UW audit highlights growing costs for salaries, 'unallowable' coronavirus stimulus spending

(The Center Square) – The latest financial snapshot at the University of Wisconsin System shows the growing costs of salaries and benefits, yet only a tiny potential for misspent coronavirus stimulus money.

The Legislative Audit Bureau released its report last week.

It looks at the UW System’s financial statements for the years ended June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021.

Auditors noted the UW’s net position increased from June 2021 until June 2022.

“Net position provides a measure of overall financial condition. On a GAAP basis, UW System’s net position was $6.4 billion as of June 30, 2022, and $6.0 billion as of June 30, 2021,” the auditors wrote .

The report notes that the UW’s unrestricted net position went from a negative $155.5 million as of June 30, 2021, to a negative $209.6 million as of June 30, 2022.

“The decrease in Unrestricted Net Position is a result of increases in assets from restricted sources, such as the net pension asset, an OPEB asset, and federal revenues, whereas its liabilities and other obligations exceeded available unrestricted assets,” the auditors wrote.

The university also spent more money according to the audit. Expenses jumped 8% between June of last year and June of this year.

“UW System expenses increased from $5.1 billion in FY 2020-21 to $5.5 billion in FY 2021-22, or by 8%. Total Salary and Fringe Benefits was UW System’s largest expense and totaled $3.4 billion, or 62.4% of its total expenses in FY 2021-22,” auditors noted.

The audit states that salaries increased 5.7% and benefits costs increased another 5%.

Auditors found a relatively small amount of potentially misspent coronavirus stimulus money as well.

“Our review of supporting documentation for 116 transactions found that UW institutions used $48,900 for costs that were unallowable by criteria that the federal government established , including to offset lost revenue from the sale of alcohol at sporting and other events, cover overhead costs of advertising and student recruitment, and show a film for entertainment purposes during a pre-semester student program,” auditors noted. “Our review [also] found that UW institutions used $190,300 for costs that were unallowable by criteria that the federal government established , including consulting services related to increasing student enrollment and the creation of online tours for recruiting purposes.”

In all, the UW System received $563 million in supplement coronavirus money. The $239,200 represents just a tiny fraction of that cost.

“While their administration and allocation does leave room for improvement, I am relieved to see that just $239,200 of unallowable expenses occurred. This is especially welcome given that the UW System did not provide written guidance to campuses on the allowable uses,” Sen. Rob Cowles, R-Salem Lakes, said of the audit.