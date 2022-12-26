Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Related
Valley Breeze
Michael S. Emidy – Woonsocket
Michael S. Emidy, 74, of Woonsocket, and formerly of Orange County, Calif., died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. He was the son of the late Veronica L. (Pope) and William S. Emidy Jr. He is predeceased by his sister, Ann T. Emidy-Pepin. Michael is a Mount Saint Charles graduate, Class of...
Valley Breeze
South County Psychiatry welcomes Florio as COO
SCITUATE – South County Psychiatry has announced the appointment of Jim Florio Jr. as chief operating officer. South County Psychiatry is a full-service outpatient psychiatric practice serving patients throughout its three locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The practice recently announced the opening of The Weight and Wellness Center, a South County Psychiatry-operated program opening in December with a goal to help patients lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way.
Valley Breeze
Vantage Builders Inc. opens office in Lincoln
WALTHAM, Mass. – Vantage Builders Inc., a commercial contractor specializing in pre-construction, construction management and design-build services, announces the opening of its Rhode Island office, located at 42 Albion Road in Lincoln. The office is the firm’s third, joining its headquarters in Waltham, Mass., and a Florida branch in Orlando.
Wayland Bakery in Providence to close
A famous bakery in Providence is closing on Saturday after nearly 100 years in business.
Valley Breeze
Smithfield was open to change in 2022
SMITHFIELD – There was an overwhelming theme of change this year in Smithfield, including spending of American Rescue Plan Act funds, new Republican representation in political offices, plans to rebuild the high school athletic fields, and several new businesses moving to town. A hot topic this year has been...
ABC6.com
Trailer truck fires erupt in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Around 2 p.m. Thursday, fire officials responded to a call of multiple trailer trucks reportedly on fire. The smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 through Providence and Pawtucket. ABC6 was on-scene at Prospect Street and caught first responders battling the blaze. No information regarding...
Valley Breeze
Brian K. Pelland – Johnston
Brian K. Pelland, 53, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Caroline E. (Smith) Pelland. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of Herve and Terese (Barrette) Pelland of Woonsocket.
rimonthly.com
Rhode Island Restaurants to Keep You Warm and Full Throughout the Winter
With a crackling fire, string lights and sunset over Newport Harbor, the Lounge and Fire Pit dining area at Newport Harbor Island Resort is the place to spend a relaxing evening. Choose an outdoor igloo or warm up by the outdoor firepits with cozy decor and blankets in a romantic setting. Special menu includes bruschetta grilled cheese, house-made chili and specialty cocktails such as Caribbean hot chocolate. Goat Island, Newport, 401-851-3325, newportharborisland.com.
Three Hospitalized in Taunton Crash
TAUNTON — Three drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries following a three-car crash in Taunton on Wednesday morning that resulted in the closure of a main road for over an hour. Taunton police said the crash took place at around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday near 634 Winthrop St.,...
Turnto10.com
First on 10: Smiley talks about changes in Providence police, fire departments
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — 2023 will be the start of many new things in Providence, including a change in leadership at the police department. Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré is retiring, and Col. Hugh Clements is leaving for a new opportunity. Mayor-elect Brett Smiley said Wednesday, in his...
ABC6.com
Multiple trailer trucks catch fire in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Multiple trailer trucks caught on fire in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 through Providence and Pawtucket. According to Pawtucket fire officials, the case is being handed to the R.I. Fire Marshal for further investigation. This story is developing and will...
ABC6.com
Clements, Paré to leave Providence; Smiley names 1st fire chief since 2015
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As Providence Mayor-elect Brett Smiley prepares to take over from Mayor Jorge Elorza, he announced Tuesday that Police Chief Hugh Clements and Commissioner Steven Paré will be leaving Providence Public Safety. “Our city has come a long way under the leadership of Commissioner Paré...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out at Pawtucket home
(WJAR) — Crews in Pawtucket responded Tuesday night to a fire at a Pawtucket home. The Pawtucket fire chief told NBC 10 News that the fire started on the first floor of a home on East Street. The chief said everyone was able to get out safely and no...
Providence woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Police are investigating after a Providence woman was killed in a crash on Christmas Day.
Fire breaks out at Providence apartment complex
Firefighters in Providence were called to a fire at an apartment complex early Thursday morning.
ABC6.com
Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter to run again
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter has announced he plans on running for the position again in the 2023 election. “I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, I am running for mayor again,” Sutter told ABC 6 News. Sutter...
Valley Breeze
Grebien: Exciting times in Pawtucket
This past year has been quite an exciting and dynamic one for the city of Pawtucket. Several of our key education, economic development, and quality of life initiatives came to fruition, making our city a better place to live, work, and play. We also hosted successful, annual traditions such as our Pawtucket Arts Fest and Pawtucket Restaurant Week.
Heroux ‘Surprised’ After Touring New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail With Hodgson
Bristol County Sheriff-Elect Paul Heroux made an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday evening a few hours after meeting with his former political rival and soon-to-be predecessor Sheriff Tom Hodgson and touring the jails and facilities that will be under Heroux's purview when he takes over on January 4. Heroux...
Valley Breeze
Scituate keeps it consistent in 2022
SCITUATE – Scituate remained true to its conservative roots in 2022 from returning to an all-Republican Town Council. The town carried on with traditions such as candlelight shopping, Christmas in July, and the Scituate Arts Festival.
Valley Breeze
A political year unlike any before it in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET – An unprecedented year of politics in Woonsocket will lead to long-term reverberations, with the former City Council’s removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt prior to the fall election, despite the fact that she was running unchallenged in November, easily proving the most talked about political story locally in decades.
Comments / 0