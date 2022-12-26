ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disgraced Prince Andrew offers baffling tip to freezing crowd during Christmas walkabout at Sandringham

By Andy Robinson Paul Sims
 3 days ago

PRINCE Andrew gave royal fans bizarre advice to beat the cold — “stand on a newspaper and you insulate your feet”.

The Duke of York surprised crowds at Sandringham after attending the Christmas Day church service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y59QW_0jv0fnPs00
Prince Andrew stopped to give a bizarre tip to a member of the public
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dm4d2_0jv0fnPs00
Andrew told a freezing woman to stand on a newspaper to insulate her feet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLkdo_0jv0fnPs00
A local onlooker, 34, who filmed the peculiar interaction told The Sun: 'The whole thing was really odd' Credit: Getty

Video of the royal family mingling with the public showed Andy, 62, stop and ask a woman standing with her dog, “Cold feet?”.

She responded, “Freezing”, to which the disgraced royal replied, “Did you know the trick is to bring a newspaper? Stand on a newspaper and you insulate your feet.”

The stunned dog owner said “thank you” before the Queen’s son walked away with his hands in his pockets.

A local onlooker, 34, who filmed the peculiar interaction told The Sun: “The whole thing was really odd.

“Andrew stopped in front of us and blurted out the most bizarre advice about keeping warm.

“I don’t imagine the woman will be testing his theory anytime soon.”

The clip was filmed as the royals walked back from their first Christmas service since the death of the Queen.

King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, were joined by William and Kate, both 40, and their children, George, nine, Charlotte, seven and Louis, four.

Earlier this Boxing Day, Camilla was pictured riding shotgun in a Land Rover Discovery ahead of the royal family’s annual hunting trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qpAWX_0jv0fnPs00
The Queen Consort was pictured riding shotgun in a Land Rover Discovery ahead of the royal hunting trip

Comments / 14

Caryn Moore
2d ago

I can't understand why he is accepted, but Harry is spurned. Walking away from a toxic media threat is no where tantamount to what Andrew did.

Reply(2)
4
pa prick
2d ago

Unfortunately he’s actually right. Just like the saying “get to work the heat is in the tools “. It really works

Reply
5
Lynn Russell
3d ago

Genius! Andrew should consider carving out an actual job writing an Advice Column.

Reply
5
