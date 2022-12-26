COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a decade ago, a little second grader came to see me at WIS TV. His name was Owen Bradwell. He was a guest in our studio audience for a segment I had called “Friends at Four” on our News at 4. This little guy and I took pictures together at the anchor desk and he even brought me a beautiful bouquet of roses.

