Columbia, SC

247Sports

Insider’s Preview: South Carolina

South Carolina surged late, Notre Dame fell to its final foe, but despite disparate paths, both programs have a chance to top off solid if not expected seasons with a Gator Bowl victory Friday in Jacksonville. John Whittle from The Big Spur and 247Sports stops by for his preview of...
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)

South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Blanton discusses Gator Bowl, baseball career at Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The last football game of Stone Blanton’s freshman year should be a busy for everyone on defense who lines up close to the line of scrimmage for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Notre Dame, their Gator Bowl opponent on Friday afternoon, averages 40.5 rushes per game.
COLUMBIA, SC
thesunflower.com

Women’s basketball breaks school record ahead of conference play

The final non-conference game of the season solidified a 105-38 win over South Carolina State last night. The women’s basketball team broke the school record for largest margin of victory against SC State which was a 67 point difference. The record was 41 years old, set in 1981 versus Phillips.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia City Councilmembers and Columbia City officials confirm Columbia City Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. has died. He is survived by his wife Amanda Taylor and their two adult children. The cause of the death is not clear. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford told WIS she...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: SCDMV Blythewood branch accepting transactions following network outage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) announced all branches are experiencing a network outage state-wide. SCDMV officials say all locations except the Blythewood branch are unable to process any transactions and are currently working on getting the issue resolved. Stay with ABC Columbia for more...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: From a second grader with roses to a Wil Lou Gray cadet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a decade ago, a little second grader came to see me at WIS TV. His name was Owen Bradwell. He was a guest in our studio audience for a segment I had called “Friends at Four” on our News at 4. This little guy and I took pictures together at the anchor desk and he even brought me a beautiful bouquet of roses.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
proclaimerscv.com

South Carolina $800 Tax Rebate Update

In Columbia, South Carolina, the Department of Revenue said it completed issuing 2022 individual income tax refunds for qualified taxpayers who filed returns by October 17, 2022. In 4 weeks, 1.39 million rebates via direct deposits and paper checks were issued, according to SCDOR. So far, over $942 million have totaled.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports four people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas Day travel period. Officials said the travel period started on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Last year, the South Carolina...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
COLUMBIA, SC
fox17.com

Teen missing out of Columbia, Tennessee found safe

COLUMBIA, Tenn.--The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is asking Middle Tennesseans for help locating a missing 18-year-old. Police say Janvir Patel was last seen in the area of Trotwood Avenue on Monday. She is described as standing 5'6" tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. Anyone with information...
COLUMBIA, TN
News19 WLTX

'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SCHP: Wreck blocks all lanes on I-26 West near Exit 97

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says all lanes are blocked due to a wreck on I-26 West. It happened before 9 a.m. near Exit 97/US-176. Troopers say there are injuries in the wreck as they continue to investigate. Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Mayor Rickenmann reacts to Columbia residents living with no heat, water

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A deadly shooting in Columbia ends up tipping city officials to another situation at the Colony Apartments along West Beltline Boulevard. According to Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, while police were on the scene of a deadly shooting they notified him that there were residents who have been living at the same complex without heat or water for at least three days. A system the Mayor says are connected to each other, but not operated by the city.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Shannon, Gray sworn in

Hugh Gray (Area V) was sworn in as a Newberry County School Board member, after being elected in November. Constance Shannon (Area VII) was sworn in as a Newberry County School Board member, after being elected in November.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

