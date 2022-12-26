ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Broncos Make Official Decision On Russell Wilson

It's been a disaster of a year for the 4-11 Denver Broncos, but they're not waving the white flag when it comes to Russell Wilson at quarterback. Per DNVR.com's Zac Stevens, "Russell Wilson will remain the Broncos starting QB" despite major chances to the coaching staff and no chance at the playoffs.
The Spun

Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job

Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson has classy response to Nathaniel Hackett firing

Nathaniel Hackett was fired by the Denver Broncos this week before he could finish one full season with the team, and Russell Wilson seemed to acknowledge that he played a role in the head coach’s dismissal. Wilson told reporters on Wednesday that he was “devastated” when the Broncos moved on from Hackett. “The reality is... The post Russell Wilson has classy response to Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Broncos Players Were Reportedly Happy 1 Coach Got Fired

After firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Denver Broncos also jettisoned two assistant coaches Monday. Players are reportedly relieved to see one staffer go. According to KOA Colorado's Benjamin Albright, Denver firing offensive line coach Butch Barry was a "welcomed move" within the team. Barry previously worked as an assistant...
CBS Sports

Broncos CEO Greg Penner, GM George Paton offer updates on Russell Wilson, coaching search, more

Two days after parting ways with Nathaniel Hackett, just the fourth head coach to be fired during his first season on the job in NFL history, the Broncos met the media Wednesday to address the state of the franchise. Co-owner and CEO Greg Penner and general manager George Paton explained Hackett's firing, announced an interim coach, projected quarterback Russell Wilson's future, and fielded questions on other pressing issues surrounding the team.
MyNorthwest.com

Fann: Seahawks set to reap rewards of Broncos’ nightmare season

The Seahawks have been one of the worst teams in football over the last month and a half. Seattle is 1-5 over its last six games, and no aspect of the roster has been immune from considerable regression. That includes Geno Smith, who spent most of the season on par with the NFL’s elite quarterbacks before falling off some of late.
KRDO News Channel 13

Denver Broncos provide update on new coach search

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Denver Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner and General Manager George Paton are set to provide an update on the current search for a new head coach. According to the Denver Broncos, this press conference will discuss coaching staff changes and detail their expectations for the search. Watch the The post Denver Broncos provide update on new coach search appeared first on KRDO.
