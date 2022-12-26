Read full article on original website
Charlotte Flair Responds to Jade Cargill on Social Media: ‘Keep Killing It Queen’
– In response to a fan question on Twitter, AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill revealed that if she could defend her title against any woman outside of WWE, she named Charlotte Flair as her choice. The WWE Superstar took note of Jade Cargill’s tweet and responded, which you can see below.
WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Columbus: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, More
WWE held a holiday tour live event in Columbus, Ohio on Monday featuring Bianca Belair vs. Bayley and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Headlines:. * Dexter Lumis def. The Miz. * Omos def. Mustafa Ali. * Johnny Gargano def. Baron Corbin. *...
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 12.26.22
It’s the final show of the year and for the first time in a long time, we’re having a Best Of special. That should make for a pretty easy night, but there are also several things to pick from this week. WWE probably put about 18 seconds of thought into this, but it’s nice to have a bit of a week off for once. Let’s get to it.
WWE Live Events Results From Atlanta: Steel Cage Match Main Event
WWE held a live event last night in Atlanta as part of their holiday tour, with a steel cage match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s title went to a no contest when Bayley interfered.
Various News: Pre-Sale Code for WWE Return to Madison Square Garden, Bushwhackers Memoir On Kindle, Bob Orton Set For Convention Appearance
– WWE has a pre-sale for the next show at Madison Square Garden on March 12 for a RAW and Smackdown supershow. The code is WWEMSG. – The Bushwhackers’ memoir is now available, including on Kindle. – Cowboy Bob Orton will appear at the Ft. Lauderdale Comic Con on...
Paige VanZant Says She’s Dealing With a Foot Injury
Paige VanZant is out of action with an injury, as she revealed on social media. VanZant, who is signed to AEW but hasn’t competed since Double or Nothing, took to her Instagram account to note that she has three broken bones in her foot. There’s no word on when...
WWE Live Event Results From Greensboro: The Bloodline Main Events
WWE held a live event on their Holiday Tour last night at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC. Here are results, via Wrestling Headlines:. * Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss and Emma def. Legado del Fantasma. Xavier Woods was attacked backstage before the match. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak.
WWE News: Stock Closes Down, Top 10 Moments From NXT
– WWE’s stock was down today as it follows the trend of the overall market. The stock closed at $67.51 on Wednesday, down $1.63 (2.36%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.1% on Wednesday and has been trending downward through December after recovering for much of November.
WWE Holiday Tour Results From Cleveland: Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory, More
WWE held a holiday tour live event in Cleveland, Ohio on Wednesday night, with Austin Theory defending the US Title and more. You can see results from the show below, courtesy of 411 reader JonFW2:. * Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch ended with a DQ when Bayley ran in. Bayley...
Various News: Notes on Upcoming Episodes of Young Rock, Rhea Ripley Reacts to New Dominik Shirt
“Hawaii, 1985: Ata and Rocky try to outmatch Lia’s promotion with a stable of new big-name wrestlers; left behind at the after-school program, Dewey falls in with a crowd of latchkey kids.”. Also, here is the synopsis for the next new episode airing on January 13, 2023:. “Miami, 1998:...
Charlotte Flair Allegedly Had ‘Difficult Time’ With Becky Lynch Becoming Face of WWE Women’s Division
– During the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr.’s cohost, comedian Jeff Dye, discussed the breakdown of the former friendship between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in WWE when Lynch started her rise and ascension as “The Man” in 2018. Dye was previously in a relationship and dating Lynch around that time. Below are some highlights (via Sportskeeda):
College Football Star Reportedly Received WWE Tryout From Previous Regime
A former college football star reportedly got a WWE tryout under the previous regime. Fightful Select reports that Kash Daniel, who was a linebacker at the University of Kentucky, was offered a tryout from Canyon Ceman under the previous regime but had not taken it. The report notes that according...
All-Atlantic Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced the card for this week’s Rampage, which will see two titles on the line and more. The company announced the following lineup for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta. * AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade...
Updated List of Talent For WrestleCon 2023
WrestleCon 2023 takes place in Los Angeles in April, and an updated list of talent is set to appear. The convention, which runs from March 30th to April 2nd over WrestleMania 39 weekend, has announced the following guests to appear:. * Bret Hart. * The Young Bucks. * Mick Foley.
Various News: Wrestler Injured At AEW Dark: Elevation Taping, Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Latest Ronda on the Road
– Independent wrestler Rosario Grillo noted that he broke his fibula last night and will be out of action for 3-5 months. Grillo is a Nightmare Factory student and worked last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation tapings. – Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling will look at the best of 2022...
WWE Live Event Results From Madison Square Garden: Bray Wyatt Competes, More
WWE held its annual live event in Madison Square Garden on Monday, featuring an appearance by Bray Wyatt and more. You can check out the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * Sheamus & Ridge Holland def. Imperium. * Hit Row def. Legado Del Fantasma. * Jinder Mahal...
Kevin Owens on How Surreal It Is to Team With John Cena
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke to TMZ Sports this week on teaming with John Cena for tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be Cena’s first match in WWE in over a year. Below are some highlights:. Owens on teaming with John Cena: “I started with...
AEW News: Adam Cole Plays Garfield Kart, Elevation Highlights, Claudio Castagnoli & Yuka Sakazaki Celebrate Birthdays
– AEW released the following clips from last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation:. – AEW wished Claudio Castagnoli and Yuka Sakazaki happy birthdays today:
Hall’s NXT Review – 12.27.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re taped again this week to close out the year. With about five weeks to go before Vengeance Day, there is quite a bit of time to fill and some of that will have to be covered tonight. This week’s show will feature a North American Title match, as Wes Lee defends against Tony D’Angelo. Let’s get to it.
Eric Bischoff Isn’t Sure Why His Relationship With Ric Flair Broke Down
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Eric Bischoff spoke about his feud with Ric Flair and how he isn’t sure how their relationship broke down. we were sent the following highlights:. On the comments made about Ric Flair:: “That’s a weird one. Six months ago I...
