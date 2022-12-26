Read full article on original website
Staley, No. 1 South Carolina making a point with new guards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Dawn Staley believes her point guards this season have all the skills necessary to help the Gamecocks win another national title. Everything except experience. “Experience,” Staley said, “is irreplaceable.”. The Hall of Famer and one of the game’s greatest point...
Battalion Texas AM
Aggie women’s basketball hits road to play top-ranked South Carolina in Columbia
After a holiday break, Texas A&M women’s basketball will make its way to South Carolina to take on the No. 1 Gamecocks on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 6 p.m. in Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. A&M has had a lopsided history with South Carolina. In the past 10...
Beamer Ball Faces Biggest Challenge
In his latest press conference, South Carolina's special teams coordinator Pete Lembo discussed the difficulties Notre Dame's unit will create for the Gamecocks.
texags.com
Press Conference: Taylor, Aggies begin SEC slate at No. 1 South Carolina
On Thursday night, Texas A&M women's basketball will begin conference play as the Aggies travel to Columbia to face top-ranked South Carolina. Ahead of the SEC matchup, Joni Taylor spoke to the media to preview A&M's meeting with the Gamecocks.
Insider’s Preview: South Carolina
South Carolina surged late, Notre Dame fell to its final foe, but despite disparate paths, both programs have a chance to top off solid if not expected seasons with a Gator Bowl victory Friday in Jacksonville. John Whittle from The Big Spur and 247Sports stops by for his preview of...
Late-season loss at South Carolina still stinging No. 6 Vols
If Tennessee had handled it business against one opponent from South Carolina last month, the Vols wouldn’t be playing the other major program in South Carolina in their bowl game. As grateful as those in the Tennessee program are to be in a New Year’s Six bowl game —...
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)
South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
Blanton discusses Gator Bowl, baseball career at Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The last football game of Stone Blanton’s freshman year should be a busy for everyone on defense who lines up close to the line of scrimmage for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Notre Dame, their Gator Bowl opponent on Friday afternoon, averages 40.5 rushes per game.
thesunflower.com
Women’s basketball breaks school record ahead of conference play
The final non-conference game of the season solidified a 105-38 win over South Carolina State last night. The women’s basketball team broke the school record for largest margin of victory against SC State which was a 67 point difference. The record was 41 years old, set in 1981 versus Phillips.
WIS-TV
Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. dies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia City Councilmembers and Columbia City officials confirm Columbia City Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. has died. He is survived by his wife Amanda Taylor and their two adult children. The cause of the death is not clear. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford told WIS she...
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: SCDMV Blythewood branch accepting transactions following network outage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) announced all branches are experiencing a network outage state-wide. SCDMV officials say all locations except the Blythewood branch are unable to process any transactions and are currently working on getting the issue resolved. Stay with ABC Columbia for more...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: From a second grader with roses to a Wil Lou Gray cadet
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a decade ago, a little second grader came to see me at WIS TV. His name was Owen Bradwell. He was a guest in our studio audience for a segment I had called “Friends at Four” on our News at 4. This little guy and I took pictures together at the anchor desk and he even brought me a beautiful bouquet of roses.
proclaimerscv.com
South Carolina $800 Tax Rebate Update
In Columbia, South Carolina, the Department of Revenue said it completed issuing 2022 individual income tax refunds for qualified taxpayers who filed returns by October 17, 2022. In 4 weeks, 1.39 million rebates via direct deposits and paper checks were issued, according to SCDOR. So far, over $942 million have totaled.
WIS-TV
Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports four people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas Day travel period. Officials said the travel period started on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Last year, the South Carolina...
South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
fox17.com
Teen missing out of Columbia, Tennessee found safe
COLUMBIA, Tenn.--The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is asking Middle Tennesseans for help locating a missing 18-year-old. Police say Janvir Patel was last seen in the area of Trotwood Avenue on Monday. She is described as standing 5'6" tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. Anyone with information...
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
abccolumbia.com
SCHP: Wreck blocks all lanes on I-26 West near Exit 97
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says all lanes are blocked due to a wreck on I-26 West. It happened before 9 a.m. near Exit 97/US-176. Troopers say there are injuries in the wreck as they continue to investigate. Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.
abccolumbia.com
Mayor Rickenmann reacts to Columbia residents living with no heat, water
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A deadly shooting in Columbia ends up tipping city officials to another situation at the Colony Apartments along West Beltline Boulevard. According to Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, while police were on the scene of a deadly shooting they notified him that there were residents who have been living at the same complex without heat or water for at least three days. A system the Mayor says are connected to each other, but not operated by the city.
Shannon, Gray sworn in
Hugh Gray (Area V) was sworn in as a Newberry County School Board member, after being elected in November. Constance Shannon (Area VII) was sworn in as a Newberry County School Board member, after being elected in November.
