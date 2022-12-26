Read full article on original website
WVNews
Walker to serve as chief justice for West Virginia Supreme Court in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Beth Walker will be chief justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia beginning Sunday. The Supreme Court has also designated Tim Armstead to serve as chief justice in 2024. Armstead will serve as acting chief justice in 2023 whenever Walker is unable to participate in a case.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to vote on Simpson roof replacement bids, discuss school calendar Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will meet for a regular session on Tuesday to discuss bids to replace the roof at Simpson Elementary School and mull the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. Bids for the entire project range from $1,642,106 to $2,378,000,...
WVNews
Biden outpacing Trump, Obama with diverse judicial nominees
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the Biden White House, a quartet of four female judges in Colorado encapsulates its mission when it comes to the federal judiciary. Charlotte Sweeney is the first openly LGBT woman to serve on the federal bench west of the Mississippi River and has a background in workers' rights. Nina Wang, an immigrant from Taiwan, is the first magistrate judge in the state to be elevated to a federal district seat.
WVNews
Popenoe Run sewer upgrades moving forward in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Another infrastructure project is coming to Monongalia County thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funding and cooperation between multiple entities. At their Wednesday meeting, Monongalia County commissioners unanimously voted to release $1 million in ARPA money towards the construction of sanitary sewer and storm...
WVNews
Freedom of the press still matters to some of us
There’s an old saying that goes, “with great freedom comes great responsibility.” In my mind, one of the best examples of that phrase is the relationship between the government and the media. It’s an adversarial relationship by nature because we co-exist in the same sphere of operating with great freedom and great responsibility.
