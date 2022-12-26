Knights of Columbus free throw championship

All boys and girls ages nine to 14 as of Jan. 1, 2023, are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2023 Knights of Columbus (K of C) International Free Throw Championship. The local competition will be held Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. at the Crosby-Ironton High School gymnasium. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m.

The K of C International Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district, region and state level of competition. International champions are announced by the K of C international headquarters based on scores from the state-level competitions. All boys and girls in the age range are eligible to participate and will compete in respective age divisions.

All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation in the event. Participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent. For entry forms or additional information contact: Justin Smith at 218-330-1431. Medallions will be presented to first place winners.

The Knights of Columbus is an international Catholic family fraternal service organization supporting charitable and benevolent causes, sponsoring projects to benefit their church, councils, communities, culture of life, families and youth.

Winners advance to district in Cross Lake Sunday, Feb. 12, those winners advance to regional in Aitkin Sunday, Feb. 26. Winners advance to state competition to be held in St. Cloud Saturday, April 1.