON, MA
Multiple trailer trucks catch fire in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Multiple trailer trucks caught on fire in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 through Providence and Pawtucket. According to Pawtucket fire officials, the case is being handed to the R.I. Fire Marshal for further investigation. This story is developing and will...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Fire breaks out at Pawtucket home

(WJAR) — Crews in Pawtucket responded Tuesday night to a fire at a Pawtucket home. The Pawtucket fire chief told NBC 10 News that the fire started on the first floor of a home on East Street. The chief said everyone was able to get out safely and no...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter to run again

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter has announced he plans on running for the position again in the 2023 election. “I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, I am running for mayor again,” Sutter told ABC 6 News. Sutter...
FALL RIVER, MA
Grebien: Exciting times in Pawtucket

This past year has been quite an exciting and dynamic one for the city of Pawtucket. Several of our key education, economic development, and quality of life initiatives came to fruition, making our city a better place to live, work, and play. We also hosted successful, annual traditions such as our Pawtucket Arts Fest and Pawtucket Restaurant Week.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Scituate keeps it consistent in 2022

SCITUATE – Scituate remained true to its conservative roots in 2022 from returning to an all-Republican Town Council. The town carried on with traditions such as candlelight shopping, Christmas in July, and the Scituate Arts Festival.
SCITUATE, RI
A political year unlike any before it in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET – An unprecedented year of politics in Woonsocket will lead to long-term reverberations, with the former City Council’s removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt prior to the fall election, despite the fact that she was running unchallenged in November, easily proving the most talked about political story locally in decades.
WOONSOCKET, RI

