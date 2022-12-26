ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

WVNews

Biden outpacing Trump, Obama with diverse judicial nominees

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the Biden White House, a quartet of four female judges in Colorado encapsulates its mission when it comes to the federal judiciary. Charlotte Sweeney is the first openly LGBT woman to serve on the federal bench west of the Mississippi River and has a background in workers' rights. Nina Wang, an immigrant from Taiwan, is the first magistrate judge in the state to be elevated to a federal district seat.
COLORADO STATE
WVNews

Popenoe Run sewer upgrades moving forward in Morgantown, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Another infrastructure project is coming to Monongalia County thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funding and cooperation between multiple entities. At their Wednesday meeting, Monongalia County commissioners unanimously voted to release $1 million in ARPA money towards the construction of sanitary sewer and storm...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Freedom of the press still matters to some of us

There’s an old saying that goes, “with great freedom comes great responsibility.” In my mind, one of the best examples of that phrase is the relationship between the government and the media. It’s an adversarial relationship by nature because we co-exist in the same sphere of operating with great freedom and great responsibility.

